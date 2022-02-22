The Wildcats remained undefeated and advanced to the championship game of the Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament with an 80-31 win versus the Logos Knights on Monday at Lewiston High School.
Kase Wynott had a double-double with 11 rebounds and led Lapwai (24-0) with 25 points.
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones had 17 points and six assists. Kross Taylor (13) and Titus Yearout (10) also reached double-figures.
Taylor crossed the 1,000-point threshold with his last shot in the fourth quarter with around three minutes to go.
“I think we just did a great job of running the floor tonight,” coach Zachary Eastman said. “We didn’t make as many shots as we usually do, but we created easy opportunities.”
Logos (13-8) was led by Roman Nuttbrock with 10 points.
The Knights will play Genesee on Wednesday in Lewiston.
The Wildcats will play Kamiah in the championship game in Lewiston on Friday.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (13-8)
Jack Driskill 2 1-2 6, Kenny Kline 1 0-0 2, Will Casebolt 0 0-3 0, Jasper Whitling 2 0-0 6, Seamus Wilson 2 0-0 5, Roman Nuttbrock 4 0-2 10, Ben Druffel 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 1-7 31.
LAPWAI (24-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 7 0-0 17, Titus Yearout 5 0-0 10, Kross Taylor 5 1-2 13, AJ Ellenwood 4 1-1 9, Kase Wynott 9 5-6 25, Ahlius Yearout 1 2-4 4, Lydell Mitchell 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 9-13 80.
Logos 8 4 17 2—31
Lapwai 29 14 20 17—80
3-point goals — Whitling 2, Nuttbrock 2, Driskill, Wilson, Ellenwood-Jones 3, Taylor 2, Wynott 2.
Kamiah 44, Prairie 35
The Kubs played shutdown defense in the final three quarters to move to the Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament with a win versus the Pirates at Lewiston High School.
The win also clinches a state tournament berth for Kamiah (19-5).
“We played really good defense,” coach Aaron Skinner said. “Really speaks to our defensive pressure.”
Brady Cox led the Kubs with 10 points in a game in a game where the five starters spread out the scoring. Kavan Mercer and Luke Krogh each added nine points. David Kludt and Everett Skinner both finished with eight.
Zach Rambo and Lee Forsmann each finished with 10 points for Prairie.
With the loss, the Pirates (16-7) will face the Loggers on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Lewiston.
Kamiah has a date with Lapwai for the district title on Friday at 7 p.m. also in Lewiston.
When asked about the upcoming third meeting between the two teams, Aaron Skinner had just two words to say: “Can’t wait.”
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (16-7)
Wyatt Ross 1 0-0 2, Kyle Schwartz 3 0-0 6, Lane Schumacher 3 0-0 7, Zach Rambo 5 0-0 10, Lee Forsmann 3 4-6 10. Totals 15 4-6 35.
KAMIAH (19-5)
Kavan Mercer 2 3-4 9, Luke Krogh 4 1-1 9, David Kludt 4 0-0 8, Everett Skinner 2 2-2 8, Brady Cox 5 0-0 10. Totals 17 6-7 44.
Prairie 15 8 7 5—35
Kamiah 10 7 17 10—44
3-point goals — Schumacher, Mercer 2, Skinner 2.
Potlatch 49, Troy 40
The Loggers survived and advanced in a tough-fought game versus the Trojans in a Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at Lewiston High School.
“Happy to advance,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said, “This time of the year you just try and get to play another game.”
The Loggers (14-9) were led by Jaxon Vowels with 15 points. Tyler Howard added 13 points in the win.
Joseph Bendel led Troy (3-20) in scoring with 12 points.
Potlatch will play Prairie at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Lewiston.
“They are a good team, so we are going to have to play well if we want a chance to win,” Ball said.
POTLATCH (14-9)
Dominic Brown 2 0-1 4, Jack Clark 4 0-0 8, Everett Lovell 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Vowels 6 0-0 15, Tyler Howard 5 3-5 13, Patrick McManus 4 0-0 9, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 3-6 49.
TROY (3-20)
Eli Stoner 4 1-2 10, Joseph Bendel 4 2-2 12, Kaiden Strunk 1 0-0 2, Noah Johnson 1 4-6 6, Chandler Blazzard 1 0-0 2, Boden Demeerleer 1 0-1 2, Samuel Stoner 0 0-0 0, Brody Patrick 0 1-2 1, Dominic Holden 2 0-1 5. Totals 14 8-14 40.
Potlatch 16 9 14 10—49
Troy 12 2 15 11—40
3-point goals — Vowels 3, McManus, Bendel 2, Stoner, Holden.
Genesee 54, Clearwater Valley 49
The Bulldogs extended their season with a win versus the Rams in an Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at Lewiston High School.
Genesee (6-16) was led by Cameron Meyer who hit four 3-pointers en route to his 16 points.
Jack Johnson just missed out on a double-double with 10 points and nine assists. Derek Burt had 14 points and led the Bulldogs with eight rebounds.
Landon (16) and Laton (10) Schlieper each reached double-figures for Clearwater Valley (8-14) in the loss. Edoardo Miconi pitched in 11 points.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (8-14)
Carson Schilling 2 0-0 6, Landon Schlieper 8 0-0 16, Laton Schlieper 4 2-6 10, Edoardo Miconi 4 1-2 11, Damieon Fox 2 0-0 6. Totals 20 3-8 49.
GENESEE (6-16)
Seth Vestal 3 0-0 9, Cameron Meyer 5 2-5 16, Jackson Zenner 1 1-2 3, Jacob Krick 1 0-0 2, Jack Johnson 4 2-2 10, Derek Burt 7 0-0 14. Totals 21 5-9 54.
Clearwater Valley 10 18 9 12—49
Genesee 7 19 13 15—54
3-point goals — Schilling 2, Miconi 2, Fox 2, Meyer 4, Vestal 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pair of Moscow players make all-league
Two players from Moscow were named to the All-Inland Empire League Class 4A team, it recently was announced.
Seniors Angela Lassen and Peyton Watson made the first team for the Bears.
The player of the year was Lakeland’s Addie Kiefer. Newcomer of the year was Sandpoint’s Aliya Strock and coach of the year was the Bulldogs’ William Love.
FIRST TEAM
Daylee Driggs, Sandpoint; Angela Lassen, Moscow; Peyton Watson, Moscow; Kelsey Cessina, Sandpoint; Kenna SimoN, Lakeland.
Player of the year — Addie Kiefer, Lakeland.
Newcomer of the year — Aliya Strock, Sandpoint.
Coach of the year — William Love, Sandpoint.
Wessels makes Class 5A all-league
Lewiston’s Katy Wessels earned first-team All-Inland League Class 5A honors, it recently was announced.
Wessels is only a junior, so she has a chance to do it again.
Skylar Burke and Madi Symons, each from Coeur d’Alene, were the co-players of the year. Lake City’s James Anderson was coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM
Capri Sims, Post Falls; Sophia Zufelt, Lake City; Katy Wessels, Lewiston; Kendall Pickford, Lake City; Avery Waddington. Lake City.
Co-players of the year — Skylar Burke, Coeur d’Alene; Madi Symons, Coeur d’Alene.
Coach of the year — James Anderson, Lake City.