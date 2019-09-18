CHENEY — Visiting Pullman beat Great Northern League foe Cheney, 25-23 25-21, 25-22, in girls’ volleyball action Tuesday to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Addie Hawes led the Greyhounds with 26 assists, Mikayla Uhlenkott had 11 kills, 11 digs and three aces; and Maddy Oelke had 10 kills and two aces. Hanna Gecas added 15 digs.
Bears maul Maniacs
MOSCOW — Visiting nonleague foe Orofino was no match for Moscow as the Bears prevailed 25-16, 25-9, 25-9 to improve their record to 7-5.
Moscow’s Makayla Gilkey finished with 11 kills, and Izzy Burns had eight. Megan Watson and Ellie Randall combined for 20 digs and 20 service points, and Peyton Claus provided 29 assists.
JV — Moscow def. Orofino 25-14, 25-18, 15-2
Eagles best Bantams
SPOKANE — In traveling Clarkston’s Great Northern League season debut, the Bantams lost a seesaw five-setter to West Valley of Spokane, falling 25-23, 24-26, 25-14, 16-25, 15-13. Clarkston now is 4-3 overall and 0-1 in the league.
Katie Kaufman hit 11 kills and four aces for the Bantams, while Alyssa Sangster added 19 digs and Amya Dahl provided 16 assists.
“Consistency is something we’re working on, and it ended us tonight,” Clarkston coach Adam Van Vogt said. “We’ll get back to work on it.”
JV — Clarkston def. West Valley
Frosh — Clarkston def. West Valley
C — Clarkston def. West Valley
Mustangs race by Spartans
WEIPPE — Visiting Deary overwhelmed Whitepine League Division II opponent Timberline of Weippe, 25-11, 25-13, 25-13, to remain unbeaten in four matches, all in the league, this season.
Deary’s Matteya Proctor had 17 assists and 5 aces, Graci Heath added 11 digs and Elizabeth Stout served seven consecutive points and had 10 overall.
“Our kills were pretty spread out throughout our players,” Deary coach Dani Jones said. “There was no one that dominated the killing, so it was kind of cool to see that all the girls got a hand in that. The girls did a really good job at the service line; very consistent.”
JV — Deary def. Timberline 25-12, 25-16
Bulldogs pummel Pirates
GENESEE — Visiting Prairie of Cottonwood could not take a set off Genesee in Whitepine League Division I competition, as the Bulldogs won 25-20, 25-14, 25-17.
Genesee’s Lucie Ranisate finished with seven kills and three blocks.
The rest of it was really just team effort for the Bulldogs (6-4, 4-1).
“We just really spread it around,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “Everybody kind of did their job. ... Always nice to get a league win; always nice to beat Prairie. It was a good night.”
JV — Prairie def. Genesee 25-27, 25-18, 15-9
Trojans level Loggers
TROY — Visiting Potlatch could not reach double digits in any set as the Trojans cruised to a 25-8, 25-5, 25-9 Whitepine League Division I victory.
JayCee Johnson served 22-for-22 with 5 aces for the Trojans (9-1, 6-0), while Isabel Rauch went 19-for-19 with three aces.
“They did really, really well at the service line,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said of her team.
JV — Troy def. Potlatch
Tigers handle Huskies
CRAIGMONT — Kendrick beat Highland of Craigmont 22-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-22 in a Whitepine League Division II match to improve to 3-0 in league and 6-0 overall.
Tigers coach Ann Munstermann lauded Eliza Olson for “great all-around strong play,” Megan Brocke for “solid defense” and Mya Brown for “strong back-row passing and really nice back-row hits.”
Wildcats take Rams in 3
LAPWAI — Lapwai beat Clearwater Valley 25-6, 25-15, 25-15 in a Whitepine League Division I game to improve to 2-3 in league and 3-4 overall.
Shaylee Bisbee led Lapwai with 14 digs, and KC Lussoro and Lucy Bohnee had five aces apiece. Wildcats coach Ada Marks lauded freshmen Lauren Gould, Jaspen Ellenwood and Krisalyn Bisbee for “playing awesome.”
Bulldogs KO Kubs
GRANGEVILLE — Each successive set grew closer than the last, but Grangeville won 25-8, 25-10, 25-22 against visiting nonleague adversary Kamiah.
The Bulldogs now are 2-2 overall.
“Things that we’ve been working on in practice, we could see and we accomplished out on the court,” Grangeville coach Pat Sullivan said. “It was a good team win and all the girls contributed.”
JV — Grangeville def. Kamiah 25-14, 25-13
C — Grangeville def. Kamiah 25-15, 25-12
Pirates tackle Touchet
POMEROY — Maddy Dixon led Pomeroy with 14 kills as the Pirates scored a 25-7, 25-14, 25-11 victory against visiting Touchet in a Southeast 2B League debut for both teams.
Pomeroy remained perfect on the season thus far at 3-0 overall and 1-0 in league.
The Pirates’ Heidi Heytvelt had 23 assists, and Heytvelt and McKenzie Watko each finished with five aces. Going 100 percent at the service line were Maddy Dixon, Sydney Watko, McKenzie Watko, Alyssa Wolf and Chase Caruso.
“We were pretty flat in practice yesterday so they had to work extra hard to bring energy to tonight’s game, which they were able to do,” Pomeroy coach Amy Smith said. “We had contributions from some younger players tonight, which was fun to see. All in all I think we played pretty well. We have a week until our next match, so we will need to stay focused and keep our intensity level high.”
CROSS COUNTRYGar-Pal’s Mills, Colfax’s Slate take medalist honors at District 7 meet
COLFAX — Anais Mills of Garfield-Palouse won the girls’ individual race in 20 minutes, 45 seconds, while Colfax’s Kolby Slate was the boys’ medalist in 17:31 at a District 7 meet at the Colfax Golf Club. The course was 3.1 miles.
Colfax won the girls’ team race, while Asotin won the boys’ team event.
Pomeroy coach Marcus Pedersen lauded the Pirates’ Evan Bartels for his leadership and Cash Copher for his strong kick at the end. Copher is an eighth grader.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1, Colfax, 25. 2, Lind-Ritzville, 36.
Medalist — Anais Mills, Garfield-Palouse, 20:45.
Pomeroy individuals — none.
Asotin individuals — 14, Emmalyn Barnea, 24:28. 18th, Sydnee Valzer, 25:22.
Gar-Pal individuals — 5, Kennedy Cook, 22:37. 13, Samantha Snekvik, 23:35. 16, Jessica Olson, 24:36.
Colfax individuals — 8, Anna Cocking, 23:05. 9, Madison Dingman, 23:12. 10, Miya Ensley, 23:14. 15, Hannah Baerlocher, 24:34. 17, Jorja Slate, 24:37. 19, Kaitlyn Cornish, 25:30. 20, Emma Miller, 25:41.
BOYS
Team scores — 1, Asotin, 30. 2, Colfax, 47. 3, Valley Christian, 49. 4, Garfield-Palouse, 111. 5, Pomeroy, 149.
Medalist — Kolby Slate, Colfax, 17:31.
Pomeroy individuals — 36, Evan Bartels, 21:26. 45, Cash Copher, 23:33. 48, Samuel Lamb, 26:01. 49, Aidan Knuteson, 26:33. 50, Nick Bryson, 30:31.
Asotin individuals — 3, Asher Dykstra, 17:52. 5, Hobbes Tieu, 17:56. 6, Ian Engledow, 18:00. 7, Mason Nicholas, 18:08. 9, Tanner Nicholas, 18:15. 13, Jace Overberg, 18:56. 22, Jon Warwick, 19:52.
Gar-Pal individuals — 15, Ethan Cook, 19:21. 23, Logan Diets, 19:54. 28, Austin Jones, 20:35. 30, Brandon Hallan, 20:44. 34, Danny Laughary, 21:03. 44, Josh Appel, 22:46. 51, Curtis Nordstrom, 31:21.
Colfax individuals — 4, Joshua Huber, 17:55. 10, Dyamin Vanek, 18:29. 14, Kolby Sisk, 19:14. 20, Tyler Bober, 19:46. 25, Jackson Perry, 20:03. 26, Kyle Dail, 20:30.
GIRLS’ SOCCERCheney 8, Pullman 1
CHENEY — Pullman’s Hannah Hawk scored eight minutes into the second half on a shot assisted by Vanna Chung to help the Greyhounds avoid getting blanked.
But by then, the Greyhounds trailed 6-1. Pullman dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the Great Northern League.
“I feel like we’re making progress, even if the score looks so awful,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “We’re making progress. We’re looking upwards.”
Pullman 0 1—1
Cheney 6 2—8
Cheney — Huotari (penalty kick), 1st
Cheney — Benson, 8th
Cheney — Scott, 9th
Cheney — Teeters, 23rd
Cheney — Smith, 38th
Cheney — Benson, 40th
Cheney — Huotari (penalty kick), 45th
Pullman — Hawk, 48th
Cheney — Teeters, 75th
Shots — Pullman 4, Cheney 20
Saves — Pullman: McDougle 5, Pechel 5. Cheney: McCarthy 3.
BOYS’ SOCCERLake City 3, Lewiston 1
Lewiston fell to Lake City on Monday in a late-reported 5A Inland Empire League game at Walker Field.
Lewiston’s Emmanuel Kyei tied the game in the 58th minute at 1-1 before Lake City scored in the 72nd and 78th minutes.
“They had some pretty good crosses, and we just got unlucky on clearing and they put them back,” Lewiston assistant coach Zach Light said.
The Bengals dropped to 2-2-3.
A box score was not available.