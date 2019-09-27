Maddy Oelke piled up 15 kills as Pullman defeated Clarkston 25-20, 25-12, 25-20 in a Great Northern League volleyball match Thursday on the Bantams’ court to improve to 4-0.
Addie Hawes logged 27 assists for the Greyhounds, Hanna Gecas had 10 digs and Kalee Hildebrand seven aces.
For Clarkston (4-6, 0-4), Maggie Ogden had four blocks and three aces, Ruth Ogden chipped in six kills and Ashlyn Wallace furnished 13 assists.
“I thought we competed,” Clarkston coach Adam Van Vogt said.
JV — Clarkston def. Pullman 2-1.
Frosh — Pullman def. Clarkston.
Bears avenge loss to Lewiston
Morgan Claus and Izzy Burns rattled off seven kills apiece as Moscow defeated Lewiston in four sets at Booth Hall.
The scores were 25-20, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22.
Ellie Randall and Ellie Gray provided 15 service points each for the Bears (10-5), who avenged a home loss to Lewiston and tallied its second win over a 5A school in two nights. They downed Post Falls on Wednesday at Moscow.
Peyton Claus doled out 25 assists for the Bears.
For Lewiston, Hally Wells posted 12 kills and 25 digs, Julie Dickeson added 10 kills and seven blocks, Maddy Hinkley chipped in 10 kills and Jennah Carpenter had 22 assists.
JV — Moscow def. Lewiston 2-1.
Kendrick perfect in league play
DEARY — Kendrick reclaimed the top spot in the Whitepine League Division II with a three-set victory against rival Deary.
The scores were 25-14, 25-12, 25-21.
The Tigers (8-1, 5-0 in league) were led by Eliza Olson’s 27-for-27 mark serving, including three aces. Olson also spearheaded the offensive effort with 12 of the team’s 30 kills.
Mya Brown “had exceptional back-row play, dug the ball well,” coach Ann Munstermann noted, and logged five back-row kills. Megan Brocke “played great, all-around,” and slapped eight kills.
“The girls wanted to redeem and take over that top spot,” Munstermann said.
Proceeds from the match were donated to an ALS foundation.
JV — Deary def. Kendrick 3-0.
Troy stays unbeaten in WPL
COTTONWOOD — Defending 1A Division I state champion Troy stayed undefeated in Whitepine League Division I play with a three-set sweep of Prairie of Cottonwood.
The Trojans (13-1, 9-0 in league) won by scores of 25-17, 25-9, 25-14.
Troy was led by all-state players Lindsey Kwate and Morgan Blazzard. Kwate logged a match-best 18 kills and added 12 digs, while Blazzard went 20-of-22 serving for two aces, and contributed 13 digs and 10 kills.
“(Prairie has) really improved a lot since we played them last,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “There were a ton of rallies back and forth. They really went after the ball and kept the level of play high.”
The Trojans’ consistent pressure on the attack proved the difference.
JV — Prairie def. Troy 2-1.
Genesee handles Kubs
GENESEE — Genesee got a 26-for-27 serving effort from Carly Allen, who tallied five aces en route to a sweep of Whitepine League foe Kamiah.
The Bulldogs (10-4, 8-1 in league) won by scores of 25-4, 25-10, 25-19.
“Especially the first two sets, we were really rolling, serving well and taking care of the ball,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said.
Genesee put forth a balanced offensive effort, with most players tallying between four and six kills. Crowley highlighted the all-around effort of Riley McGuire, who was setting teammates up and making some tough digs.
JV — Genesee def. Kamiah 2-0.
Colton wins in three
COLTON — Josie Schultheis rang up nine kills, eight digs and seven aces to guide Colton to a Northeast 1B League sweep of Garfield-Palouse.
The scores were 26-24, 25-16, 25-22.
Sidni Whitcomb tallied 16 assists for the Wildcats while Maggie Meyer and Mary Pluid had three blocks each.
Pomeroy sweeps Prescott
PRESCOTT, Wash. — Maddy Dixon had six kills and six aces as the Pirates beat the Tigers 25-7, 25-20, 25-8 in a Southeast 1B League match.
Heidi Heytvelt added 13 assists and was 100 percent serving. Alyssa Wolf had four aces and was perfect behind the service line. McKenzie Watko had five aces, and Sydney Watko and Jaden Steele each had four aces.
“We played well in sets one and three,” Pomeroy coach Amy Smith said. “We had a total of 25 aces as a team so we served strong.”
Grangeville tops Spartans
GRANGEVILLE — Erasing a seven-point deficit in the second set, Grangeville downed Timberline in a nonleague match.
The scores were 25-22, 25-19, 25-9.
Bulldogs coach Pat Sullivan liked how his team bounced back from a league loss the previous night at Orofino, noting that GHS controlled the third set.
Prelim — Timberline JV def. Grangeville C.
Eagles score sweep
SPOKANE — Pullman Christian swept Spokane Classical Christian of Spokane 25-13, 25-15, 25-9 in a Mountain Christian League match to improve to 5-1 overall and in league.
Annie Goetze led Pullman Christian with seven kills and two blocks, Claire Wilson had five kills, six digs and two aces and Grace Berg had 13 assists, two digs and two aces. Samantha Shaffer had six digs, three assists and two aces.
“It was kind of nice to relax. This wasn’t too tough of a match for us,” Eagles coach Jamie Steach said.
Loggers roll in four
POTLATCH — Potlatch beat Lapwai 17-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 in a Whitepine League Division I match.
Leading Potlatch (7-4, 5-2) were Josie Larson (40 assists, 20 digs), Charlee Beckner (32 digs and five aces), Olivia Wise (13 kills and six aces), Jordan Reynolds (12 kills) and Alyssa Felton (nine kills). Brenna Larson and Adriana Arciga added 16 digs apiece.
“(Lapwai) came out strong in the first set and we had to make some adjustments and we did what we needed to do, but it wasn’t easy,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said.
GIRLS’ SOCCERClarkston 4, Pullman 1
Jolee Nicholas and Emerson Snyder each tallied two goals as the Bantams downed the Pullman Greyhounds at Lincoln Middle School in Clarkston.
Pullman actually held a 1-0 lead, but Snyder tied it in the 22nd minute and Nicholas had both of her goals in a two-minute span late in the first half.
“(It was a) solid all-around effort,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said. “Our pressure made the difference today.”
Pullman 1 0—1
Clarkston 3 1—4
Pullman — Elise French, 19th.
Clarkston — Emerson Snyder, 22nd.
Clarkston — Jolee Nicholas, 33rd.
Clarkston — Nicholas (Luella Skinner), 35th.
Clarkston — Snyder (Kerington Tenwick), 49th.
Shots — Pullman 3, Clarkston 12.
Saves — Pullman: Grace Peschel 5, Triniti Anderson 5. Clarkston: Erika Pickett 4.
Moscow 2, Post Falls 1
MOSCOW — Moscow raced ahead early and beat Post Falls in a nonleague game to improve to 4-3-2.
The Bears’ Serena Strawn and Angela Lassen both scored in the first half to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.
“I thought we started off really strong,” Moscow coach Josh Davis said.
Post Falls 0 1—1
Moscow 2 0—2
Moscow — Serena Strawn, 25th
Moscow — Angela Lassen, 38th
Post Falls — NA, 74th
Shots — Moscow 22, Post Falls 3
Saves — Moscow: Chloe Baker, 2. Post Falls: NA, 8.
SWIMMINGCheney 118, Clarkston 39
CHENEY, Wash. — Clarkston swimmers Natalie Graham and Madalynn Wallace set district-qualifying times as the Bantams fell in a Great Northern League dual that saw Cheney use 34 competitors to Clarkston’s eight.
Graham, a sophomore from Asotin — the teams are combining this year — placed first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:23.54, and took second in the 200 backstroke.
Bantams coach Savannah Kaschmitter commended Wallace’s growth as a team leader.
Top 3 Clarkston finishers
200 medley relay — 2, Clarkston, 2:33.45.
200 individual medley — 1, Natalie Graham (Asotin), 2:23.54.
50 free — 3, Madalynn Wallace, 30.64.
100 butterfly — 3, Liza Higgins, 1:56.45.
200 free relay — 3, Clarkston, 2:24.95.
200 back — 2, N. Graham, 1:10.06.
400 free relay — 3, Clarkston, 4:58.09.
CROSS COUNTRYHounds run to two wins
PULLMAN — The 10th-place showing of sixth man Lucian Pendry broke a tie and gave the Pullman boys 27-30 dual-meet win over West Valley in a late-reported cross country meet Wednesday. The Pullman girls won by the same score, handing the Eagles their first dual loss in two years.
Eliason Kabasenche of Pullman won the boys’ race, and Nicole Jones paced the Greyhound girls with a runner-up effort.