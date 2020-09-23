Freshman Naomi Kessler had a hat trick for Lewiston as the Bengals fended off visiting Post Falls 6-1 at Walker Field on Tuesday in a 5A Inland Empire League girls’ soccer match that was a makeup from a postponement on Thursday.
“She is just such a dynamic player,” Lewiston coach Richard Gayler said of Kessler. “To be a freshman, to come in with her poise and confidence — we knew she was going to bring great things to us when we first had her join our program in the summer, and she is going to be something spectacular.”
Hailey Skinner added two goals of her own, and Laura Kokernak also scored for Lewiston (2-1-1, 1-1-1). Ashlynn Skinner made two assists.
The Bengals went ahead 3-0 within the first 20 minutes before Post Falls got on the board late in the first half, only for Lewiston to reassert itself in the second with three more unanswered goals.
“It was a long break for us,” Gayler said of the week of smoke cancellations area teams endured. “...We’ve been playing inside for the last week; it’s pretty tough to play 40 kids on one basketball court, so to be able to come out and play the way we did was pretty good.”
Post Falls 0 1—1
Lewiston 3 3—6
Lewiston — Naomi Kessler, 8th
Lewiston — Kessler, 15th
Lewiston — Hailey Skinner, 17th
Post Falls — Kamryn Becker, 39th
Lewiston — Skinner, 49th
Lewiston — Kessler, 53rd
Lewiston — Kokernak, 68th
Shots — Lewiston 18, Post Falls 5. Saves — Post Falls: Unknown 12, Lewiston: Emma Hill 4.
JV — Grangeville varsity 3, Lewiston 2.
VOLLEYBALL
Trojans triumph twice
In Whitepine League Division I play, Troy claimed back-to-back road wins against Kamiah and Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
The Trojans (8-0, 8-0) triumphed 25-15, 25-10, 25-13 at Kamiah, then proceeded to Kooskia to beat CV 25-16, 25-5, 25-11.
Troy’s Makayla Sapp was 29-for-29 serving on the day, including 16-for-16 against Kamiah. Teammate Morgan Blazzard finished with 13 kills in each match.
“I always love heading up that direction,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “It’s just a beautiful drive, and I really love being able to play two games back-to-back, because I feel like it helps us get more physically fit and get ready for postseason. I appreciate that Kamiah and CV are willing to do that for us.”
JV — Kamiah def. Troy; Troy def. CV
Bulldogs on a roll
Genesee scored back-to-back Whitepine League Division I wins in its own road doubleheader, besting Clearwater Valley at Kooskia before traveling to Kamiah and prevailing there.
The Bulldogs (9-1, 8-1) handled Clearwater Valley 25-15, 25-9, 25-13 before hammering Kamiah 25-8, 25-18, 25-8.
Against CV, Genesee’s Lucie Ranisate and Clara Osborne notched 11 kills apiece, while Carly Allen had 15 assists and five aces. Against the Kubs, Ranisate racked up another 11 kills, Makenzie Stout had 15 assists and three aces, and Kami Lockler served 26-for-27 with three aces of her own.
“Obviously a mental challenge to go to two places on the same day and play, so I was just real proud of the girls,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “For the most part, we were pretty tight from start to finish.”
JV — Genesee def. CV; Genesee def. Kamiah
Loggers cut down Knights
MOSCOW — Visiting Potlatch had its “best match of the year” so far, according to coach Ron Dinsmoor, as the Loggers earned a 25-21, 25-11, 25-15 Whitepine League Division I sweep against Logos of Moscow.
Olivia Wise littered the stat sheet, going 13-for-13 from the service line with three aces while providing nine kills, 11 digs and three blocks for Potlatch (7-2, 5-2).
“She’s a five-tool player — just does it all,” Dinsmoor said of Wise.
Setter Josie Larson served 14-for-14 with two aces and made 25 assists, while Taylor Carpenter (12-for-12) and Dani Howard (11-for-11) also were perfect from the line. Potlatch was 69-for-74 serving as a team.
For Logos (5-4, 5-4), Kirstin Wambeke and Ellie Brower finished with 12 digs apiece, while Lucia Wilson added four kills.
JV — Potlatch def. Logos
Tigers outlast Mustangs
KENDRICK — In a seesaw five-set Whitepine League Division II battle, Kendrick overcame visiting Deary 25-23, 14-25, 29-27, 14-25, 15-10.
Erin Morgan (eight kills) and Rose Stewart (seven kills) led the Tigers (5-3, 3-2).
For Deary (3-6, 2-3), Cassie Morey had six blocks and four kills, Dante Workman 11 kills and Cassidy Henderson eight kills.
JV — Kendrick def. Deary 17-25, 25-19, 15-7
Orofino sweeps tough match
OROFINO — The Maniacs swept visiting Highland of Craigmont in a grind-it-out, 25-15, 26-24, 25-23 nonleague decision.
“They didn’t give up, even when they were down late in the match,” Orofino coach Heidi Summers said. “They pushed through and just kept on going all the way until the end.”
Sydnie Zywina led the way for Orofino (4-0) with six kills and eight digs, and Kaylynn Johnson added six kills.
Nezperce claims league sweep
WEIPPE — The Nezperce trio of KC Wahl, Grace Tiegs and Kadyn Horton took Whitepine League Division II foe Timberline off-balance with their serves, setting the edge in the visitors’ 25-10, 25-10, 25-18 win.
Setter Amelia Husted “did a great job spreading it out,” said coach Kyle Stapleton, whose team improved to 4-2 overall and 4-1 in league.
“I thought our whole team played pretty well tonight, kept the pressure on them,” he said. “... We kept the pressure up, and kept hitting it at ’em instead of giving them the free ones.
“Shout-out to Timberline too — they just don’t give up, which is awesome to see as a coach.”
Nezperce will play four matches next week, starting with a nonleague contest Monday at home against Grangeville.
JV — Nezperce def. Timberline 25-11, 25-22, 15-11.
Bulldogs best Bears
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Visiting Moscow was beaten 25-21, 26-24, 26-24 by 4A Inland Empire League rival Sandpoint to fall to 0-3 on the season and 0-2 in league.