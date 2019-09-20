Kendrick will visit Prairie at 7 tonight in a match-up of 8-man football teams seeking to protect perfect records. The Tigers are 2-0 while the Pirates are 3-0.
OFFENSIVE STARS
Kendrick quarterback Alex Sneve leads the Tigers with nine touchdowns this season. Prairie running back Owen Andrson ran for four touchdowns and 151 yards last week in the Pirates’ 54-point win against previously unbeaten Troy.
INJURY REPORT
Tigers running back Cooper Hewett will miss the game after suffering a hamstring injury in his team’s win against Potlatch last week, Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. Before leaving in the first quarter of his team’s 44-24 win, Hewett rushed for 112 yards. He’s second on Kendrick this season with six touchdowns.
PLAYOFF HISTORY
Prairie last missed the Idaho Class 1A Division I postseason in 2012 while Kendrick has made five consecutive trips to the playoffs and returns every player from last year’s team that lost in a Idaho Class 1A Division II semifinal to Carey, the eventual champion.