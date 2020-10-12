Helen Schumaker, Isaac Pimentel and Micah Wolbrecht each claimed two individual wins and contributed to two relay victories to power Moscow High in a virtual swim meet that also involved Lewiston, Lakeland and Wallace.
The late-reported meet took place Saturday at various sites.
Moscow went undefeated in dual-meet scores.
Grace Qualman and Haden Keener each won a race for Lewiston.
TEAM SCORES
Dual win-loss records
Combined — Moscow 3-0, Lakeland 2-1, Lewiston 1-2, Wallace 0-3.
Girls — Moscow 3-0, Lakeland 2-1, Lewiston 1-2, Wallace 0-3.
Boys — Moscow 3-0, lakeland 2-1, Lewiston 1-2, Wallace 0-3.
LEWISTON AND MOSCOW WINNERS
Girls
200 medley relay — Moscow (Painter, Crossland, Pope, Schumaker) 2:03.96.
200 free — Helen Schumaker, Mos, 2:02.59
200 IM — Brooklyn Houston, Mos, 2:42.75.
50 free — Grace Qualman, Lew, 26.78.
100 fly — Ashley Painter, Mos, 1:08.60.
100 free — Ashley Pope, Mos, 1:02.93.
200 free relay — Moscow (Pope, Painter, Crossland, Schumaker) 1:53.59.
100 back – Helen Schumaker, Mos, 1:03.12.
400 free relay — Moscow (Elliss, Houston, Newlan, Krous) 4:30.06.
Boys
200 medley relay — Moscow (Johnson, Wolbrecht, Pimentel, Baird) 1:44.42.
200 free — Isaac Pimentel, Mos, 1:55.16.
200 IM — Ian Schlater, Mos, 2:21.27.
50 free — Micah Wolbrecht, Mos, 23.06.
100 fly — Eddie Cofre, Mos, 57.47.
100 free — Haden Keener, Lew, 52.86.
500 free — Isaac Pimentel, Mos, 5:09.90.
200 free relay — Moscow (Ausband, Schlater, Cofre, Cousins) 1:41.43.
100 back — Ethan Baird, Mos, 58.55.
100 breast — Micah Wolbrecht, Mos, 1:06.75.
400 free relay — Moscow (Baird, Johnson, Wolbrecht, Pimentel) 3:29.93.