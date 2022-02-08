In a game with 51 free throw attempts, Troy outlasted Kamiah 36-35 in a Idaho Class 1A Division I girls basketball district tournament elimination game at Lewiston High School.
“It was a battle,” Troy coach Aaron Dail said.
Whitney Foster hit the second of two free throw attempts with seven seconds left to win the game for the Trojans (13-9, 7-7).
Isabelle Raasch led Troy with 21 points. She added seven rebounds and six steals.
Morgan Blazzard filled the score sheet with seven points, six rebounds and five steals.
Laney Landmark led Kamiah (8-13, 4-10) with 16 points.
Troy takes on Clearwater Valley in Lewiston at 6 p.m. tonight.
TROY (13-9, 7-7)
Halee Bohman 0 2-2 2, Isabelle Raasch 6 5-9 21, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Morgan Blazzard 3 1-6 7, Dericka Morgan 0 2-2 2, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 0 2-2 2, Whitney Foster 1 2-4 5. Totals 10 14-25 39.
KAMIAH (8-13, 4-10)
Logan Landmark 0 0-0 0, Laney Landmark 4 8-10 16, Delaney Beckman 0 0-2 0, Kelsee Hunt 1 2-2 4, Mariah Porter 2 3-6 9, Karlee Skinner 0 1-4 1, Maddie Brotnov 1 0-0 3, Zayda Loewen 1 2-2 5. Totals 9 16-26 38.
Troy 6 14 6 13—36
Kamiah 4 16 5 13—35
3-point goals — Raasch 4, Foster, Porter 2, Brotnov, Loewen.
Lakeland 39, Moscow 36
MOSCOW — The Bears lost to the Hawks in the Idaho Class 4A district tournament play-in game.
Moscow (6-12, 2-7) shutout Lakeland in the opening quarter and held a three-point lead into the fourth quarter.
The Bears were led by Angela Lassen with 12 points.
Addie Kiefer led the Hawks (6-9, 2-6) to victory with 20 points.
No other information was available at press time.
Lakeland 0 9 13 17—39
Moscow 7 5 12 11—36
Upper Columbia 49, Asotin 37
SPOKANE — In a second half full of turning points, the Panthers lost their Washington Class 2B district tournament first-round game against Upper Columbia.
Asotin (3-15, 2-9) was down 17 points going into the fourth quarter. The Panthers rallied back to within three before Upper Columbia (8-5, 3-4) pulled away.
Lily Denham led the Panthers with 11 points.
ASOTIN (3-15, 2-9)
Elizabeth Bailey 1 3-4 5, Carlie Ball 0 2-2 2, Emmalyn Barnea 2 1-4 5, Lily Denham 4 0-1 11, Kayla Paine 0 2-2 2, Haylee Appleford 0 1-4 1, Emalie Wilks 0 0-0 0, Caylie Browne 0 0-0 0, Emily Elskamp 2 2-6 6, Sadie Thummel 2 0-0 5, Sofia Carrasco 0 0-3 0. Totals 11 11-26 37.
UPPER COLUMBIA-SPANGLE (8-5, 3-4)
Sadie Pierce 5 0-1 13, Yve Ellis 2 0-0 4, Cami Reese 2 1-2 5, Sidney Folkenberg 4 3-3 11, Jenevieve Harbor 2 1-4 5, Vee Jerotich 0 0-0 0, Sasha Vaughn 3 0-1 9, Madilyn Larson 0 0-0 0, Tatum Durbin 0 0-0 0, Ashley Cox 0 0-0 0, Sadie Bowen 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 4-11 49.
Asotin 6 8 5 18—37
Upper Columbia 14 5 17 13—49
3-point goals — Denham 3, Thummel, Pierce 3, Vaughn 3.
Colton 56, Pomeroy 36
POMEROY — Maggie Meyer scored 24 for the Wildcats as Colton pulled the upset against the Pirates in a Southeast 1B Wheat division game.
Colton (2-14, 1-9) took the lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Keely Maves led Pomeroy (11-8, 6-4) with 21 points before fouling out. Jillian Herres also fouled out of the game.
“We keep finding ourselves in foul trouble,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. “We really suffer when Herres isn’t on the floor for defense.”
COLTON (2-14, 1-9)
Holly Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Maggie Meyer 8 2-7 24, Mary Pluid 4 0-2 9, Kyndra Stout 2 4-6 10, Kaydee Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Sydni Whitcomb 0 2-2 2, Lola Baerlocher 3 1-2 10, Grace Kuhle 0 0-0 0, Leah Musson 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 10-21 56.
POMEROY (11-8, 6-4)
Jillian Herres 1 0-0 2, Chase Caruso 1 0-0 3, Keely Maves 6 6-10 21, Kiersten Bartles 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 3 0-0 6, Haliee Brewer 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Ruchert 2 0-0 4, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gilbert 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 6-10 36.
Colton 15 13 15 13—56
Pomeroy 11 8 5 12—36
3-point goals — Meyer 6, Baerlocher 3, Stout 2, Pluid, Maves 3, Caruso.
Clearwater Valley 39, Potlatch 28
The Rams used solid defense to advance to the third place game in the Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament with a win versus the Loggers in Lewiston.
Clearwater Valley (14-8, 8-6) held Potlatch to five points or less in each of the first three quarters.
Tobie Yocum recorded a double-double for the Rams. Yocum had 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Shada Edwards led Clearwater Valley with 14 points.
Jordan Reynolds led Potlach (8-13, 6-8) with 13 points in the loss. Jaylee Fry added 11 points.
POTLATCH (8-13, 6-8)
Emma Chambers 0 1-3 1, Tayva McKinney 1 1-3 3, Jaylee Fry 4 1-1 11, Bailyn Anderson 0 0-0 0, Becca Butterfield 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 6 1-3 13, Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Josephine Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 4-10 28.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (14-8, 8-6)
Taya Pfefferkorn 1 1-4 3, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 1 0-2 2, Shada Edwards 4 4-7 14, Eva Lundgren 1 0-0 2, Kadance Schilling 3 0-1 6, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 2 6-7 12, Trinity Yocum 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 11-21 39.
Potlatch 5 4 5 14—28
Clearwater Valley 8 12 8 11—39
3-point goals — Fry 2, Edwards 2, Yocum 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kamiah 48, Prairie 38
COTTONWOOD — The Kubs locked up second place in the Whitepine League Division I with a win over the Pirates.
Kamiah (15-5, 10-3) outscored Prairie (13-4, 9-4) 25-9 in the middle two quarters.
Everett Skinner hit three 3s in the second half that Kubs’ coach Aaron Skinner credited for giving his team some breathing room. Everett Skinner finished with 13 points.
Luke Krogh led Kamiah with 14 points.
“Krogh really stepped up in the first half,” Coach Skinner said.
Zach Rambo led the Pirates with 20 points. Lee Forsmann added 10 points in the loss.
KAMIAH (15-5, 10-3)
Kavan Mercer 1 2-4 4, Luke Krogh 6 0-0 14, David Kludt 3 2-4 8, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 3 4-6 13, Brady Cox 4 1-2 9, Kaden DeGroot 0 0-0 0, Will Millage 0 0-0 0, Colby Hix 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-16 48.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (13-4, 9-4)
Wyatt Ross 1 0-0 2, Lane Schumacher 1 1-2 4, Shane Hanson 1 0-1 2, Zach Rambo 8 1-2 20, Lee Forsmann 4 2-2 10, Colton McElroy 0 0-0 0, Morgan Poxleitner 0 0-0 0, Noah Behler 0 0-0 0, Matthew Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-7 38.
Kamiah 9 13 12 14—48
Prairie 15 5 4 14—38
3-point goals — Skinner 3, Krogh 2, Rambo 3, Schumacher.
JV — Prairie won 33-32.
Pomeroy 64, Colton 28
POMEROY — Trent Gwinn finished the regular season with a 26-point performance for the Pirates in a Southeast 1B Wheat Division win versus the Wildcats.
Trevin Kimble added 23 points for Pomeroy (12-7, 7-3).
“Defensively we played our best game in quite some time,” coach Chris Wolf said. “Good to get back on the winning track.”
Colton (1-15, 0-10) was led by Raph Arnhold with 13 points.
COLTON (1-15, 0-10)
Raph Arnhold 6 0-0 13, Grant Wolf 0 0-0 0, Lane Peters 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Tanner Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Angus Jordan 3 0-0 6, Dalton McCann 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Jordan 3 2-2 9. Totals 25 7-13 64.
POMEROY (12-7, 7-3)
Braedon Fruh 0 0-0 0, Trent Gwinn 12 1-3 26, Brady Bott 1 1-2 4, Jett Slusser 1 0-0 3, Brody Magill 2 0-0 5, Boone Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Oliver Severs 0 0-0 0, Jayden Slusser 0 0-0 0, Trevin Kimble 9 2-2 23, Trace Roberts 0 2-2 2, Richie Vecchio 0 0-2 0. Totals 25 7-13 64.
Colton 6 4 9 9—28
Pomeroy 17 19 11 17—64
3-point goals — Arnhold, W. Jordan, Kimble 3, Gwinn, Bott, Je. Slusser, Magill.
Deary 60, Troy 56
DEARY — The Mustangs jumped out early and held on for a nonleague win versus the Trojans.
Deary (7-9) held a 43-28 lead going into the final quarter. Troy (2-15) outscored the Mustangs 28-17 in the fourth but Deary held on.
Boden Demeerleer hit four 3s in the fourth quarter for the Trojans.
Mustangs coach Kelly Carlstrom praised Blaine Clark for taking care of the ball late in the frame. Clark finished with 22 points to lead all scorers.
Laithan Proctor added 15 points for Deary, Kalab Rickard also had 11 points.
Noah Johnson and Demeerleer each scored 12 for Troy.
TROY (2-15)
Eli Stoner 4 0-0 9, Joseph Bendel 1 2-2 4, Kaiden Strunk 1 0-0 2, Noah Johnson 6 2-2 14, Chandler Blazzard 2 1-2 6, Boden Demeerleer 4 0-0 12, Brody Patrick 2 0-0 4, Dominic Holden 1 3-4 5. Totals 21 8-10 56.
DEARY (7-9)
Laithan Proctor 4 5-8 15, Kalab Rickard 5 1-3 11, Blaine Clark 7 8-16 22, Gus Rickert 2 0-1 5, Dale Fletcher 1 0-0 2, Braedyn Stettler 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 1 3-7 5. Totals 20 17-35 60.
Troy 12 7 9 28—56
Deary 14 14 15 17—60
3-point goals — Demeerleer 3, Stoner, Blazzard, Proctor 2, Rickert.
JV — Troy won 34-31.
Timberline 51, St. John Bosco 46
COTTONWOOD — In a make-up game, Parker Brown scored 18 points for the Spartans in a Whitepine League Division II game versus the Patriots.
Timberline (7-9, 5-5) jumped out to a 17-7 first quarter lead. St. John Bosco (7-7, 4-5) battled back in the second quarter.
“Came down to excecution versus turnovers,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said.
Gavin Christopherson added 11 points for the Spartans.
Torry Chmelik led the Patriots with 14 points in the loss.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (7-9, 5-5)
Parker Brown 6 4-4 18, Micah Nelson 3 0-3 6, Logan Hunter 3 2-2 8, Rylan West 4 0-2 8, Gavin Christopherson 4 3-4 11. Totals 20 9-15 51.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (7-7, 4-5)
Cody Wassmuth 3 2-2 10, Luke Stubbers 4 0-0 8, Clay Weckman 3 1-2 8, Torry Chmelik 6 0-0 14, Levi Wassmuth 3 0-1 6. Totals 19 3-5 46.
Timberline 17 9 14 11—51
St. John Bosco 7 15 11 13—46
3-point goals — Brown 2, Wassmuth 2, Chmelik 2, Weckman.
Asotin 41, Kettle Falls 39
SPOKANE — Tanner Nicholas hit a late 3 and the Panthers advanced in the Washington Class 2B district tournament with a first-round win versus the Bulldogs.
“Played them much better than we did a few nights ago,” coach Perry Black said. “Really controlled the pace.”
Preston Overberg led Asotin (10-10, 3-7) with 15 points. Nick Heier also reached double figures with 10.
The Panthers play Thursday at West Valley vs Liberty at 8 p.m. in the second round.
KETTLE FALLS (5-15, 1-8)
Theodore Bair 4 0-0 9, Cordel Venable 1 0-0 2, Zane Edwards 5 0-0 13, Isaac Bair 0 0-0 0, Braylen Pfeffer 2 1-2 5, Adam Harrington 0 0-0 0, Eli Armstrong 1 0-0 2, Hunter LeBret 0 0-0 0, Cam LeBret 1 0-0 2, Graves 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 1-2 39.
ASOTIN (10-10, 3-7)
Nick Heier 5 0-2 10, Carson Benner 0 0-0 0, Tanner Nicholas 3 0-0 8, Preston Overberg 5 3-4 15, Kamea Kauhi 0 0-0 0, Cooper Biery 0 1-3 1, Gavin Ells 1 0-0 3, Cameron Clovis 0 0-0 0, Cody Ells 2 0-2 4. Totals 16 4-11 41.
Kettle Falls 12 8 8 11—39
Asotin 11 8 9 13—41
3-point goals — Edwards 3, T. Bair, Nicholas 2, Overberg 2, Ells.