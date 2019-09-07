NAMPA, Idaho — Dane Lindsley broke up a fourth-and-goal pass from the 5-yard line with four seconds left Friday to cap a stellar goal-line stand and preserve Grangeville’s 18-14 nonleague win against Nampa Christian.
The Trojans failed to score on a first-and-goal situation from inside the 1-yard line, trying three runs before Lindsley’s game-saving play.
Tescher Harris passed 23-of-40 for 238 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions for the Bulldogs (1-1).
Defensive tackles Isaac Dewey, Zach Forsmann and Wyatt Williams rotated at two positions and “did a phenomenal job,” Grangeville coach Jeff Adams said. He also credited his defensive coaches for adjusting to the Trojans’ option tactics. Nampa Christian mustered only 71 rushing yards after halftime and went scoreless.
Grangeville 6 6 6 0—18
Nampa Chr. 0 14 0 0—14
Grangeville — Kyle Frei 16 pass from Tescher Harris (pass failed)
Nampa Christian — Bradshaw 2 run (kick, name NA)
Grangeville — Caleb Barger 49 pass from Harris (pass failed)
Nampa Christian — Beau 22 pass from Cheney (kick, name NA)
Grangeville — Reese Wimer 7 pass from Harris (pass failed)\
Potlatch 60, Timberline 12
POTLATCH — Potlatch quarterback Justin Nicholson threw for 173 yards and three touchdowns on just a 4-for-5 night and Connor Akins caught two for 84 yards and two scores as the Loggers rolled Timberline of Weippe in a three-quarter game to improve to 2-0.
“They’re a younger program, still trying to build and we have a lot of experience coming back,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “We’ve got a bunch of seniors, and they’ve got sophomores. That can be a big difference.”
The Loggers got 77 yards on five carries from Jerrod Nicholson and ended with 424 yards — 251 rushing — compared to Timberline’s 129.
Justin Nicholson added a 19-yard rushing touchdown, and defensively, the Loggers tallied three interceptions.
Justin Nicholson has only thrown two incompletions in two games for Potlatch.
“He’s really accurate,” Ball said. “Just gets the ball to guys in space and lets ’em run.”
Timberline 0 12 0—12
Potlatch 30 18 12—60
Potlatch — Jerrod Nicholson 24 run (Tyler Howard run).
Potlatch — Connor Akins 52 pass from Justin Nicholson (Avery Palmer pass from Tyson Tucker).
Potlatch — Je. Nicholson 34 run (T. Tucker run).
Potlatch — Lars McDonald 39 run (run failed).
Potlatch — Ju. Nicholson 19 run (run failed).
Potlatch — T. Howard 31 run (pass failed).
Timberline — Rylan Larson 81 kickoff return (run failed).
Potlatch — Tyler Wilcoxson 61 kickoff return (run failed).
Timberline — Parker Brown 45 pass from R. Larson (pass failed).
Potlatch — C. Akins 32 pass from Ju. Nicholson (pass failed).
Potlatch — T. Wilcoxson 85 pass from Ju. Nicholson (pass failed).
Kendrick 62, Lapwai 0
LAPWAI — Cooper Hewett rushed for 103 yards on just three carries and Kolby Anderson was a force at defensive end as Kendrick whipped Lapwai in a nonleague game.
Chase Burke rushed for 45 yards on two scores as the Tigers needed only 20 offensive plays from scrimmage.
Talon Alexander and Burke made eight tackles apiece.
“We were pretty happy with both sides of the ball, especially defensively,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “Lapwai’s quarterback (Titus Yearout) is a good athlete and we disrupted their offense.”
Kendrick 12 20 14 8—62
Lapwai 0 0 0 0 —0
Kendrick — Cooper Hewett 26 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Alex Sneve 60 punt return (Hewett run)
Kendrick — Hewett 27 pass from Sneve (run failed)
Kendrick — Kolby Anderson 47 fumble return (run failed)
Kendrick — Hewett 30 pass from Sneve (run failed)
Kendrick — Chase Burke 39 run (Burke run)
Kendrick — Hewett 54 run (Jagger Hewett run)
Kendrick — Burke 2 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Rylan Hogan 16 pass from J. Hewett (Chad Facey run)
Troy 56, Deary 32
DEARY — After a slow offensive start, Troy broke open a tight game by way of an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by senior slot receiver Sam Taff.
“That’s what really sparked it,” Trojans coach Bobby Wilson said. “We were screamin’. It got the whole team fired up and going.”
The Trojans (2-0) exploded for 26 points in the second quarter, a streak kick-started by Taff and senior quarterback Rhett Sandquist, who went 7-of-19 for 91 yards and a touchdown, and added 65 yards and two scores on the ground.
Sandquist also took an interception 45 yards to the house.
“Rhett’s been a great leader all summer and going into the season,” Wilson said.
Taff added 63 yards and a touchdown rushing on eight carries, as the Trojans’ defense held firm in the first quarter — forced a safety — and allowed its offense to get comfortable.
Troy 0 26 22 8—56
Deary 0 6 12 14—32
Troy — Sam Taff 6 pass from Rhett Sandquist (Tyler Heath pass from Sandquist).
Deary — Wyatt Lloyd 10 run (run failed).
Troy — Sandquist 11 run (Reese Sanderson pass from Sandquist).
Troy — Jared Sanderson tackle for safety.
Troy — Taff 80 kickoff return (Zachary Stoner pass from Sandquist).
Troy — Taff 51 run (Taff run).
Deary — Brayden Stapleton 45 run (run failed).
Troy — Sandquist 45 interception return (run failed).
Deary — Preston Johnston 18 run (run failed).
Troy — Sandquist 16 run (Z. Stoner pass from Sandquist).
Deary — Johnston 35 run (run failed).
Troy — Elijah Phillis 60 run (Chandler Blazzard pass to Taff).
Deary — Ricky Bradley 3 run (Bradley run).
Pullman 28, Lakeside 7
NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. — Isaiah Strong had two touchdown catches and 156 receiving yards as Pullman earned a nonleague road win against Lakeside.
Playing his first game as quarterback, Riley Pettit threw a 70-yard pass to Strong for one of those touchdowns and later made a 35-yard touchdown lob to Ryan Bickelhaupt.
“Making his start, he had a really excellent first game and just did things right,” said Pullman coach David Cofer. “It’s also a credit to our offensive line.
Isaiah Strong just kind of did what he does, and it was just a really good team win tonight.”
Pullman 6 15 7 0—28
Lakeside 0 0 7 0— 7
Pullman — Evan Strong 1 run (kick failed)
Pullman — Isaiah Strong 5 run (I. Strong run)
Pullman — I. Strong 70 pass from Riley Pettit (LaVielle kick)
Pullman — Ryan Bickelhaupt 35 pass from Pettit (LaVielle kick)
Lakeside — Allen 15 pass from Hunsaker (Estes kick)
Kamiah 34, Salmon River 8
KAMIAH — Trent Taylor threw to Gabe Eades for the first three touchdowns of the game to put the Kamiah Kubs on course to a nonleague victory against Salmon River.
Titus Oatman had 17 carries for 130 yards, including one 42-yard rush, as he provided two more Kamiah touchdowns in the latter stages of the game. Lineman Landon Keen made 12 tackles for the Kubs (1-1).
“I thought our defense was a lot better than last week,” said Kamiah coach Nels Kludt, whose team held Salmon River scoreless until the final quarter. “We gave up a lot of yards to Kendrick last week. We played a lot better defensively kept them in check almost the whole night.”
Salmon River 0 0 0 8— 8
Kamiah 8 14 6 6—34
Kamiah — Gabe Eades 15 pass from Trent Taylor (Taylor pass to Eades)
Kamiah — Eades 19 pass from Taylor (Taylor run)
Kamiah — Eades 32 pass from Taylor (run failed)
Kamiah — Titus Oatman 4 run (run failed)
Kamiah — Oatman 1 run (run failed)
Salmon River — Ethan Shepherd 5 run (Shepherd run)
Asotin 18, Orofino 0
OROFINO — Asotin opened its season with a shutout victory against nonleague foe Orofino.
Dylan Landrus ran 15 yards for the first touchdown of the game, then made a 75-yard punt return for the second. Brayden Barnea logged 78 yards rushing and kicked a field goal for the Panthers.
The Asotin defense “got after them all night long,” according to coach Jim Holman. The Panthers not only held the Maniacs scoreless, but ultimately forced a safety off of them in the fourth quarter.
Asotin 16 0 0 2—18
Orofino 0 0 0 0— 0
Asotin—Dylan Landrus 15 run (conversion failed)
Asotin—Landrus 75 punt return (Brayden Barnea kick)
Asotin—Barnea 35 field goal
Asotin—Safety (tackled in the end zone)
SJEL 48, Colton 26
COLTON — Chris Wolf of Colton threw for one touchdown and ran for three more, but Southeast 1B League adversary St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse outlasted the Wildcats in the season debut for both teams.
Wolf ran 195 yards on 18 carries and threw 12-for-24 for 227 yards. Trent Druffel caught Wolf’s touchdown pass and had eight receptions for 144 yards in all.
The Wildcats scored on their first possession, but the Eagles overtook them within the opening quarter and never relinquished the lead. Colton got to within six at 32-26 going into the fourth before SJEL scored 16 unanswered points in that quarter.
“We kind of ran out of gas,” Colton coach Jim Moehrle said. “We’ve got a young team — guys learning new positions. We did a lot of good things and some things we can build on. Obviously, there’s some things we can correct and just teaching those guys new positions is going to take some time.”
SJEL 16 16 0 16—48
Colton 12 8 6 0—26
Colton scores
Trent Druffel 63 pass from Chris Wolf (conversion failed)
Wolf 36 run (conversion failed)
Wolf 60 run (Wolf run)
Wolf 40 run (conversion failed)
Colfax 54, Wahkiakum 21
COLFAX — Colfax quarterback Layne Gingerich went 7-for-10 for 158 yards and four touchdowns, and added 48 yards and another score on the ground as the Bulldogs cruised past Wahkiakum of Cathlamet, Wash., in their season opener.
Colfax running back Jacob Brown chipped in 40 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground and grabbed two receptions for 90 yards, both of those going for scores.
The Bulldogs, who averaged 7 yards per play, outscored the Mules 35-7 in the first quarter.
Colfax’s Matthew Hockett added 65 yards receiving on three catches and scored twice.
Defensively, Anthony Becker had three tackles for loss and a sack. The Bulldogs stopped Wahkiakum short of the line of scrimmage 10 times and forced two turnovers.
Wahkiakum 7 7 7 0—21
Colfax 35 13 6 0—54
Colfax — Jacob Brown 48 pass from Layne Gingerich (J. Brown kick).
Colfax — Matthew Hockett 24 pass from L. Gingerich (Trenton Ensley run).
Colfax — Gavin Hammer 7 run (J. Brown kick).
Colfax — Blake Holman 60 punt return (J. Brown kick).
Wahkiakum — Dominic Curl 70 run (Elijah Cothren kick).
Colfax — J. Brown 42 pass from L. Gingerich (kick failed).
Colfax — M. Hockett 14 pass from L. Gingerich (J. Brown kick).
Wahkiakum — Chance Cothren 55 pass from Kaden Anderson (E. Cothren kick).
Colfax — L. Gingerich 24 run (kick failed).
Wahkiakum — Braxton Johns 11 pass from K. Anderson (E. Cothren kick).
Colfax — J. Brown 5 run (kick failed).
Odessa 76, Pomeroy 8
POMEROY — Defending state champion Odessa dominated Pomeroy, putting up 70 points in the first half.
Colton Slaybaugh caught a 17-yard pass from quarterback Brandon Bales for the Pirates’ lone touchdown, which came in the final quarter.
Odessa 38 32 6 0—76
Pomeroy 0 0 0 8— 8
Odessa — King 5 run (King run)
Odessa — Clark 31 run (run failed)
Odessa — King 65 run (Nelson pass from Weber)
Odessa — Clark 21 run (Weber run)
Odessa — Clark 21 run (Clark run)
Odessa — Weber 48 run (kick failed)
Odessa — Clark 30 run (kick failed)
Odessa — Clark 14 run (Nelson kick)
Odessa — Nelson 31 pass from Weber (Nelson kick)
Odessa — Clark 5 pass from Weber (kick failed)
Odessa — G. Starkel 1 run (pass failed)
Pomeroy — Slaybaugh 17 pass from B. Bales (Lamb run)