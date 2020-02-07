LAPWAI — The Logos girls’ basketball team held Highland to four first-half points and captured a 35-22 win in the Idaho Class 1A Division II tournament at Lapwai High School on Thursday.
Up next, the Knights take on Nezperce at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the semifinal round.
Naomi Michaels (10 points) and Sydney Miller (nine points) led the Knights.
“Our defensive pressure was really good, so it was a real team effort,” Logos coach Patrick Lopez said.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Taiylor Crea 0 0-0 0, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Acacia Randall 1 0-0 2, Payton Crow 2 0-0 4, Katie Goeckner 1 3-8 5, Tylar Crow 1 0-0 2, Hannah Miller 4 0-2 9, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 3-10 22.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (10-7)
Sydney Miller 3 3-4 9, Lucia Wilson 2 0-0 4, Emelia Meyer 1 0-0 2, Kirstin Wambeke 2 0-0 4, Ava Driskill 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 2 0-0 4, Lydia Urquidez 1 0-0 2, Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Naomi Michaels 4 2-3 10, Kaylee Vis 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 5-9 35.
Highland 2 2 7 11—22
Logos 9 11 8 7—35
3-point goals — Miller.
St. John Bosco 42, Deary 38
LAPWAI — St. John Bosco of Cottonwood went into a 1A Division II district matchup with just five players, but pushed through the adversity behind Jade Prigge, who posted 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Lexi Currier tallied 13 points.
“I told them that since we were short-handed, someone had to step up,” SJB coach Alex Frei said. “I was impressed with how Prigge came in ready to play basketball tonight, and Currier took great care of the ball for us.”
St. John Bosco plays again at 6 p.m. Saturday against top-seeded Kendrick.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD
Dani Sonnen 2 1-3 5, Lexi Currier 2 8-12 13, Jade Prigge 8 3-7 19, Jessie Sonnen 0 2-2 2, Makayla Rose 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 14-24 42.
DEARY
Graci Heath 5 2-4 15, Makala Beyer 0 0-2 0, Tona Anderson 1 0-0 2, Matteya Proctor 2 1-2 5, Cassidy Henderson 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gregg 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 1 2-2 5, Emiley Proctor 4 1-2 9, Delainee Ellsworth 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Macie Ashmead 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 6-12 38.
St. John Boscoe 11 6 14 11––42
Deary 6 10 8 14––38
3-point goals — Currier, Rose, Heath 3, Wood.
Liberty 83, Colfax 58
COLFAX — Future collegiate basketball players Maisie Burnham and Aleena Cook combined for 65 points to lead Liberty of Spangle to a Northeast 2B League defeat of Colfax on the Bulldogs’ senior night.
Burnham, who’s committed to Eastern Washington, had 36 points on 10-of-15 from the field and 14-for-15 from the free-throw line. Cook, a future Westmont College (Calif.) player, added 29 points on 10-of-12 from the floor.
“They’re ultra-physical posts who can handle the ball well and shoot the 3,” Colfax coach Corey Baerlocher said. “They were a load.
“I told the kids, ‘We competed, we scrapped.’”
The Bulldogs (13-7, 7-5), who were honoring four seniors, were led by senior Asher Cai, who had 19 points and seven boards. Fellow senior Skylre Sakamoto-Howell added 14.
Liberty (19-1, 12-0), which went 25-for-36 from the free-throw line, pulled away in the fourth after only leading by 10 late in the third.
Colfax, the fourth seed at Districts, will meet Chewelah at 8 p.m. on Monday at West Valley in Spokane.
LIBERTY-SPANGLE (19-1, 12-0)
Kendyl Fletcher 1 0-4 3, Annika Tee 0 0-0 0, Delaney Goodwin 1 4-6 7, Maisie Burnham 10 14-15 36, Aleena Cook 10 7-10 29, Ava Budde 1 0-1 3, Ellie Denny 2 0-0 5. Totals 25 25-36 83.
COLFAX (13-7, 7-5)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 5 2-4 14, Kaitlyn Cornish 2 0-1 4, Shyah Antoine 1 0-0 2, Asher Cai 7 2-2 19, Anni Cox 0 0-0 0, Kierstyn York 4 0-0 11, Sydney Berquist 2 0-0 4, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 0 2-2 2, Abree Aune 0 0-0 0, McKenna Lomax 1 0-0 2, Perry Imler 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 6-9 58.
Liberty 27 13 23 20—83
Colfax 14 13 16 15—58
3-point goals — Fletcher, Budde, Denny, Goodwin, Burnham 2, Cook 2, Sakamoto-Howell 2, Cai 3, York.
JV — Colfax def. Liberty
Pullman Christian 45, Covenant 30
SPOKANE — Faith Berg came up big for Pullman Christian, scoring 20 points in a first-round Mountain Christian League district tournament matchup against Covenant Christian.
Berg notched five steals and 11 rebounds for the Eagles, and Samantha Shaffer added 12 points.
“It was an all-around team effort,” Pullman Christian coach Trent Goetze said.
The Eagles will take on Coeur d’Alene Christian at 3:40 p.m. today in Spokane.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (11-3, 8-3)
Faith Berg 8 2-4 20, Annie Goetze 1 0-0 2, Samantha Shaffer 5 2-5 12, Claire Wilson 2 0-0 4, Kate Cummings 1 0-0 2, Alina Combs 1 0-0 2, Lindsay Todd 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Weaver 1 0-0 3, Rebekah Weaver 0 0-0 0, Anna Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-9 45.
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (2-15, 0-13)
Yvonne 1 0-0 2, Debrorah 2 4-7 8, Ellie Blomgren 1 1-2 3, Kaitlyn Gibson 8 0-0 17, Zoey 0 0-0 0, Shelby 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 5-9 30.
Pullman Christian 13 9 8 15––45
Covenant Christian 4 7 4 15––30
3-point goals — Berg 2, M. Weaver, Gibson.
BOYS
Lake City 65, Lewiston 59
COEUR D’ALENE — Attempting 18 more shots than their opponents but shooting only 22-of-70, the Bengals absorbed a 5A Inland Empire League loss to Lake City.
Kash Lang notched 13 points and 10 rebounds, logging three of Lewiston’s 11 long-range baskets, as Lewiston led 18-12 after a quarter. But the Bengals went scoreless the first five minutes of the second and had trouble connecting from close range, even on putbacks.
“We couldn’t throw it in the ocean,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “We hit the glass hard; we just couldn’t finish.”
Zach Johnson netted 18 points for Lake City in a verdict that left both teams 2-2 in league play.
Lewiston got eight rebounds from George Forsmann and Joel Mullikin and seven from Jace McKarcher.
LEWISTON (11-5, 2-2)
Chanse Eke 3 0-0 9, Jace McKarcher 2 2-2 7, Kash Lang 5 0-0 13, James White 0 0-0 0, Joel Mullikin 2 1-2 7, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Cruz Hepburn 2 0-0 6, Alec Eckert 2 1-2 5, Braydon Forsman 1 0-0 2, George Forsmann 5 0-0 10. Totals 22 4-6 59.
LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE
Ben Janke 1 0-0 3, Chris Irvin 0 0-0 0, Jack Kiesbuy 6 1-3 14, Nate Spellman 1 0-0 2, Zach Johnson 7 2-4 18, Seth Hanson 4 2-3 10, Kolton Mitchell 7 0-0 15, Braden Sundstrom 0 0-0 0, Varick Meredith 0 1-2 1. Totals 26 6-12 65.
Lewiston 18 12 15 14—59
Lake City 12 20 14 19—65
3-point goals — Eke 3, McKarcher, Lang 3, Mullikin 2, Hepburn 2, Janke, Kiesbuy, Johnson 2, Mitchell.
JV — Lewiston 48, Lake City 42.
Genesee 41, Grangeville 35
GENESEE — Genesee of Class 1A pulled away down the stretch on senior night to down Class 2A adversary Grangeville.
Genesee (6-12) was led by sophomore point guard Cy Wareham, who racked up 18 points and seven rebounds, and only had one turnover.
“He’s a really hard worker, did a great job attacking tonight,” Genesee coach Travis Grieser said. “It was probably the best zone defense we’ve been against since I’ve been here.”
The home team forced seven turnovers in the fourth to set the tone. Grangeville got 10 points from Kyle Frei and nine from Aiden Anderson.
GRANGEVILLE
Miles Lefebvre 1 0-0 3, Tescher Harris 1 0-2 3, Blake Schoo 2 1-1 5, Aiden Anderson 4 0-0 9, Kyle Frei 4 2-2 10, Tori Ebert 0 0-0 0, Caleb Frei 1 0-0 3, Dane Lindsley 1 0-0 2, Jared Lindsley 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 3-5 35.
GENESEE (6-12)
Owen Crowley 0 0-0 0, Lucas English 1 0-0 3, Cy Wareham 7 2-4 18, Dawson Durham 0 2-2 2, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Truman Renton 2 0-0 6, Jared Ketcheson 1 0-0 2, Dillon Sperber 1 0-0 2, Carson Schwartz 2 0-2 5, Sam Spence 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 5-10 41.
Grangeville 8 15 8 4—35
Genesee 10 9 7 15—41
3-point goals — Lefebvre, Harris, Anderson, C. Frei, English, Schwartz, Wareham 2, Renton 2.
JV — Grangeville def. Genesee 37-32.
Kamiah 71, Nezperce 22
KAMIAH — Kamiah jetted out to a 26-6 advantage by the end of the first quarter against nonleague opponent Nezperce, and cruised the rest of the way with Sam Brisbois contributing 17 points and a 3-pointer to lead the Kubs.
Kamiah took advantage of turnovers by the Indians and were focused on converting them into points.
“We have been stressing defensive effort in practice,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “We have dropped games recently that we knew we were capable of winning, but everybody improved going into this one and played with the level of intensity that we expected.”
NEZPERCE (1-14, 0-7)
Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 2 0-1 4, Jared Cronce 1 0-1 2, Brycen Danner 0 2-2 2, Marshal Nelson 0 0-0 0, Brendan Nelson 2 4-5 8, AJ Douglas 1 4-6 6. Totals 6 10-15 22.
KAMIAH (12-6, 6-5)
Titus Oatman 1 1-2 3, Sam Brisbois 8 0-0 17, Trent Taylor 0 1-2 1, Robert Whitney 4 0-0 8, Kavan Mercer 1 0-1 3, Jace Sams 3 2-2 8, Wyatt Wilcox 1 0-0 2, Luke Krogh 4 0-0 8, Landon Keen 2 2-6 6, Everett Skinner 3 0-0 7, Kaden Degroot 3 0-2 6, Brady Cox 0 0-0 0, Cloud Guffey 1 0-2 2. Totals 31 6-17 71.
Nezperce 6 8 5 3––22
Kamiah 26 22 10 13––71
3-point goals — Skinner, Brisbois, Mercer.
JV — Kamiah 55, St. John Bosco 25
Liberty 77, Colfax 75
COLFAX — Colfax took undefeated Liberty down to the wire in a Northeast 2B League finale, but came up short in the final moments as Tayshawn Colvin converted the game-winning field goal with three seconds on the clock.
Colvin ended up with 23 points for Liberty, including a remarkable 19-of-20 mark from the free-throw line. Jacob Holling finished with 26 points and six 3s.
For the Bulldogs, John Lustig went for 36 points.
“We have had a tough week,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “But I thought we played well, we went toe to toe with an undefeated team for four quarters, just came up one play short.”
LIBERTY-SPANGLE (20-0, 12-0)
London Foland 0 0-0 0, Colton Marsh 1 6-6 8, Mason Simmons 1 0-0 3, Jacob Holling 9 2-2 26, Austin Flaig 2 2-4 6, Tayshawn Colvin 2 19-20 23, Van Ricker 5 1-4 11, D. Holling 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 30-38.
COLFAX (14-6, 8-4)
Hunter Claassen 7 0-0 14, Cole Baerlocher 1 0-0 3, John Lustig 12 10-12 36, Gavin Hammer 3 2-2 11, Gunnar Aune 1 0-1 3, Cotton Booker 1 2-5 4, Blake Holman 1 0-0 2, Lane Gingerich 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 14-20.
Liberty 17 14 23 23––77
Colfax 14 25 16 20––75
3-point goals — Simmons, Holling 6, Baerlocher , Lustig 2, Hammer 3, Aune.
JV — Colfax def. Liberty
Pullman Christian 69, Thunder 56
SPOKANE — Pullman Christian won its opener at the Mountain Christian League Tournament at Oaks Classical Christian, beating the hot-shooting Kootenai Thunder, who went 12-of-15 from 3-point range.
When the tournament continues today, the Eagles will face Oaks Classical at 5:20 p.m. in the semifinal round.
“Even as they were making everything, Erik Brown just decided to take over,” Eagles coach Jamie Gleason said of his leading scorer, who had 30 points.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (14-3)
Noah Nimmer 2 1-2 5, Garrett McClure 3 0-0 9, Keaton Hewitt 2 0-2 4, Tristan Yocum 2 1-2 5, Erik Brown 12 2-2 30, Shane Shaffer 4 3-4 11, Kyle Gleason 0 1-3 1, Ethan Coldiron 1 3-5 5. Totals 26 11-20 69.
KOOTENAI THUNDER
Andrew Smith 6 0-1 17, Ben Kass 5 0-0 12, Harley Wilks 2 0-0 6, Parker Reed 2 0-0 4, Zeke Roup 4 0-0 11, Finn Mellander 3 0-2 6, Bryce Paulson 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 0-3 56.
Pullman Christian 13 12 25 20—69
Kootenai Thunder 12 10 21 13—56
3-point goals — Brown 4, McClure 3, Smith 5, Kass 2, Wilks 2, Roup 3.
WRESTLING
Pirates’ Norris takes first
Three Pomeroy wrestlers and one for Dayton qualified for a regional B tournament while competing at the district level.
Curtis Winona (160), Braedyn White (170) and Will Winona (182) advance for Pomeroy.
Carlos Norris (138), who works with the Pomeroy program but represents Dayton in the postseason, also advances after competing in a separate district meet.
CdA 61, Lewiston 21
Reuben Thill and Landon Bennett pinned their opponents to lead Lewiston’s effort in a wrestling loss to Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday at Booth Hall.
Gage Fiamengo also won for the Bengals
This report was inadvertently omitted from Thursday’s edition.
98 — Christian Paniagua, CdA, p. Zander Johnson, 0:51. 106 — Tristan Bremer, Lew, won by forfeit. 113 — Kyle Bridge, CdA, p. Kolton Langager, 3:05. 120 — Dom Jessosm CdA, dec. Owen Hemphill 5-0. 126 — Gage Fiamengo, Lew, dec. Nick Lara 8-2. 132 — Landon Bennett, Lew, p. Kyle Lar, 5:14. 138 — Mason Keough, CdA, maj. dec. Noah Jones 14-6. 145 — Ethan Potter, CdA, p. Rockwell Jones, 2:25. 152 — Demarco Piazza, CdA, p. Logan Hunt, 2:36. 160 — Sebastian Prangley, CdA, p. Brenden Thill, 2:53. 170 — Gunner Giuliom CdA, p. Damon Shaw, 0:38. 182 — Reuben Thill, Lew, p. Andrew Stockham, 1:39. 195 — Filip Mjertan, CdA, won by forfeit. 220 — Jaxson Washington, CdA, won by forfeit. 285 — Jackson Kohal, CdA, won by forfeit.