KENDRICK — Ellie Cope served 17-for-17 as undefeated Kendrick swept Lapwai on Monday night in a nonleague prep volleyball match.
The scores were 25-15, 25-13, 25-21.
Eliza Olson and Cassidy Lustig did some back-row work to offset the absence of a libero, and the Tigers (4-0) benefited from balance and solid attacking, coach Ann Munstermann said.
JV — Lapwai def. Kendrick 25-10, 27-25.
Spartans top CV
KOOSKIA — Chasta Jared collected nine kills and seven aces as Timberline downed Clearwater Valley 25-16, 25-22, 25-23 in a nonleague match for its first win.
Krystal Dahl tallied six kills and four assists for the Spartans (1-3), Addi Thompson added eight digs and Shelby Bird provided 15 assists.
“I told the girls to take some risks,” Timberline coach Cori Pinque said. “They did, and it paid off.”
JV — Timberline def. Clearwater Valley 28-26, 20-25, 15-9.
Pirates win in four
OROFINO — Maddy Dixon furnished 12 kills and three blocks to guide Pomeroy to a nonleague win over Orofino.
The scores were 25-18, 25-19, 16-25, 25-18.
Sydney Watko and Jaden Steele each had five five kills for the Pirates, Heidi Heytvelt added 19 assists and eight digs, Sydney Watko notched eight digs and Alyssa Wolf had three aces.
“It definitely was not a pretty win but the girls battled enough to get the win,” Pomeroy coach Amy Smith said. “ I was very pleased with our passing and parts of our offense but our communication and defense need some work.”