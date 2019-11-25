Lewiston’s girls’ basketball team dropped a nonleague contest to Class 3A Timberlake of Spirit Lake at Booth Hall on Saturday night. The game’s results were reported late. The Bengals (0-3) got 11 points from Caitlin Richardson and 10 from Gabby Johnson. Guard Anika Grogan tallied seven offensive rebounds.
Lewiston coach Steve Leer was pleased with his team’s 8-of-11 showing at the charity stripe and its limited turnovers (14), which was a problem last season.
“We made a comeback and did a lot of good things,” he said. “They know what to do, just need to relax, be a little more patient on the offensive end.”
Lewiston gets an extended break for Thanksgiving, then plays at Moscow on Dec. 3.