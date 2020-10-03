NEZPERCE –– Ty Koepp completed 7 of 12 passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns as the Kendrick High School football team tore down Lewis County 52-12 on Friday in a Whitepine League Division II game.
Matt Fletcher added 98 rushing yards on seven carries, making two trips to the end zone, and Wyatt Fitzmorris led the Tigers (3-1) in receiving with six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown.
“I thought we jumped at them early,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “We have to clean up some stuff, make sure we are playing our responsibilities up front,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “But overall I thought it was a pretty clean win.”
Kendrick 22 30 0 0––52
Lewis County 0 6 0 6––12
First Quarter
Kendrick –– Wyatt Fitzmorris 40 pass from Ty Koepp (Matt Fletcher run).
Kendrick –– Hunter Taylor 13 pass from Koepp (Koepp run).
Kendrick –– Lane Clemenhagen 20 run (run failed).
Second Quarter
Kendrick –– Jagger Hewett 12 pass from Koepp (Clemenhagen run).
Kendrick –– Fletcher 50 run (Hewett pass from Koepp).
Lewis County –– Ty Hambly 26 run (run failed).
Kendrick –– Fletcher 40 run (Clemenhagen run).
Kendrick –– Fitzmorris 38 run (pass failed).
Fourth Quarter
Lewis County — Hambly 5 run (run failed)
Clearwater Valley 56, Lapwai 6
KOOSKIA –– Clearwater Valley rode a strong rushing attack to a win against Lapwai in a Whitepine League Division I contest.
Dylan Pickering led the Rams (2-2, 1-1) with 18 carries for 261 yards and four touchdowns, and Jesse Knox was right behind him with 156 yards on nine rushes.
After Lapwai’s Titus Yearout broke away for a 56-yard touchdown on the Wildcats’ first possession, the Rams took control and didn’t allow another score by Lapwai (1-2, 1-2).
“Our defensive line kept Yearout in check tonight,” Clearwater Valley coach Allen Hutchens said. “He had nowhere to go after that first play, they really played a great game there.”
In addition, Hutchens was impressed by the offensive line.
“They were opening up (spots to run) all night long,” Hutchens said. “This was a huge win for our program and young team moving forward.”
Clearwater Valley 8 16 14 18––56
Lapwai 6 0 0 0––6
First Quarter
Clearwater Valley –– Dylan Pickering 4 run (Connor Jackson pass from Anthony Fabbi).
Lapwai –– Titus Yearout 56 run (run failed).
Second Quarter
Clearwater Valley –– Pickering 74 run (Jesse Knox run).
Clearwater Valley –– Pickering 5 run (Jackson pass from Fabbi).
Third Quarter
Clearwater Valley –– Knox 75 run (Aiden Martinez run).
Clearwater Valley –– Pickering 55 run (run failed).
Fourth Quarter
Clearwater Valley –– Fabbi 14 run (pass failed).
Clearwater Valley –– Knox 45 run (pass failed).
Clearwater Valley –– Martinez 4 run (pass failed).
Genesee 64, Troy 52
GENESEE –– Genesee scored the final two touchdowns of a shootout to beat Troy in a Whitepine Division I game.
The Bulldogs trailed 52-48 after the Trojans had tallied the first two touchdowns of the fourth quarter.
Genesee coach Alex Schnebly said statistics and individual scoring plays were unavailable.
“To be honest, it was the entire team that rallied together,” he said. “This is a rivalry, so you never know what’s going to happen ... but I thought once we caught our rhythm and finally made a stop in the fourth, I knew we were gonna win that game.”
The game included eight touchdowns of 50 or more yards.
Genesee 20 16 14 14––64
Troy 18 12 14 8––52
Deary 56, Wallace 12
WALLACE — Deary rolled past Wallace in a nonleague game. No details were available.
Horseshoe Bend 62, Salmon River 26
HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — Salmon River absorbed a Long Pin Conference loss to Horseshoe Bend.
Garret Shepherd ran 21 times for 182 yards and four touchdowns for the visitors from Riggins. No other details were available.