BOISE — Going scoreless in the first quarter and shooting only 30 percent in the first half, the Grangeville High boys’ basketball team lost 45-35 to North Fremont on Thursday in the opening round of the Idaho 2A tournament at Capital High School.
Aiden Anderson scored nine points for the Bulldogs, who play Malad at 2 p.m. Pacific today in the consolation bracket.
Jordan Lenz netted 14 points for North Fremont (21-2), which led 10-0 after a quarter and by as many as 14 points thereafter. Luke Hill added 11 points and Jordan Hess had nine points and seven rebounds.
GRANGEVILLE (12-13)
Miles Lefebvre 1 0-0 2, Tescher Harris 1 0-0 3, Blake Schoo 1 0-0 3, Aiden Anderson 3 2-3 9, Kyle Frei 2 2-3 6, Tori Ebert 1 0-0 2, Caleb Frei 0 0-0 0, Dane Lindsley 3 0-1 6, Jared Lindsley 1 0-0 2, Reece Wimer 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-7 35.
NORTH FREMONT (21-2)
Jordan Hess 3 3-3 9, Jordan Lenz 4 4-18 14, Carson Dye 1 0-0 2, Luke Hill 1 8-8 11, Max Palmer 0 5-6 5, Paul Wynn 1 2-5 4. Totals 10 22-32 45.
Grangeville 0 10 9 16—35
North Fremont 7 10 13 15—45
3-point goals — Lefebvre, Harris, Schoo, Anderson, Ebert, Lenz 2, Hill.
Clarkston 51, Black Hills 42
YAKIMA — Clarkston beat Black Hills of Tumwater in a Washington Class 2A quarterfinal-round game at the SunDome behind Trey Dreadfulwater’s 18 points. The Bantams will play Lindbergh at 9 tonight at the same site.
Clarkston’s Alex Italia contained Black Hills’ 6-6 combo guard Justin Hicks, who finished with eight points, just one night after dropping 22. Hicks had just one field goal in the final three quarters.
Italia took two charges and Max Johnson took one, his coming with three minutes left and allowing the Bantams to take a four-shot lead on their next possession.
“Trey, he was really a difference maker for us on the offensive end,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said of Dreadfulwater, who went 4-for-8 outside and also frequently found his way into the lane.
“Every time we needed a big shot, the ball ended up in his hands and he was just able to capitalize.”
Tru Allen added 12 points and Italia had 11 for the Bantams (19-5), who outscored Black Hills (20-7) by five in the second quarter to carry a 25-21 lead into the half. The Bantams led the rest of the way.
“What won us that game was our defense,” Jones said. “To hold that team to 28 points through the second, third and fourth quarters, I was just really proud of my team.”
Clarkston went 13-for-13 at the free-throw line, with Allen hitting five in the fourth to seal the game.
BLACK HILLS-TUMWATER (20-7)
Avery Armin 5 1-1 11, Degan Hurley 2 0-0 4, Zach Crumley 5 0-0 12, Justin Hicks 3 0-0 8, Weston Ainsworth 2 0-0 4, JJ Schade 0 0-0 0, Evan Ellison 1 0-0 2, Zach Loveless 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 2-3 42.
CLARKSTON (19-5)
Tru Allen 2 7-7 12, Alex Italia 2 6-6 11, Trey Dreadfulwater 7 0-0 18, Kaeden Frazier 3 0-0 6, Max Johnson 0 0-0 0, Christian Robbins 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Chatfield 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 13-13 51.
Black Hills 14 7 10 11—42
Clarkston 13 12 11 15—51
3-point goals — Crumley 2, Hicks 2, Allen, Italia, Dreadfulwater 4.
Potlatch 64, Riverstone 41
CALDWELL, Idaho — After being held to two points in the second quarter, Potlatch erupted for 36 in the third and downed Riverstone International of Boise in the first round of the Idaho 1A Division I tournament at Vallivue High School.
Brayden Hadaller compiled 26 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Loggers (22-2), and played a key role in holding Riverstone threat Charlie DeBoer to nine points.
Potlatch faces Ambrose at 7 tonight in a rematch of a game won earlier this season by the Loggers.
“It’s going to be a barnburner,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
The Loggers, who dominated the third period 36-17, got 18 points from Tyler Wilcoxson and 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists from Connor Akins. Ethan Hurt notched 13 points for Riverstone.
“We didn’t come out well — that sometimes happens down here,” Ball said. “Maybe nerves, maybe a few other things. There was a little frustration, because we’ve been used to getting on people and starting out fast most of the season. Shots weren’t dropping. I think that was lending to some our anxiety. When you’re kind of the target down here, you feel a little bit of that pressure.”
In the third quarter, “We didn’t change anything up,” he said. “We just came out and made a few shots in the second half. Down here, you just want to win.”
RIVERSTONE INTERNATIONAL-BOISE (15-10)
Charlie DeBoer 4 1-3 9 , Spencer Baird 0 0-0 0, Nick Liebich 6 0-1 12, Niko Nenov 2 0-1 6, Walker Coyle 0 0-0 0, Jacoby Smith 1 0-0 2, Joe Wang 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hurt 6 1-4 13, Owen Marchant 0 0-0 0, Ben Hanson-Kaplan 0 0-0 0, Ryan Wilkin 0 1-2 1, Derek Liebich 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 2-9 41.
POTLATCH (22-2)
Brayden Hadaller 11 2-3 26, Connor Akins 4 5-6 13, Tyler Wilcoxson 6 2-2 18, Ty Svancara 1 0-0 2, Justin Nicholson 1 0-0 2, Jerrod Nicholson 0 0-0 0, Teegan Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Elijah Bouma 1 0-0 2, Dylan Andrews 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 11-15 64.
Riverstone 10 4 17 10—41
Potlatch 11 2 36 15—64
3-point goals — Hurt, Hadaller 2, Ju. Nicholson, Wilcoxson 2.
Ambrose 56, Kamiah 49
CALDWELL, Idaho — Despite trailing by 10 in the fourth, Kamiah rallied to within four of Ambrose late, but couldn’t get any closer as it fell in the opening round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I tournament. The Kubs will play at 2 p.m. Pacific today against Riverstone back at Vallivue High School.
“I’m not disappointed,” Kubs coach Aaron Skinner said. “I’m extremely proud. I haven’t been prouder of a group of guys in my coaching career.
“The resolve that these guys have, the resiliency, we don’t give up. ... We’re like a damn bug, we don’t go away. ... We’re one of the smallest schools here and have some of the biggest hearts.”
Ambrose (23-2) was led by the 6-foot-7, 240-pound Paul Yenor, the brother of Lewis-Clark State forward Travis Yenor, scored a game-high 29 against the Kubs (17-10).
“If you take him out of the equation, they were 3-for-18 from 3, so we did exactly what we needed to do,” Skinner said, “but they kept finding the big kid. And he really hurt us.”
KAMIAH (17-10)
Titus Oatman 0 0-0 0, Sam Brisbois 2 4-6 9, Trent Taylor 0 0-0 0, Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 4 2-5 12, Jace Sams 3 2-2 9, Wyatt Wilcox 1 0-0 2, Luke Krogh 1 7-8 9, Landon Keen 1 0-0 2, Everett Skinner 1 0-0 2, Brady Cox 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 15-21 49.
AMBROSE (23-2)
Johnny Sugarman 2 2-3 7, Josh Johnson 0 0-0 0, Jarret Ferrer 0 0-0 0, Sam Roberts 2 0-1 5, Ben Blythe 1 3-8 6, Bradley Hansell 2 0-0 4, Hudson Hughes 2 1-1 5, Paul Yenor 13 1-1 29, Sam Turley 0 0-0 0, Mitchell Boeck 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 7-13 56.
Kamiah 16 9 9 15—49
Ambrose 13 13 18 12—56
3-point goals — Brisbois, Mercer 2, Sams, Sugarman, Roberts, Blythe.
GIRLSPomeroy 41, Curlew 26
SPOKANE — Maddy Dixon collected 26 points and eight rebounds and Sydney Watko added 10 boards as Pomeroy dumped Curlew in the quarterfinals of the Washington 1B tournament at Spokane Arena.
The Pirates play a semifinal game at 7:15 tonight against Oakesdale, the only team to beat them this season.
Top-seeded Pomeroy (22-1) converted 15 of 18 free throws, with Dixon going 6-of-8 and Emma Severs 6-of-6. Heidi Heytvelt tallied seven points and four steals.
The Pirates held Curlew to 17-percent shooting, allowing no points in the second quarter while assuming a 18-8 halftime lead.
Korin Baker scored 13 points for a Curlew team that challenged the Pirates inside.
“We haven’t really seen any size this season,
so we had to work hard on the inside tonight,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. “Maddy Dixon and Sydney Watko played really strong defense on Baker and (Claire) LaDue. We struggled to hit shots from the outside but we were able to have good enough movement with the ball that it opened up a lot of good shots down low.”
CURLEW (20-8)
Macey Singer 0 2-2 2, Olivia Kjolseth 0 0-0 0, Abi Beedle 0 0-0 0, Korin Baker 5 2-4 13, Hannah McIrvin 0 2-2 2, Emma Lena Baker 3 3-3 9, Megan Thomas 0 0-0 0, Claire LaDue 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 9-11 40.
POMEROY (22-1)
Alyssa Wolf 0 0-0 0, Heidi Heytvelt 2 3-4 7, Sydney Watko 0 0-0 0, Chase Caruso 0 0-0 0, Maddy Dixon 9 6-8 26, Keely Maves 0 0-0 0, Jillian Herres 0 0-0 0, Emma Severs 0 6-6 6, McKenzie Watko 0 0-0 0, Maya Kowatsch 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 15-18 41.
Curlew 8 0 9 9—26
Pomeroy 14 4 10 13—41
3-point goals — Baker, Dixon 2.
HONORSKnights, Spartans lead way
Logos and Timberline led the way with the top awards as the Whitepine League announced its Division II all-league boys’ teams.
The Knights’ Will Casebolt earned player of the year honors, while the Spartans’ Jason Hunter was tabbed as coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM — Brayden Stapleton (Deary), Roman Nuttbrock (Logos), Cameron Summerfield (Timberline), Alex Sneve (Kendrick), Rylan Larson (Timberline).
Player of the year — Will Casebolt (Logos).
Coach of the year — Jason Hunter (Timberline).
SECOND TEAM — Jagger Hewett (Kendrick), Carson Sellers (Timberline), Lane Wassmuth (Highland), Chase Hunter (Timberline), Brendan Nelson (Nezperce).
HONORABLE MENTION — Dylan Wilcox (Deary).