Helen Schumaker, Isaac Pimentel and Micah Wolbrecht each claimed two individual wins and contributed to two relay victories to power Moscow High in a virtual swim meet that also involved Lewiston, Lakeland and Wallace.

The late-reported meet took place Saturday at various sites.

Moscow went undefeated in dual-meet scores.

Grace Qualman and Haden Keener each won a race for Lewiston.

TEAM SCORES

Dual win-loss records

Combined — Moscow 3-0, Lakeland 2-1, Lewiston 1-2, Wallace 0-3.

Girls — Moscow 3-0, Lakeland 2-1, Lewiston 1-2, Wallace 0-3.

Boys — Moscow 3-0, lakeland 2-1, Lewiston 1-2, Wallace 0-3.

LEWISTON AND MOSCOW WINNERS

Girls

200 medley relay — Moscow (Painter, Crossland, Pope, Schumaker) 2:03.96.

200 free — Helen Schumaker, Mos, 2:02.59

200 IM — Brooklyn Houston, Mos, 2:42.75.

50 free — Grace Qualman, Lew, 26.78.

100 fly — Ashley Painter, Mos, 1:08.60.

100 free — Ashley Pope, Mos, 1:02.93.

200 free relay — Moscow (Pope, Painter, Crossland, Schumaker) 1:53.59.

100 back – Helen Schumaker, Mos, 1:03.12.

400 free relay — Moscow (Elliss, Houston, Newlan, Krous) 4:30.06.

Boys

200 medley relay — Moscow (Johnson, Wolbrecht, Pimentel, Baird) 1:44.42.

200 free — Isaac Pimentel, Mos, 1:55.16.

200 IM — Ian Schlater, Mos, 2:21.27.

50 free — Micah Wolbrecht, Mos, 23.06.

100 fly — Eddie Cofre, Mos, 57.47.

100 free — Haden Keener, Lew, 52.86.

500 free — Isaac Pimentel, Mos, 5:09.90.

200 free relay — Moscow (Ausband, Schlater, Cofre, Cousins) 1:41.43.

100 back — Ethan Baird, Mos, 58.55.

100 breast — Micah Wolbrecht, Mos, 1:06.75.

400 free relay — Moscow (Baird, Johnson, Wolbrecht, Pimentel) 3:29.93.

