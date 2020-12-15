OROFINO — Glory Sobotta converted three free throws in the final minute Monday night as undefeated Lapwai withstood Orofino’s rally from a 22-point deficit to post a 61-58 prep girls’ basketball win.
Grace Sobotta scored 12 points for the Wildcats (6-0), who got 10 points each from Glory Sobotta and Jordyn McCormack-Marks.
Kaylynn Johnson squeezed nine of her 12 points into the fourth quarter for Orofino (5-2), which also got 14 points, eight steals and three assists from Sayq’is Greene and 13 points from Grace Beardin. Sydney Zywina added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
“We didn’t take care of the basketball,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “It was a learning game for us. We like winning, but we also like games that make us better.”
Three Wildcats ran into early foul trouble.
The Maniacs pulled to within a point and would have had a better chance of completing their comeback if not for 4-for-10 foul shooting in the final quarter.
“Super proud of the team,” Orofino coach Tessa Mullinix said. “It’s exciting to know that we can play with a great team.”
LAPWAI (6-0)
Grace Sobotta 4 2-2 12, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 4 2-5 10, Glory Sobotta 2 4-6 10, Alexis Hererra 4 1-1 9, Soa Moliga 0 0-0 0, Ciahna Oatman 1 0-1 2, Lauren Gould 3 0-0 6, Kahlees Young 0 0-0 0, Omari Mitchell 6 0-2 12. Totals 24 9-17 61.
OROFINO (5-2)
Grace Beardin 6 1-4 13, Sydnie Zywina 3 0-0 6, Riley Schwartz 2 3-6 7, Kaylynn Johnson 5 2-4 12, Peyton Merry 1 0-0 2, Lindi Kessinger 0 0-3 0, Abi Cook 2 0-2 4, Sayq’is Greene 4 4-6 14. Totals 23 10-25 58.
Lapwai 19 17 18 7—61
Orofino 8 17 10 23—58
3-point goals — G. Sobotta 2, Gl. Sobotta, Say. Greene 2.
JV — Lapwai 40, Orofino 34
CV 69, Timberline 18
KOOSKIA — Kadance Schilling collected 20 points and 11 rebounds as Clearwater Valley downed Timberline in a nonleague game.
Martha Smith scored 18 points on her senior night for the Rams, who also got 10 points from Tobie Yocum.
CV coach Darren Yocum liked his team’s aggressiveness.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE
Gracie Warner 2 0-0 5, Morgan Soester 0 0-0 0, Marebeth Stemrich 4 1-2 11, Natalie Amarillas 0 0-0 0, Elise Martin 0 0-0 0, Sam Brown 0 0-0 0, Abby Brown 0 2-2 0, Carlie Harrell 0 0-1 0, Embree Thompson 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 3-5 18.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (4-2)
Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Ruthie Smith 2 0-0 4, Shada Edwards 5 1-3 11, Martha Smith 7 2-2 18, Kadance Schilling 7 4-6 20, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 2 4-4 10, Trinity Yocum 3 0-2 6. Totals 26 11-17 69.
Timberline 0 5 8 5—18
Clearwater Valley 27 11 20 11—69
3-point goals — Stemrich 2, Warner, Smith 2, Schilling 2, To. Yocum.
Kendrick 58, Potlatch 27
POTLATCH — Drew Stacy scored 17 points and Rose Stewart racked up 10 points, seven steals and seven assists as Kendrick topped Potlatch in a nonleague game.
Hannah Tweit added 15 points and Erin Morgan had 12 for the Tigers, who used defensive pressure and a transition game to overcome a somewhat slow start.
Morgan and Stewart grabbed nine rebounds each.
KENDRICK (6-2)
Rose Stewart 4 2-4 10, Harley Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 6 4-7 17, Hannah Tweit 6 1-2 15, Erin Morgan 5 2-4 12, Morgan Silflow 0 0-0 0, Ruby Stewart 1 1-2 3, Hailey Taylor 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 11-21 58.
POTLATCH
Josie Larson2 0-0 4 , Emma Chambers 0 0-0 0, Taylor Carpenter 1 0-0 2, Tayva McKinney 2 1-2 5, Adriana Arciga 1 0-0 3, Jaylee Fry 2 0-0 4, Bailyn Anderson 2 0-0 5, Becca Butterfield 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 1 2-4 4. Totals 11 3-6 27..
Kendrick 11 16 16 15—58
Potlatch 7 7 9 4—27
3-point goals — Tweit 2, Arciga, Anderson.
JV — Kendrick def. Potlatch
BOYS
Genesee 62, Logos 45
GENESEE — Dawson Durham erupted for 32 points and Cy Wareham added 19 to lead the Genesee boys to a Whitepine League Division I won against Logos.
Wareham nabbed 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who were missing several players to coronavirus protocols and injuries.
LOGOS-MOSCOW
Jack Driskill 3 0-0 9, Kenny Kline 0 0-2 0, Aiden Elmore 4 0-0 11, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Will Casebolt 6 2-4 18, Jasper Whitling 1 2-4 5, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Ben Druffel 1 0-1 2. Totals 15 4-11 45.
GENESEE (2-2, 1-1)
Owen Crowley 0 0-0 0, Dawson Durham 11 7-9 32, Cy Wareham 8 0-0 19, Jackson Zenner 1 2-2 4, Rodrick Douge 1 0-0 2, Teak Wareham 1 0-0 2, Nolan Bartosz 0 0-0 0, Coltin Pope 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 9-11 62.
Logos 8 11 12 14—45
Genesee 13 13 17 19—62
3-point goals — Driskill 3, A. Elmore, Casebolt 4, Whitling, Pope, C. Wareham 3, Durham 3.
JV — Genesee 44, Logos 33