MOSCOW — The Moscow High girls' basketball team picked up its first win of the season on Senior Night, riding big games from Angela Lassen and Peyton Watson to down 4A Inland Empire League foe Lakeland of Rathdrum 33-29 on Wednesday evening.
“It shows that hard work pays off, and we just have to stick with what we’re doing,” Moscow coach Karlee Wilson said.
Lassen had a game-high 13 points, and Watson corralled a season-best 12 rebounds and added seven points for the Bears (1-10, 1-0), who effectively locked up Hawks leader Katy Ryan, a post. Watson was key in that.
“We made it hard for (Ryan) to post up, sending two to her in the key, then just forcing their guards to shoot from outside,” Wilson said.
Senior Megan Watson had seven points and five steals in the game, during which the Bears played a composed second half, and only committed six giveaways.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (5-12, 0-2)
Sarah Boyer 0 0-2 0, Darby McDevitt 2 0-0 6, Mel Loutzenhiser 1 0-0 3, Katy Ryan 2 1-2 5, Abbey Neff 1 0-0 3, Hailey Tingey 0 0-0 0, Sydnee Hostetler 0 0-0 0, Addie Kiefer 3 1-2 7, Baylee Woempner 1 0-0 2, Kenna Simon 0 0-0 0, Shastine Huddleston 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 2-6 29.
MOSCOW (1-10, 1-0)
Megan Watson 2 2-4 7, Angela Lassen 5 3-3 13, Ellie Gray 0 2-4 2, Megan Heyns 0 0-0 0, Peyton Claus 1 2-3 4, Peyton Watson 3 1-2 7, Eryne Anderson 0 0-0 0, Trinity Craig 0 0-0 0, Grace Mauman 0 0-0 0, Chloe Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 10-16 33.
Lakeland 8 8 5 8—29
Moscow 7 5 12 9—33
3-point goals — McDevitt 2, Neff, Loutzenhiser, Huddleston, Watson.
JV — Moscow def. Lakeland
Prairie 70, Lewiston JV 29
COTTONWOOD — Prairie’s Ciara Chaffee locked down the paint, recording 10 blocks and six steals to pace the Pirates in their downing of Lewiston’s JV squad in a nonleague game.
“Ciara’s arms are so long, they extend the length of the key,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “She’s skinny but lanky and long, and runs and leaps like a deer.”
Chaffee kicked in eight points, while Madison Shears (17 points), Delanie Lockett (12 points), Ellea Uhlenkott (11 points and 10 rebounds) and Kristin Wemhoff (10 points) also contributed double-digit outings. India Peery had six assists.
The Pirates (13-3) put up 31 points in the second quarter to set the edge during their fifth game in seven days (because of weather).
“We just went to a trapping defense and didn’t give them any chances to set up their offense,” Mader said. “Good defensive pressure and intensity. We got picks and quick baskets.”
LEWISTON JV
Delynn Albright 0 0-0 0, Eliza Bursch 2 0-0 4, Lanie Weeks 1 0-0 2, Ryenn Loomis 0 0-0 0, Katy Wessels 1 0-0 2, Savanah Burke 0 0-0 0, Eve Riddle 3 1-3 7, Bailey Gibbins 1 0-0 2, Maddlynne Jackson 1 0-0 3, Noelyn Shriver 2 1-2 5. Totals 12 4-12 29
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (13-3)
Delanie Lockett 5 1-4 12, Kristin Wemhoff 4 2-4 10, Madison Shears 5 7-8 17, Ellea Uhlenkott 4 3-7 11, Josie Remacle 1 0-0 2, India Peery 1 3-4 6, Hope Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Ciara Chaffee 3 1-6 8, Sydnee Bruegeman 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 17-29 70.
Lewiston 8 1 11 9—29
Prairie 13 31 18 8—70
3-point goals — Jackson, Lockett, Peery, Chaffee.
JV — Prairie def. Sacajawea 45-28
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Pullman 122, Cheney 48
PULLMAN — Pullman beat Cheney in a late-reported Great Northern League dual from Tuesday.
PULLMAN EVENT WINNERS
200 medley relay — (Hopkins, Zhang, Brannan, Zhang), 1:46.38.
200 freestyle — Spencer Armstrong, 1:54.54.
200 IM —Alex Zhang, 2:17.25.
50 free — Ty Deeds, 23.27.
100 butterfly — Noah Hopkins, 58.10.
200 freestyle relay — (Horstkamp, Armstrong, Brannan, Deeds), 1:35.95.
100 backstroke — Noah Hopkins, 57.36.
100 breastroke — Alex Zhang, 1:11.79.
400 freestyle relay — (Hopkins, Deeds, Horstkamp, Zhang), 3:31.19.
PREP WRESTLING
Cheney 55, Pullman 17
CHENEY — Visiting Pullman fell in a Great Northern League dual against Cheney.
The Blackhawks improved their season record to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in league, while the Greyhounds fell to 0-7 and 0-4.