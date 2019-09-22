ROSALIA, Wash. — The Colton volleyball team went 11-for-13 in games at the Spikefest tournament Saturday, taking first in an event that featured six opponents.
The Wildcats swept Reardan, St. George’s, Prescott and St. John; split with Garfield-Palouse and took 2 of 3 from Asotin to claim gold.
Statistically, Rylee Vining led Colton with 14 aces and 57 assists on the day. Mary Pluid and Maggie Meyer each tallied four blocks; Sidni Whitcomb had 31 digs and Josie Schultheis slapped 34 kills, an average of just under six per match.
Bengals sweep Sandpoint
Lewiston defeated Sandpoint 25-15, 25-22, 25-17 at Booth Hall behind Hally Wells’ 10 kills. Jennah Carpenter added seven kills and 10 assists and Morgan Moran led the Bengals with 16 digs.
Rams rally past Nezperce
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley defeated Nezperce 20-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-23 to get its second win of the year. In a match earlier in the day, CV lost to Potlatch at home, 25-17, 25-14, 25-16.
“They kept rallying and kept their heart in it and played with all their might,” CV coach Wendy Crocker said of her team’s win, which she attributed to a “team effort.”
JV — CV def. Nezperce 19-25, 25-21, 15-9.
Potlatch sweeps two foes on road
Potlatch defeated Clearwater Valley at Kooskia 25-17, 25-14, 25-16 before driving to Kamiah and beating the Kubs 25-11, 25-20, 25-15 in a pair of Whitepine League Division I matches that firmly ensconced the Palouse school into third in the WPL.
On the day, the Loggers (4-2) were led by Charlee Beckner (30-for-30 serving with five aces and 13 digs), Alyssa Felton (25-for-25 serving, four aces) and Olivia Wise (nine kills, nine digs). The Loggers also got eight kills and seven aces from Jordan Reynolds, 31 assists from Josie Larson, five aces from Brenna Larson and five kills from Elaina Howard.
Loggers coach Ron Dinsmoor lauded his team for weathering a long bus ride and a week that included five matches in all.
Nezperce splits on trip
Nezperce beat Kamiah at Kamiah 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 before the Indians traveled to Kooskia and lost to Clearwater Valley 20-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-23.
Against Kamiah, Nezperce got 100-percent serving from Amelia Husted, KC Wahl and Madisyn Brower.
JV — Nezperce def. Kamiah 2-1.
CROSS COUNTRYBengals run at Bob Firman Invite
BOISE — In spite of being “sick all week,” Caden Byrer of Lewiston ran a time of 16:11.10 for 41st place in the boys’ Elite race at the Bob Firman Invitational.
Bengal sophomore Elijah Sabo had what coach John Potter called “a really good race for a sophomore in a big meet,” clocking in at 17:12.50 for 42nd in the boys’ Division I Section A-L race.
Athena Leonard ran Lewiston’s fastest girls’ 5k time at 22:24.10.
PREP FOOTBALLSalmon River 68, Tri Valley 20
RIGGINS — In a late-reported contest from Friday, Salmon River quarterback Ethan Shepherd scored seven touchdowns as the Savages beat Tri-Valley in a Long Pin conference game.
Shepherd went 9-for-9 passing for 187 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed 16 times for 129 yards and three more touchdowns.
Justin Whitten led the Savages with 153 rushing yards on 16 attempts and two touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 84 yards.
CORRECTION
The Lewiston football team defeated Clarkston 41-21 in Friday’s River Rivalry game. A different score appeared, because of a Tribune error.