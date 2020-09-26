WEIPPE — Chase Hunter rushed for 118 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter as Timberline High edged Deary 30-28 on Friday night in a Whitepine League Division II prep football game.
Rylan Larson added 82 ground yards and sophomore Parker Brown threw for 178 yards.
“That’s what makes this team unique,” Timberline coach Pat Christopherson said. “We got weapons everywhere; it’s our strength. We have a little bit of everything.”
The Spartans (2-2) held Mustangs star Brayden Stapleton to 52 yards on 16 carries.
“That was definitely key for us,” Christopherson said. “We knew he was a stud coming into it, and we veered our eyes on him all game long.”
Timberline 12 6 6 6––30
Deary 12 8 8 0––28
First Quarter
Deary — Brayden Stapleton 46 run (run failed)
Deary — Ricky Bradley 43 run (pass failed)
Timberline — Chase Hunter 15 run (pass failed)
Timberline — Rylan Larson 6 pass from Parker Brown (run failed)
Second Quarter
Deary — Preston Johnston 35 run (Johnston run)
Timberline — Ryder Cram 45 pass from Brown (pass failed)
Third Quarter
Timberline — Larson 45 pass from Brown (pass failed)
Deary — Stapleton 45 interception return (Stapleton run)
Fourth Quarter
Timberline — Hunter 26 run (run failed).
Prairie 56, Potlatch 8
COTTONWOOD — Cole Schlader provided six touchdowns for Prairie, including three via the rush, as the Prairie Pirates put down Potlatch in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Schlader connected on 7 of 10 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, as well as returning an interception for a score.
Prairie erupted for 30 points in the opening quarter, and coach Ryan Hasselstrom gave part of the credit to his defense.
“I thought our defense played really well,” he said. “Dean Johnson, Chase Kaschmitter, Shane Hanson and John Gehring all were able to control the line of scrimmage and limit them to 52 yards in the first half.”
Prairie 30 20 6 0––56
Potlatch 0 0 0 8––8
First Quarter
Prairie — Brody Hasselstrom 4 run (Cole Schlader run)
Prairie — Schlader 32 run (Hasselstrom run)
Prairie — Schlader interception return, length NA (Schlader run)
Prairie — Schlader 6 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
Prairie — Schlader 2 run (pass failed)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 35 run (Hasselstrom pass from Schlader)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 22 pass from Schlader (pass failed)
Third Quarter
Prairie — Dalton Ross 14 pass from Schlader (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
Potlatch — Tyler Howard 13 run (Avery Palmer pass from Tyson Tucker)
Kamiah 54, Troy 12
TROY — Gabe Eades passed for 152 yards and three touchdowns and Willis Williamson rushed for 167 yards and two scores as undefeated Kamiah beat Troy in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Eades passed 8-for-12 and Williamson caught three passe for 76 yards.
Leading the way defensively for the Kubs (4-0, 2-0) were Landon Keen and Williamson.
The game was delayed by lightning for 30 to 30 minutes shortly before halftime.
“We played well, especially offensively,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said. “They put pressure on us up the middle, and we went outside more than we normally do, but we were pretty successful at that.”
Kamiah 8 24 8 14—54
Troy 0 12 0 0—12
Details on conversions N/A
First Quarter
Kamiah — Willis Williamson 1 (good)
Second Quarter
Troy — receiver NA 2 pass from Baer (failed)
Kamiah — Brady Cox 12 pass from Gabe Eades (good)
Kamiah — Eades 1 run (good)
Kamiah — Eades 15 run (good)
Troy — receiver NA 14 pass from Baer (failed)
Third Quarter
Kamiah — Landon Keen 30 pass from Eades (good)
Fourth Quarter
Kamiah — Kolby Hix 9 pass from Eades (failed)
Kamiah — W. Williamson 36 run (good)
Orofino 26, Priest River 0
OROFINO — Slade Sneddon piled up 12 tackles, a fumble recovery, an interception and a pass deflection as the Orofino Maniacs shut out Priest River.
Reid Thomas returned an interception for a touchdown and, on defense, finished with 11 tackles for Orofino (1-0).
“I thought they came out with a lot of energy defensively in that first half,” Orofino coach Garret Brett said. “They played hard. This was a good way for us to start the season.”
Orofino 13 13 0 0 –– 26
Priest River 0 0 0 0 –– 0
First Quarter
Orofino — Joe Sparano 33 interception return (kick failed)
Orofino — Kai Naranjo 13 pass from Manuel Hickel (kick)
Second Quarter
Orofino — Kai Naranjo 8 pass from Manuel Hickel (kick)
Orofino — Reid Thomas 13 interception return (kick failed)
Garden Valley 50, Salmon River 0
GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — The Garden Valley Wolverines (2-3) shut out the Salmon River Savages (1-4) in the Class 1A-Division II Long Pin Conference opener for both teams.
No other information was available.