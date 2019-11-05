> The Idaho District II senior volleyball showcase is scheduled for 7:30 tonight at Lewiston High’s Booth Hall. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors. The rosters are listed below.
Blue team — Hally Wells, Lewiston; Cait Richardson, Lewiston; Gabby Johnson, Lewiston; JaKaili Norman, Grangeville; Lindsey Kwate, Troy; Abby Weller, Troy; JayCee Johnson, Troy; Charlee Beckner, Potlatch; KC Lussoro, Lapwai; Julia Gould, Lapwai; Sydney Wilcox, Kamiah; Matteya Proctor, Deary; Caitlin Cronce, Nezperce. Coaches: Deb Blazzard, Troy; Dani Jones, Deary.
Red team — Peyton Claus, Moscow; Ellie Randall, Moscow; Cailey Wilson, Moscow; Trinity Teel, Orofino; Brigid Hill, Orofino; Molly Hanson, Genesee; Regan Zenner, Genesee; Ashton Landers, Prairie; Hailie Roy, Clearwater Valley; Megan Brocke, Kendirck Eliza Olson, Kendrick; Marilea Canul, Logos; Skyler Beck, Highland; Krystal Dahl, Timberline. Coaches: Heidi Summers, Orofino; Ann Munstermann, Kendrick.
> Nine members of the Lewiston High swim team have qualified for the state meet, the Bengals announced Monday. Haden Keener made the cut in the 50 freestyle, as did Luke Mastroberdino in the 200 free. Advancing in the 200 free relay were Keener, Mastroberdino, Greg Cooper, Adrian Denton, Dylan Halstead, Henry Parkey, Mitchell Reese and Fox Vantrease.