CULDESAC — Unbeaten Deary prevailed 25-14, 25-15, 25-22 on Tuesday against Whitepine League Division II rival Highland of Craigmont in prep volleyball play to move to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the league.
Riley Beyer had seven aces and five kills for the Mustangs. Savannah Fredrickson finished with six kills and two blocks, and setter Matteya Proctor added five kills and 18 assists.
JV — Highland def. Deary 25-9, 25-15
Maniacs master Kubs
OROFINO — The first and third sets were tight, but Orofino prevailed 25-22, 25-10, 25-21 against visiting nonleague adversary Kamiah.
Trinity Teel provided nine kills, four aces and eight digs for the Maniacs (3-3), while Kaylynn Johnson had seven digs and 14 assists.
“The girls came out and played hard,” Orofino coach Heidi Summers said. “We were down one of our main starters; a couple were in different spots. ... They played good ball and just did what they needed to do to get the win tonight.”
JV — Orofino def. Kamiah 25-18, 25-17
Asotin tackles Tekoa-Rosalia
ROSALIA — Asotin defeated Tekoa-Rosalia 25-17, 25-20, 25-15 behind Mackenzie Stein’s nine kills and Kayla Paine’s seven digs.
Vikings sweep Bengals
Lewiston got nine kills from Haly Wells but the Bengals fell 25-12, 25-12, 25-20 to Coeur d’Alene at Booth Hall.
Wells also led Lewiston in digs (17) while Jennah Carpenter paced the Bengals in assists (11) and Gabby Johnson and Julia Dickeson each did so in blocks (two).
Clarkston loses to East Valley
SPOKANE — East Valley beat Clarkston 25-10, 25-21, 25-22 in a Great Northern League match despite six kills apiece from the Bantams’ Katie Kaufman and Maggie Ogden.
Katie Kaufman added three aces and Drew Kaufman had five kills and two blocks.
“We came out really tight in Game 1,” Clarkston coach Adam Van Vogt said. “We competed well in Games 2 and 3, but we’ve gotta keep working on (limiting) unforced errors. That was the difference in those first two games.”
Kendrick sweeps Logos
KENDRICK — Kendrick swept Logos in a Whitepine League Division II match, 25-21, 25-14, 25-20, to improve to 4-1 in the conference and 7-1 overall.
Mya Brown led the Tigers with 10 digs and went 11-for-12 serving. Kendrick had 33 kills as a team, 15 of them from Eliza Olson. Olson also had six blocks and “great front row play,” coach Ann Munstermann said.
Logos fell to 1-4 despite 21 digs from Marilea Canul, three blocks and three aces from Hero Merkle and seven blocks from Olivia Igielski.
Potlatch sweeps Indians
POTLATCH — Potlatch beat Nezperce 25-15, 25-16, 25-15 in a nonleague match to improve to 6-4 overall.
Leading the Loggers, Charlee Beckner went 14-for-14 serving with 16 digs and Brenna Larson added 15 digs and 22 points serving with two aces. Other contributors were Adrianna Arciga (10 digs), Olivia Wise (seven kills), Brooke Peterson (five kills), Josie Larson (17 assists) and Alyssa Felton (16-for-16 serving).
“Everybody contributed,” coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “Our back row was really solid. We served really well and we played a really clean game.”
JV — Potlatch def. Nezperce 2-0.
Colton loses in 3 to Nighthawks
OAKESDALE — Colton was swept by Oakesdale, losing 25-17, 25-21, 25-22.
The Wildcats were led by Rylee Vining’s 20 assists and Maggie Meyers’ 10 digs. Caitlyn White had six blocks and Sidni Whitcomb contributed three aces.
Trojans rout Rams
TROY — The Trojans remained unbeaten in Whitepine League Division I play with a 25-7, 25-10, 25-7 domination of visiting Clearwater Valley.
Troy now stands at 12-1 overall and 7-0 in league this season.
“I think we did a really good job of serving hard, and even when we got out of system we tried to make sure we were attacking the ball and not giving free balls,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “I think that helped us defeat this team.”
Isabelle Raasch provided 29 assists and was 10-for-10 serving with one ace for the Trojans, while Abby Weller was 17-for-18 serving with two aces.
Bulldogs whip Wildcats
GENESEE — Lucie Ranisate made the winning block on match point for the second outing in a row to seal Genesee’s 25-11, 25-16, 25-21 victory against visiting Whitepine League Division I foe Lapwai.
The Bulldogs improved to 9-4 overall and 6-1 in league.
“Collectively, we passed very well,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “Regan Zenner, our libero, always leads us up in there, but the whole team passed well.”
Ranisate had a total of nine kills and three blocks on the night, while Claira Osborne reached double digits with 10 kills.
JV — Genesee def. Lapwai 25-19, 25-14
Pirates plunder Palouse
PALOUSE — Visiting Pomeroy remained undefeated on the season after beating Southeast 1B League rival Garfield-Palouse, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18.
Maddy Dixon had 11 kills and Heidi Heytvelt added 19 assists for the Pirates. Jaden Steele produced six aces, Alyssa Wolf managed six digs and Maddy Dixon had a team-leading five blocks.
Pomeroy improved to 4-0 on the season and 3-0 in league.
GIRLS’ SOCCEREast Valley 2, Clarkston 1
SPOKANE — Falling behind early, Clarkston fell to East Valley in a Great Northern League match. The Bantams trailed 2-0 at the half.
“The hole we dug ourselves in the first half hurt us,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said.
Clarkston 0 1—1
East Valley 2 0—2
East Valley — Kaitlyn Harvey, 11th
East Valley — Janis Oliver, 40th
Clarkston — Luella Skinner, 52nd
Shots — EV 9, Clarkston 12
Saves — EV: Mataya Green 11. Clarkston: Erika Pickett 8.
Deer Park 4, Pullman 0
DEER PARK — Pullman remained winless, falling to 0-5, despite an inspired performance by keeper Hallie McDougle. She finished with 16 saves against nonleague foe Deer Park and “if she hadn’t been on her game, it would have been uglier,” coach Doug Winchell said. “She played really aggressively, made some good stops, and was very, very impressive.”
Pullman 0 0—0
Deer Park 2 2—4
Deer Park — Hodgson (Strugarevic), 15th
Deer Park — Moore, 40th
Deer Park — Allen (penalty kick), 45th
Deer Park — Carnahan, 79th
Shots — Pullman 10, Deer Park 25.
Saves — Pullman: McDougle 16, Pechel 1. Deer Park: Krantz 7.
BOYS’ SOCCERGrangeville 7, Orofino 2
OROFINO — Visiting Grangeville dominated Orofino.
Box scores were not available.
FOOTBALLCV/Kendrick game cancelled
With many of its players unable to make this week’s game, Clearwater Valley cancelled its contest at Kendrick on Friday. The game will not be rescheduled.
“There’s a funeral that evening and it’s going to be quite a big event,” Rams coach Roger Whalen said. “We talked to (Kendrick) and we mutually agreed to drop the game.
“They’re kind of beat up after (losing to) Prairie last week. And we won’t have a lot of (available players).”