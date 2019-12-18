Lewiston High School head athletic trainer Shannon Campbell recently was named the regional nominee for the 2019-20 Newell National Athletic Trainer of the Year Award. The Newell Award is a national award that recognizes athletic trainers for the service and leadership they provide to their local communities. Campbell now will advance to consideration for the national award, which will be announced in May.
Clarkston head trainer Dalton Greer and Lewiston assistant trainer Adam Cadez-Schmidt also were up for nomination for the regional award.