KOOSKIA — Star sophomore Titus Yearout of Lapwai High School collapsed Clearwater Valley’s defense effectively, slashing his way to a 40-point outing and leading his Wildcats to a runaway 68-54 Whitepine League Division I basketball victory Friday against the Rams from Kooskia.
“It’s crazy, he’s only 15,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “He attacked the rim really well tonight.”
Lapwai (17-2, 10-1), the state’s second-ranked Class 1A D-I team, got a boost from Simon Henry’s nine points and four assists, and AJ Ellenwood’s eight points and eight boards.
The Rams were led by Laban Francis, who had 21 points (with four 3-pointers) and Tyler Pressley with 11 points.
Eastman said his team spread the floor, prospered underneath, earned trips to the foul line and gained separation with a fourth-quarter run.
“We tried to put a lot of pressure on their defense, and we got a lot of big rebounds and boxed out at the end,” he said.
LAPWAI (17-2, 10-1)
JC Sobotta 0 0-0 0, Jenz Kash Kash 0 0-0 0, Titus Yearout 16 8-11 40, Simon Henry 4 0-0 9, AJ Ellenwood 3 2-2 8, Kross Taylor 3 0-0 7, Chris Brown 1 0-0 2, Sincere ThreeIrons 0 0-0 0, Lydell Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 10-13 68.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (4-12, 1-12)
Tate Pfefferkorn 0 0-0 0, Tyler Pressley 4 2-3 11, Connor Jackson 2 1-3 5, Luke Olsen 0 0-0 0, Laban Francis 8 1-2 21, Tyce Pfefferkorn 7 3-3 17. Totals 21 7-11 54.
Lapwai 19 9 15 25—68
Ckearwater Valley 12 14 14 14—54
3-point goals — Taylor, Henry, Pressley, L. Francis 4.
Garfield-Palouse 55, Pomeroy 38
POMEROY — Ethan Hawkins compiled 19 points and seven rebounds as Garfield-Palouse dropped Pomeroy and set up a showdown for the Southeast 1B League title.
The Vikings (13-5, 10-1) play host to Oakesdale tonight at Palouse in a game that will decide the league champion. Both teams have one conference loss.
Blake Jones logged 15 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals for Gar-Pal, and Trent Gwinn had 18 points for the Pirates.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (13-5, 10-1)
Dawson Dugger 2 2-4 6, Austin Jones 3 0-0 7, Blake Jones 5 4-4 15, Jacob Anderson 2 2-4 6, Devin Doramus 0 0-0 0, Daniel Kramer 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Orr 1 0-0 2, Kyle Bankus 0 0-0 0, Cameron Merrill 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hawkins 7 4-6 19. Totals 20 12-18 55.
POMEROY
Trent Gwinn 8 0-5 18, Evan Bartels 1 0-2 2, Danner Maves 2 0-0 5, Braedon Fruh 1 0-0 2, Brady Bott 0 0-0 0, Trevan Kimble 0 2-3 2, Brody Magill 0 0-0 0, Byron Stallcup 4 1-2 9. Totals 17 3-10 38.
Garfield-Palouse 14 12 15 8—55
Pomeroy 4 15 13 8—38
3-point goals — A. Jones, B. Jones, Hawkins, Gwinn 2, Maves.
JV — Gar-Pal def. Pomeroy.
Prairie 50, Kamiah 39
KAMIAH — Prairie of Cottonwood limited Whitepine League Division I foe Kamiah to two second-quarter points, and rode the momentum generated in that period to spoil the Kubs’ senior night.
The Pirates (11-6, 6-4) trailed by five after the first, but went into halftime with a slim edge they steadily built up after the break with their defense.
“Just livened the boys up, communicated better on screens and switches,” Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said of the turnaround. “We stepped up mentally and finished. (Kamiah) had a big first quarter, and we needed to buckle down.”
Prairie got a double-double from Derik Shears (11 points, 11 rebounds), Cole Schlader led all players with 14 points and Damian Forsmann contributed 11. Kamiah (12-7, 5-6) was led by Jace Sams (13 points). Titus Oatman knocked in three 3s.
Wolter commended Shears for holding the Kubs’ Sam Brisbois to five points.
“He was a monster out there,” Wolter said of Shears.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (11-6, 6-4)
Sam Mager 1 3-6 5, Damian Forsmann 4 1-1 11, Derik Shears 4 3-4 11, Brody Hasselstrom 0 0-0 0, Zach Rambo 2 0-0 5, Hayden Uhlenkott 0 1-2 1, Owen Anderson 0 3-5 3, Cole Schlader 5 3-8 14. Totals 16 14-26 50.
KAMIAH (12-7, 5-6)
Titus Oatman 3 0-0 9, Sam Brisbois 2 0-0 5, Trent Taylor 2 0-0 4, Kavan Mercer 0 4-4 4, Jace Sams 6 0-0 13, Wyatt Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Luke Krogh 2 0-0 4, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-4 39.
Prairie 13 11 10 16—50
Kamiah 18 2 11 8—39
3-point goals — Schlader, Forsmann 2, Rambo, Oatman 3, Brisbois, Sams.
JV — Prairie def. Kamiah
Salmon River 45, H. Bend 33
HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — Salmon River’s Jimmy Tucker poured in 26 points — hitting five 3s — to lead the Riggins school to a Long Pin Conference defeat of Horseshoe Bend.
The Savages (6-11, 2-7) also got a double-figure output from Ethan Shepherd (10), who hit a pair of 3s. Salmon River pulled away in the third, when it outscored the Mustangs (2-14, 2-7) by nine.
Horseshoe Bend got 13 points from Austin Fry and 11 from Logyn Bromgard.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (6-11, 2-7)
Jimmy Tucker 9 3-4 26, Justin Whitten 1 0-0 3, Joe Joyce 0 0-0 0, Garret Shepherd 0 0-0 0, Ethan Shepherd 4 0-0 10, Tyrus Swift 0 0-0 0, Johnathan Swift 2 2-4 6, Eric Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-8 45.
HORSESHOE BEND (2-14, 2-7)
Hunter Howerton 0 0-0 0, Bennet Thurman 0 0-0 0, Logyn Bromgard 5 1-2 11, Karson Krosch 0 0-0 0, Caedmon Graham 2 0-0 4, Decker Larson 1 2-2 5, Luke Tsai 0 0-0 0, Austin Fry 6 0-0 13, Jedi Graham 0 0-0 0, Calvin Drake 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 3-4 33.
Salmon River 11 11 15 8—45
Horseshoe Bend 9 7 6 11—33
3-point goals — Tucker 5, Whitten, E. Shepherd 2, Larson, Fry.
Pullman Christian 54, Oaks 52
SPOKANE — Third-seeded Pullman Christian used tough defense to protect a late lead and Shane Shaffer hit an insurance free throw as the Eagles edged No. 2 The Oaks in the semifinal round of the Mountain Christian League tournament at The Oaks.
Shaffer collected 26 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Eagles (14-3), who face top-seeded North Idaho Christian in the championship game at 7 tonight at the same venue.
Noah Nimmer grabbed 12 rebounds for the Eagles, and Tristan Yocum added nine.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (14-3)
Erik Brown 6 2-3 16, Noah Nimmer 0 1-2 1, Garrett McClure 1 0-1 3, Keaton Hewitt 1 0-0 2, Triston Yocum 3 0-0 6, Shane Shaffer 9 6-10 26, Kyle Gleason 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 9-16 54.
THE OAKS
Spencer Christensen 5 4-6 19, Gabe Modderman 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Guillen 5 2-4 12, David Love 3 0-0 6, Noah Palpant 4 0-0 10, Cooper Christensen 1 0-0 3, David Kim 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 6-10 52.
Pullman Chrsitian 10 16 13 15—54
Oaks 10 10 10 22—52
3-point goals — Brown 2, McClure, Shaffer 2, S. Christensen 5, Nimmer 2, Palpant 2, C. Christensen.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Pomeroy 47, Garfield-Palouse 29
POMEROY — Maddy Dixon rang up 18 points, 11 rebounds and three steals as Pomeroy downed Garfield-Palouse in a Southeast 1B League game.
Sydney Watko added 11 points, five assists and four steals for the Pirates.
“We had a really strong team showing,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. “We worked the ball inside and out and got ahead of their defense, so it really opened up some great shots for us.”
GARFIELD-PALOUSE
Lexi Brantner 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 3 0-0 6, Paige Collier 1 0-0 2, MaKenzie Collier 1 0-0 2, Maci Brantner 0 0-0 0, Kenzi Pedersen 7 1-3 15, Miranda Richards 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 2-5 29.
POMEROY
Alyssa Wolf 1 0-0 3, Heidi Heytvelt 2 0-0 6, Sydney Watko 5 1-2 11, Chase Caruso 0 0-0 0, Maddy Dixon 9 0-3 18, Jaden Steele 0 0-0 0, Keely Maves 2 2-2 6, Jillian Herres 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Watko 1 0-0 3, Maya Kowatsch 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 3-7 47.
Garfield-Palouse 3 14 8 4—29
Pomeroy 9 18 15 5—47
3-point goals — Heytvelt 2, Wolf, M. Watko.
Lake City 57, Lewiston 33
COEUR D’ALENE — Lewiston got off to a slow start in a 5A district tournament game, and couldn’t recover from the shooting display of Aubrey Avery of Lake City, as she went for 20 points and hit six 3s.
Tai Bausch led the Bengals with 10 points, while Taryn Barney added eight.
“They played hard, and our young players were starting to show what they have learned,” Lewiston coach Steve Lear said. “They supported each other throughout the game. It was just one of those nights.”
LEWISTON (3-19, 0-7)
Emily Collins 0 0-0 0 , Amelia Foss 0 0-0 0, Tai Bausch 4 2-2 10, Jordyn Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Sammi Grant 0 0-0 0, Anika Grogan 0 0-0 0, Jenika Ortiz 1 0-0 3, Gabby Johnson 2 0-0 4, Emma Hill 0 0-0 0, Karli Taylor 0 0-0 0, Taryn Barney 3 2-6 8, Caitlin Richardson 1 2-2 4, Katy Wesself 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 6-10 33.
LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE (15-6, 6-1)
Kendall Pickford 2 0-0 6, Aubrey Avery 7 0-0 20, Brooklyn Rewers 4 3-3 11, Jaya Miller 2 0-0 6, Chase Mabi 0 0-0 0 , Hailey Parks 0 0-0 0, Ashley Shanley 1 0-0 2, Hawkins 1 3-4 6, Sofia Munoz 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 6-7 57.
Lewiston 5 7 9 13––33
Lake City 15 13 16 13––57
3-point goals — Pickford 2, Avery 6, Miller 2, Ortiz.
Pullman Christian 44, CdA Chr. 29
SPOKANE — Faith Berg registered 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals to guide Pullman Christian to a semifinal win against Coeur d’Alene Christian in the Mountain Christian League tournament at The Oaks.
The second-seeded Eagles (12-3) face top seed North Idaho Christian in the title game at 5 p.m. today.
Annie Goetze nabbed 14 rebounds for the Eagles, who sped to a 17-3 lead and used adhesive defense to overcome 1-for-10 foul shooting.
COEUR D’ALENE CHRISTIAN
Williams 5 0-0 12, Taylor 2 0-0 5, James 0 0-0 0, Sisco 2 0-0 4, Gilmore 0 1-2 1, Cashen 2 2-2 7. Totals 11 2-4 29.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (12-3)
Faith Berg 8 1-3 21, Grace Berg 3 0-4 7, Annie Goetze 1 0-0 2, Samantha Shaffer 3 0-2 6, Claire Wilson 1 0-0 2, Lily Bren 1 0-1 2, Alina Combs 0 0-0 0, Kate Cummings. 0 0-0 0 Totals 17 1-10 40.
Cd’A Christian 3 4 12 10—29
Pullman Christian 13 7 9 11—40
3-point goals — Williams 2, Taylor, Cashen, F. Berg 4, G. Berg.
WRESTLING
Seven claim match wins
SPOKANE VALLEY — Five wrestlers from Clarkston and two from Pullman scored a victory apiece and advanced to the 2A semifinal round of a Washington district wrestling meet at Central Valley. Five other area representatives tallied double byes.
Clarkston’s Bradon Jared (285 pounds), Joey Calene (195), William Sliger (170), Nathan Benton (145) and Mick Brown (126) advanced with on-the-mat wins, as did Pullman’s Azo Elsahati (285) and Zachary Dahmen (138).
Advancing with double byes were Clarkston’s Tanner Lange (132), Ryan Page (182) and Carson Ash (220), along with Pullman’s Gabriel Smith (126) and Mitchael LaVielle (160).
The meet concludes today.