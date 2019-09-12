COTTONWOOD — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia earned its first win of the season Tuesday, beating Whitepine League Division I foe Prairie of Cottonwood 25-22, 19-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-11 in a back-and-forth battle on Wednesday.
The Rams moved to 1-3 on the season after winning what’s thought to be their first match against Prairie in about a decade.
“The girls played together with a lot of heart and pulled it out in the end,” Clearwater Valley coach Wendy Crocker said. “It was a group effort had by all. We were missing two key players this evening, and our girls stepped it up and played together as a team.”
Pirates sweep SJE
POMEROY — Pomeroy swept St. John/Endicott/LaCrosse by scores of 25-17, 25-17, 25-16 behind Maddy Sixon’s 12 kills and five blocks.
Sydney Watko had six kills, Heidi Heytvelt added 19 assists and eight digs, and Alyssa Wolf led Pomeroy with 11 digs. Jaden Steele had 7 aces.
“We played pretty well tonight,” Pomeroy coach Amy Smith said. “I was really proud of our girls. It was a good team win.”
Perfect Tigers best Bulldogs
KENDRICK — Remaining unbeaten thus far this season, Kendrick handled visiting nonleague foe Grangeville, 25-19, 25-13, 25-19, on Tuesday to improve to 5-0.
“They’re amazing to watch,” Tigers coach Ann Munstermann said of her team. “Even the Grangeville coach came up and said, ‘You’ve got one heck of a team.’”
Ellie Cope had what Munstermann called a “wonderful night,” going 18-for-18 from the service line and adding 10 kills. Setters Lauren Morgan and Jaiden Anderson added 29 and 21 assists, respectively.
“They mold together, they pass well, they set the ball up well,” Munstermann said. “They’re great hitters. They’re just a fun bunch of girls to come and watch play.”
FOOTBALLColfax game moved back
The Colfax football team’s home game this week with Freeman has been moved to 2 p.m. Saturday. The teams were originally scheduled to meet a day earlier, but Freeman requested to move the game because of a scheduling conflict with another school function.