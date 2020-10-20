KENDRICK — Triniti Wood served 29-for-29 with three aces as fourth-seeded Deary stunned top-seeded Kendrick on Monday in a five-set thriller to kick off the Idaho District II prep volleyball tournament for 1A Division II schools.
The scores were 25-17, 14-25, 27-25, 20-25, 16-14.
The winning serve was provided by Riley Beyer.
“It was mentally intense, back and forth,” Deary coach Dani Jones said.
Cassidy Henderson collected 10 kills and eight digs and Kenadie Krik tallied 17 assists for the Mustangs, who avenged two regular-season losses to the Tigers.
Noting the strength of Kendrick libero Harley Heimgartner, Jones said her team did a nice job spreading out the Tigers defense.
Deary plays again at 6 tonight at the same site.
Huskies drop first 2, win anyway
KENDRICK — Hannah Miller nailed 13 kills and served 25-for-26 with six aces as No. 3 Highland bounced back from losses in the first two sets to beat No. 2 Nezperce in the Division II tournament.
The scores were 23-25, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20, 15-12.
Chani Brammer had 18 assists for the Huskies of Craigmont, and Taiylor Crea logged 13 digs in a standout performance.
Strong serving was a key for the Huskies in avenging two regular-season losses to Nezperce.
“They never gave up,” Highland coach Tami Church said. “They battled the whole time.”
Maniacs bow to Lumberjacks
ST. MARIES — Orofino won the first set but still absorbed a four-set loss to St. Maries in a Central Idaho League match.
The scores were 18-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-14.
Grace Beardin notched five blocks for the Maniacs (6-2, 2-2), and Sydney Zywina racked up 13 digs, six kills and three aces.
The second-seeded Maniacs return to St. Maries to face third-seeded Grangeville at 6 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the 2A District I-II tournament.