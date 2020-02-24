> Prep basketball teams in Washington learned their pairings Sunday for the regional round of the playoffs. Here’s how it plays out for area teams:
CLASS 2A BOYS
Clarkston (7 seed) vs. Toppenish (2 seed), 6 p.m Saturday at Eisenhower High, Yakima
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Clarkston (11 seed) vs. Franklin Pierce (14 seed), 4 p.m. Friday at West Valley
CLASS 2B BOYS
Colfax (9 seed) vs. Oroville (16 seed), 2 p.m. Saturday at University, Spokane
CLASS 2B GIRLS
Colfax (12 seed) vs. Brewster (13 seed), noon Saturday at University, Spokane
CLASS 1B BOYS
Garfield-Palouse (11 seed) vs. Chief Kitsap, 4 p.m. Saturday at University. Spokane
CLASS 1B GIRLS
Pomeroy (1 seed) vs. Wellpinit, 2 p.m. Saturday at Richland.