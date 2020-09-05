KAMIAH — Gabe Eades rushed for 113 yards, completed all but one of his passes and accounted for five touchdowns to lead Kamiah past nonleague opponent Timberline 56-8 on Friday night in the Kubs’ season opener.
Eades passed 5-for-6 for 84 yards and two scores, and on defense tallied eight primary tackles and two interceptions.
Kolby Hix made three catches for 49 yards and a TD, and Landon Keen rushed for 85 yards and a score.
“Not bad for a first game,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said. “We played physical and moved the ball fast, which was what I wanted to see.”
Timberline 0 0 0 8—8
Kamiah 6 22 22 6—56
First Quarter
Kamiah — Gabe Eades 5 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
Kamiah — Kyler Usher 8 run (run failed)
Kamiah — Landon Keen 27 pass from Eades (Eades run)
Kamiah — Keen 6 run (Kolby Hix pass from Eades)
Third Quarter
Kamiah — Eades 47 run (Keen pass from Eades)
Kamiah — Eades 30 run (run failed)
Kamiah — Hix 16 pass from Eades (Eades run)
Fourth Quarter
Kamiah — Colton Sams 65 interception return (run failed)
Timberline — Chase Hunter 12 pass from Parker Brown (Brown run)
Genesee 57, Deary 38
DEARY — Angus Jordan threw five touchdown passes, including a 68-yarder to Dawson Durham, and Genesee pulled away in the second half to beat Deary in a nonleague game.
The Mustangs erupted for 22 points in the second quarter to create a 30-30 tie, but a Genesee defense led by linebackers Wyatt Jordan and Jack Johnson allowed only eight second-half points.
“Great performance by both offense and defense,” Genesee coach Alex Schnebly said. “The defense stuck to the game plan, and it showed.”
The Bulldogs (2-0) got all 21 members of their roster into the game.
A full box score was unavailable.
Genesee 22 8 6 21—57
Deary 8 22 0 8—38
Grangeville 49, Post Falls JV 6
GRANGEVILLE — Caleb Frei rushed for 109 yards on 11 carries in Grangeville’s season opener as the Bulldogs downed the Post Falls JV.
The ground game was the focus for the Bulldogs, who got 85 rushing yards from Collin Goeckner.
“Both of them ran the ball extremely hard tonight,” Grangeville coach Jeff Adams said. “I was very pleased with the production we received out of both of them tonight.”
The Bulldogs now have an extra week of practice before facing Weiser.
“We have a really big week to prepare for these guys; it’s another big school with a lot of talent,” Adams said. “They’re ranked third in the state in the 3A and it should be a real test for us.”
Post Falls 0 0 6 0—6
Grangeville 14 14 14 7—49
First Quarter
Grangeville — Nelson Bruzas 85 kickoff return (Nichols kick)
Grangeville — Caleb Frei 8 run (Nichols kick)
Second Quarter
Grangeville — Collin Goeckner 47 run (Nichols kick)
Grangeville — Tori Ebert 34 pass from Miles LeFebvre (Nichols kick)
Post Falls — Summers 85 pass from NA (kick fail)
Third Quarter
Grangeville — Lefebvre 1 run (Nichols kick)
Grangeville — Bruzas 47 pass from LeFebvre (Nichols kick)
Fourth Quarter
Grangeville — Cody Klement 2 run (Nichols run)
Wilder 51, Salmon River 8
WILDER, Idaho — Salmon River absorbed a lopsided loss to Wilder. No other information was avaiable at press time.