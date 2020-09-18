LAPWAI — In Whitepine League Division I volleyball play Thursday, visiting Logos of Moscow cruised early and edged out tight second and third sets for a 25-16, 27-25, 25-23 win against Lapwai.
Key contributors to the Logos effort included Hero Merkle (seven kills), Ellie Brower (17 digs), Kirstin Wambeke (five kills, seven digs) and Lucia Wilson (six kills, three aces).
The Knights (5-3, 5-3) trailed early in the second set and were pushed in the third, but came up with clutch serving at key moments to pull both out. Coach Jessica Evans mentioned Brower as a particularly reliable server under pressure.
“They were upbeat and played hard,” Evans said of her players.
JV — Logos def. Lapwai
Bengals drop IEL match
Post Falls earned a Class 5A Inland Empire League decision against Lewiston in straight sets, capitalizing on offensive Bengal miscues to claim a 25-19, 25-20, 25-21 victory.
The Bengals (4-4, 0-3) were led offensively by Jennah Carpenter’s five kills and Julia Dickeson’s pair of aces. Dickeson registered three blocks, Megan Halstead tallied nine assists and Elle Wagner Uhling made 13 digs.
Lewiston coach Cassie Thompson noted a strong serve-receive game from Post Falls (9-0, 3-0), which took the hosts’ offense a bit out of sync.
“We did a good job defensively putting our block up and digging some balls, but at the end of the day, we had too many errors on offense,” she said. “We’ll definitely be working on executing the ball and finding holes.”
The Bengals next play nonleague foe Sandpoint at 2 p.m. Saturday at home.
JV — Post Falls def. Lewiston 2-1
Bulldogs best Pirates
GENESEE — Genesee recovered from a second-set lapse to defeat visiting Prairie 25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18 in a Whitepine League Division I match.
Kami Lockler was 18-for-19 serving with four aces and 16 kills in her first outing getting significant varsity playing time fot the Bulldogs (6-1, 5-1), while Clara Osborne (20 kills), Lucie Ranisate (18 kills) and Kami Lockler (16 kills) all had big offensive showings at net.
“We greatly improved from the other night against Troy,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “It was really a high-level match — lots of fantastic plays, effort plays on both sides. It was really fun to watch. They’re just a great team.”
JV — Genesee def. Prairie
Kubs smash Spartans
KAMIAH — It was senior night in Kamiah, and the Kubs prevailed in style, beating visiting nonleague foe Timberline of Weippe, 25-8, 25-19, 25-14.
Seniors Julia Profkine (four kills, three aces, one block) and Mya Barger (five kills, four aces), contributed to Kamiah’s varsity effort, while senior bookkeeper Cecily Puckett and JV player Kennedy Farris also were honored.
Haleigh Wyatt had a team-high six kills for the Kubs (2-6), who totaled 17 aces as a team.
“It was a good, nice win to have at home,” Kamiah coach Cheyenne Hudson said. “The atmosphere was very good. It was a really good win for their senior night.”
JV — Kamiah def. Timberline
Potlatch-Troy match rescheduled
Because of participation in the Latah County Fair, neither team had a sufficient number of girls available to play.
The match has been rescheduled for Monday.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Lewiston match postponed
The Bengals’ Class 5A IEL match scheduled at Walker Field against Coeur d’Alene was postponed because of poor air quality issues from the area’s recent wildfires. Because it is a league match, it will be made up, but no date is known as of press time.