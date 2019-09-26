MOSCOW — The 4A Moscow Bears volleyball team trailed by a set before rattling off three wins to down 5A foe Post Falls and improve to 9-5 overall, winning by scores of 19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21 on Wednesday at home.
Moscow was boosted by setter Peyton Claus, who “did a great job distributing the ball to her hitters, mixing it up,” coach Toni Claus said. Peyton Claus finished with 32 assists, 10 digs and three aces.
Morgan Claus had a team-high 10 kills and added seven digs, Caily Wilson contributed eight kills and 10 digs and Ellie Randall chipped in 14 digs.
The Bears used an all-around defensive effort to prevail despite a relative size disadvantage, Toni Claus said.
Orofino opens CIL with rivalry win
OROFINO — Orofino defeated Grangeville 25-11, 25-27, 25-22, 25-18 in a Central Idaho League opener for both teams as the Maniacs improved to 4-3.
Trinity Teel led Orofino with 15 kills, 13 digs and four aces and Stephanie Melton had nine straight points with three aces in the first game. In the second and fourth games, Kaylynn Johnson racked up all four of her aces.
“They played together as a team and came out fired up for our first league game,” Maniacs coach Heidi Summers said.
JV — Grangeville def. Orofino.
CROSS COUNTRYBantams’ Brown first in home dual
Clarkston junior Mick Brown logged a time of 17:26 at a Great Northern League dual against East Valley of Spokane to take first place at Clarkston’s Beachview Park.
Mia Bunce, a freshman and the Bantams’ only girls’ runner, set a personal best and took third in 24:23.
Bunce held position in first until the last 600 meters of the race.
Clarkston’s Joseph Phillips, Mark Tadzhimatov and Korvin Jones placed eighth, ninth and 12th, respectively. Each set a personal mark.
Top girls’ finishers
1, Mackenzie Allen (EV), 23:56.32. 2, Mariana Coronel (EV), 24:15.65. 3, Mia Bunce (Clk), 24:23.51.
Top boys’ finishers
1, Mick Brown (Clk), 17:26.97. 2, Jack Weidman (EV), 17:45.02. 3, Zack Severin (EV), 17:59.51. ... 8, Joseph Phillips (Clk), 18:58.28. 9, Mark Tadzhimatov (Clk), 19:30.52.