Marilie Canul registered 32 digs as Logos overcome a first-set loss to beat Nezperce on Monday night in the District II prep volleyball tournament for 1A Division II schools at Lewis-Clark State.
The scores were 21-25, 25-13, 25-14, 25-23.
Kirstin Wambeke tallied five kills for the Knights, who showed strong passing, defense and serving, coach Jessica Evans said.
Logos faces Highland at 4 p.m. today as the tournament continues.
Lapwai wins in four
Jaspen Ellenwood collected seven kills to lead Lapwai to a four-set win against Potlatch in the 1A Division I tournament at L-C.
Lauren Gould added six kills for the Wildcats, and Shaylee Bisbee had 21 digs.
Wildcats coach Ada Marks said her team displayed the sort of mental toughness they've been striving for all season.
Lapwai faces Prairie at 5:30 p.m. today, with the winner advancing to a play-in match Thursday at Post Falls.
Pirates take down CV
Madison Shears came up with 10 assists, five kills and five blocks as Prairie downed Clearwater Valley 25-14, 25-23, 21-25, 25-14 in the Division I tournament.
Sierra McWilliams served 100 percent for the Pirates, and Ashton Landers provided 11 assists and four aces.