KENDRICK — Cooper Hewett rushed for 112 yards before going down with a hamstring injury in the first quarter Thursday as the undefeated Kendrick football team beat Potlatch 44-24 in a nonleague game called in the third quarter because of malfunctioning lights.
Hewett buckled up during an approximately 70-yard run and won’t play next week, Tigers coach Zane Hobart said.
Alex Sneve made good on Hewett’s long run with a 10-yard touchdown keeper on that drive, one of his two rushing touchdowns, and he finished 6-for-12 passing for 98 yards.
Coaches for both schools agreed to stop the game midway through the third when the main circuit breaker at Kendrick’s field repeatedly faltered.
Chase Burke rushed for 52 yards and had 43 yards receiving for the Tigers (3-0), and Talon Alexander made four catches for 52 yards as well as grabbing three conversion throws.
Potlatch 8 16 0—24
Kendrick 24 20 0—44
Potlatch — Jerrod Nicholson 25 run (T. Wilcoxson pass from Justin Nicholson)
Kendrick — Alexe Sneve 49 run (Chase Burke run)
Kendrick — Sneve 10 run (Talon Alexander pass from Sneve)
Kendrick — Burke 32 run (Alexander pass from Sneve)
Potlatch — Kenon Brown 3 run (Brown run)
Kendrick — Kolby Anderson 1 run (Alexander pass from Sneve)
Kendrick — Alexander 35 pass from Sneve (run failed)
Kendrick — Sneve 26 run (pass failed)
Potlatch — Akins 32 pass from Ju. Nicholson (Ju. Nicholson run)
Tekoa-Rosalia 46, Pomeroy 30
POMEROY — Pomeroy fell to Tekoa-Rosalia in a league game despite leading by 10 points at the half.
The Pirates were outscored 20-0 in the third. Pomeroy was led by Brandon Bales, who went 7-for-19 passing for 138 yards and three touchdowns. Bales also rushed 17 times for 88 yards and a touchdown.
Tekoa-Rosalia 0 20 20 6—46
Pomeroy 8 22 0 0—30
Pomeroy — Trent Gwinn 24 pass from Brandon Bales (Devon Knuteson run)
Tekoa-Rosalia — Kenneth Lenoir 4 run (conversion failed)
Pomeroy — Brandon Bales 6 run (Bales run)
Pomeroy — Trent Gwinn 23 pass from Bales (conversion failed)
Tekoa-Rosalia — Garrett Naught 18 run (conversion failed)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 57 pass from Bales (Byron Stallcop pass from Bales)
Tekoa-Rosalia — Naught 43 pass from Anthony Gehring (Riley McLain run)
Tekoa-Rosalia — Naught 2 pass from Gehring (McLain pass from Gehring)
Tekoa-Rosalia — Riley McLain 3 run (conversion failed)
Tekoa-Rosalia — Naught 58 pass from Gehring (conversion failed)
Tekoa-Rosalia — McLain 25 run (conversion failed)
PREP VOLLEYBALLColfax gets past Asotin
ASOTIN — Colfax plunged into its Southeast 2B League volleyball schedule by sweeping Asotin, 25-19, 25-15, 27-25.
Colfax was efficient on both sides of the service dynamic and was more consistent overall.
For Asotin, Kayla Paine had seven kills, Maddie Shriver added 12 assists and the digs leaders with six each were Mackenzie Stein and Cassie Clovis.
Troy stays perfect
TROY — Morgan Blazzard collected 14 kills as Troy topped Prairie 25-9, 25-6, 25-14 to stay undefeated in Whitepine League action.
Lindsey Kwate notched eight kills and five aces for the Trojans (8-1, 5-0), who served sharply enough to take Prairie out of its comfort zone.
JV — Prairie def. Troy.
Colton downs Prescott
COLTON — Josie Schultheis racked up 10 kills to lead Colton to a four-set win against Prescott.
The scores were 25-9, 25-23, 25-27, 25-17.
Rylee Vining sparked the Wildcat offense with 26 assists, Addyson Purnell added six aces and Sidni Whitcomb had 15 digs.
Eagles earn sweep
PULLMAN — Annie Goetze finished with 10 kills and three blocks as Pullman Christian downed Christian Center of Hayden, Idaho.
The scores were 25-12, 25-16, 25-22.
Alina Combs had five kills and 10 digs for the Eagles (2-0), who had a two-week hiatus after their first match of the season. Twin sisters Grace and Faith Berg had 10 assists each, and Samantha Shaffer tallied nine digs.
JV — Pullman Christian def. Center 25-13, 25-18, 15-8.
Nezperce sweeps Highland
CRAIGMONT — Effective serving keyed Nezperce’s 26-24, 25-8, 25-15 win against Highland in Whitepine League Division II play.
Amelia Husted, KC Wahl, Kinyon Keith and Lasyn Berry led the way at the service line for the Indians (2-3, 2-3).
JV — Highland def. Nezperce 25-22, 25-20, 15-9.
Orofino puts away Kubs
KAMIAH — Trinity Teel and Sydnie Zywina logged six kills apiece to guide Orofino past Kamiah 25-17, 25-15, 25-9 in a nonleague match.
Teel added six aces and Zywina had five blocks.
The Maniacs (1-2) used high intensity to bounce back from two losses earlier in the week.
JV — Orofino def. Kamiah 25-20, 25-11, 15-10.
BOYS’ SOCCERMoscow 4, Lakeland 1
MOSCOW — Amin Rezamand produced Moscow’s last three goals as the Bears dominated Lakeland in their first 4A Inland Empire League match.
Evan Odberg also scored for Moscow (3-1-2, 1-0-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Odberg and Toby Searcy tallied one assist apiece.
The last of Rezamand’s goals came on a penalty kick.
GIRLS’ SOCCERWV 3, Pullman 0
PULLMAN — Plunging directly into Great Northern League play in its season opener, Pullman dropped a match to a West Valley team that had played a nonleague tuneup.
The Greyhounds had canceled a nonconference match because of the opponent’s lack of players, and they were tentative against West Valley, coach Doug Winchell said.
Hallie McDougle made nine saves in a solid debut as Pullman’s goalkeeper.
West Valley 1 2—3
Pullman 0 0—0
West Valley — Baylee Trejo (Alyssa Amann), 33rd
West Valley — Trejo, 54th
West Valley — Kennedy Cargile (Amann), 69th min
Shots — West Valley 20, Pullman 6
Saves — West Valley: Maloney 6; Pullman: McDougle 9.
Moscow 5, Lakeland 0
RATHDRUM — Chloe Baker notched a shutout in goal and Ally Gerke scored a hat trick as Moscow blasted 4A Inland Empire League foe Lakeland.
The shutout was Baker’s second of the season to help the Bears improve to 2-2-1.
The hat trick was Gerke’s first this year.
“I think it was a total team effort from front to back,” coach Josh Davis said.
Moscow 2 3—5
Lakeland 0 0—0
Moscow — Serena Strawn, 9th
Moscow — Ava Jakich-kunze, 23rd
Moscow — Ally Gerke, 61st
Moscow — Gerke, 67th
Moscow — Gerke, 74th
Shots — Moscow 25, Lakeland 2
Saves — Moscow: Chloe Baker 2. Lakeland: unknown, 25.
Clarkston 3, Othello 1
OTHELLO, Wash. — Clarkston led by a goal at the half and beat nonleague opponent Othello. The Bantams got goals from Luella Skinner, Emma Grubb and Lauren Johnson.
Clarkston 1 2—3
Othello 0 1—1
Clarkston — Luella Skinner, 28th
Othello — unknown, 48th
Clarkston — Emma Grubb, 52nd
Clarkston — Lauren Johnson, 71st
Shots — Clarkston 15, Othello 3.
Saves — Clarkston: Erika Pickett 3. Othello: unknown 13.