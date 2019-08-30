MOSCOW — After dropping the second and third sets and losing a player to injury, the Lewiston High volleyball team rallied to defeat Moscow 25-17, 22-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-9 on Thursday in a nonleague match that served as both teams’ season opener.
Jennah Carpenter and Julia Dickeson collected 13 kills apiece and Maddy Hinkley added 12 for the Bengals.
Lewiston coach Mandi Hare said her players appeared to gather new resolve after teammate Halley Wells went down with an elbow injury in the third set. Tests later indicated the injury wasn’t serious.
Morgan Moran tallied 30 digs and five aces for the Bengals, and Caitlin Richardson blocked eight. Gabby Johnson contributed eight kills.
Morgan Claus and Izzy Burns led Moscow with eight kills apiece, Peyton Claus added 25 assists and Ellie Randall tacked on nine digs.
“It was a pretty packed gym and both teams battled hard,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said.
JV — Lewiston def. Moscow
Genesee sweeps Lapwai
LAPWAI — Molly Hanson registered eight kills and four blocks as Genesee opened its season with a Whitepine League sweep of Lapwai.
The scores were 25-16, 25-10, 25-16.
Regan Zenner tallied 15 digs for the Bulldogs, Carly Allen provided 27 assists and Clara Osborne had four aces.
Genesee coach Pete Crowley said his team played well for a season opener and the Wildcats were “scrappy as always.”
JV — Genesee def. Lapwai 25-19, 25-18.
Tigers sweep Rams
KENDRICK — The Tigers swept Clearwater Valley 25-21, 25-16, 25-7 in a nonleague match that saw the hosts rack up 23 aces.
Megan Brocke had 13 aces and six of the Tigers’ 22 kills. Brocke also went 20-for-21 from the service line and Eliza Olson added five kills.
“Just great overall teamwork — first game out this season, they did wonderful,” Kendrick coach Ann Munstermann said. “They’re a team to come and watch.”
Nezperce edges Spartans
WEIPPE — Nezperce put forth an all-around effort in its five-set season-opening victory against Timberline of Weippe, so much so that Indians coach Kyle Stapleton couldn’t hope to pinpoint one specific standout.
“It was so well-balanced it was crazy,” he said. “Hitters hit well, setters set well and passers passed well.”
The sets between Whitepine League Division II foes were equally close — four of them were decided by two points. The scores were 31-29, 25-23, 24-26, 23-25 and 15-11.
Stapleton said Nezperce and Timberline matched up well, but his group’s attacking offense shared the wealth and kept errors minimal.
“They didn’t get down, didn’t quit, and it was the same with Timberline,” Stapleton said. “It felt more like a district tournament than the first game.”
JV — Timberline def. Nezperce, 27-25, 20-25, 17-6.
CROSS COUNTRYByrer wins in Post Falls
POST FALLS — Caden Byrer of Lewiston won the boys’ segment of the Post Falls River Run cross county meet at Kiwanis Park, leading the Bengals to second place in the team standings.
Official results were unavailable, but Lewiston coach John Potter said he was especially pleased by the performance of his girls, who were fielding a full team after lacking the numbers to do so last year.