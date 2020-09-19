McCALL, Idaho — Beau Carr had two rushing touchdowns Friday as the McCall-Donnelly Vandals beat the Grangeville Bulldogs 30-0 in a nonleague high school football game.
McCall (1-1) had a 7-0 halftime lead thanks to a 10-yard second quarter touchdown pass from Wylee Onthank to DJ Green. After Shane O’Brien’s 8-yard scoring run with a little more than seven minutes to go in the third, Carr scored on a 6-yard run with less than a minute to go in the period. His 15-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth capped the score.
Grangeville (1-1), which was playing its first road game of the season, had been scheduled to play Sept. 11 but that game against Weiser was canceled after a Bulldog player tested positive for the coronavirus.
Grangeville opened the season Sept. 4 with a 49-6 rout at home against Post Falls’ junior varsity team.
The Bulldogs lost to the Vandals 40-0 in 2019.
Grangeville next will play at 7 p.m. Friday at Kellogg in another nonleague contest.
Grangeville 0 0 0 0—0
McCall-Donnelly 0 7 15 8—30
McCall-Donnelly — DJ Green 10 pass from Wylee Onthank (Mahonri Rushton kick).
McCall-Donnelly — Shane O’Brien 8 run (Ruston kick)
McCall-Donnelly — Beau Carr 6 run (Lowen pass from Onthank).
McCall-Donnelly — Carr 15 run (Johnson run).