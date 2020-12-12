COTTONWOOD — Lane Schumacher drilled one of his three 3-pointers with five seconds left as Prairie edged Genesee 57-56 on Friday night in a Whitepine League Division I boys’ basketball game.
Schumacher finished with 13 points, Tyler Wemhoff chipped in 15, and Cole Schlader had 16 while going 7-for-7 from the foul line.
The Pirates (3-1) survived a 38-point outburst from Genesee’s Dawson Durham and closed the contest out on the defensive end.
“He had himself a game,” Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said of Durham. “It was hard keeping him from cutting to the basket (and) he can jump out of the gym, but we stuck on everyone else. Everybody was stepping up and being physical on defense. ... It was a battle.”
GENESEE (1-2, 0-1)
Owen Crowley 2 2-6 6, Dawson Durham 12 2-2 38, Carson Schwartz 1 0-0 3, Cy Wareham 2 2-4 9, Sam Spence 0 0-0 0, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Jacob Krick 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-12 56.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (3-1, 1-1 )
Wyatt Ross 0 0-0 0, Kyle Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Lane Schumacher 5 0-0 13, Tyler Wemhoff 7 1-2 15, Shane Hanson 0 0-0 0, Zach Rambo 3 2-2 8, Cole Schlader 3 7-7 16, Brody Hasselstrom 0 3-6 3. Totals 16 13-17 57.
Genesee 13 17 14 12—56
Prairie 13 12 15 17—57
3-point goals — Durham 4, Wareham, Schwartz, Shoemaker 3, Schlader.
JV — Prairie 31, Genesee 17
Lapwai 91, Troy 32
LAPWAI — Titus Yearout scored 33 points and Kross Taylor added 25 as undefeated Lapwai whipped Troy in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Taylor recorded eight steals and Yearout had seven steals and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (4-0, 3-0), who also got 11 assists and six steals from Terrell Ellenwood-Jones.
The hot hand outside belonged to Jenz Kash Kash, who scored 12 points.
“We’re coming together and playing with a lot of chemistry,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said.
TROY (0-1, 0-1)
Levi McCully 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 2 0-0 4, Chandler Blazzard 1 0-0 2, Tristin Van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Landen Buchanan 0 0-0 0, Boden Demeerleer 1 0-0 2, Elijah Phills 2 0-0 4, Kaiden Codr 5 1-1 13, Darrick Baier 1 4-8 6. Totals 12 6-13 32.
LAPWAI (4-0, 3-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 0 0-0 0, Titus Yearout 15 0-0 33, Kross Taylor 10 1-3 25, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, JC Sobotta 3 1-2 7, Jenz Kash Kash 4 0-0 12, Alexander Ellenwood 2 0-0 4, Kase Wynott 1 0-0 2 , Ahllus Yearout 1 0-0 2. Totals 39 2-5 91.
Troy 4 7 14 7—32
Lapwai 31 22 23 15—91
3-point goals — Codr, Yearout 3, Taylor 4, Kash Kash 4.
JV — Lapwai 82, Troy 34
Timberline 54, Kendrick 43
WEIPPE — Rylan Larson nailed five 3-pointers and piled up 30 points on his senior night to guide Timberline to a Whitepine League Division II win against Kendrick in a late-reported game Thursday.
Larson scored 16 of the Spartans’ 18 points during a decisive third quarter. The Weippe/Pierce team went up by nine points after entering the period down one.
“Rylan has a lot of weapons — he jumps really well, he can play inside and shoot outside,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said. “He handles the ball well, rebounds really well and leads our team in steals. He’s a solid all-around player. When he’s on, he’s really dangerous.”
Also celebrating senior night for Timberline (2-3, 2-0) were Chase Hunter, Devon Wentland and Jordan Stewart.
The Tigers (1-3, 1-2) were paced by Jagger Hewett, who totaled 12 points.
KENDRICK (1-3, 1-2)
Wyatt Fitzmorris 0 0-0 0, Jagger Hewett 4 2-2 12, Hunter Taylor 2 2-4 7, Ty Koepp 4 0-0 9, Dallas Morgan 2 0-0 4, Rylan Hogan 2 0-0 4, Matt Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Talon Alexander 3 0-0 7. Totals 17 4-6 43.
TIMBERLINE-WEIPPE (2-3, 2-0)
Rylan Larson 10 5-8 30, Parker Brown 1 0-0 2, Ryder Cram 2 0-1 6, Micah Nelson 1 2-3 5, Chase Hunter 0 0-0 0, Logan Hunter 0 0-2 0, Devon Wentland 2 0-0 5, Jaron Christopherson 1 0-0 2, Jordan Stewart 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 7-13 54.
3-point goals — Hewett 2, Taylor, Koepp, Alexander, Larson 5, Cram 2, Nelson, Wentland.
Kendrick 14 7 8 14—43
Timberline 12 8 18 16—54
JV — Kendrick 26, Timberline 24.
Kamiah 59, Clearwater Valley 29
KOOSKIA — Jace Sams recorded 14 points as Kamiah notched its first Whitepine League Division I victory of the season, topping Clearwater Valley.
Connor Jackson led the Rams (0-2) with 13 points.
“We didn’t play as crisp as we would like,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “CV is coming off a senior-heavy team from last year. They’re still learning.
“This was a good team win and everyone contributed, but we have a lot of experience.... We are expecting a lot from ourselves. We are still figuring out our true identity.”
KAMIAH (2-1, 1-0)
Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 2 4-7 8, Jace Sams 6 2-2 14, Wyatt Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Luke Krogh 1 3-6 5, Landon Keen 4 0-0 8, Mikal Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 2 0-0 4, Kaden DeGroot 0 0-0 0, Jack Wilkins 0 4-6 4, Everett Skinner 3 0-0 8, Brady Cox 2 4-6, Bodie Norman 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 17-27 59.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (0-2, 0-1)
Connor Jackson 4 2-2 13, Luke Olsen 0 0-3 0, Joshua Francis 1 0-0 2, Jake Kolb 0 0-0 0, Laton Schlieper 3 1-5 7, Will Willis 0 0-0 0, Jared Murray 0 0-0 0, Austin Curtis 0 0-0 0, Landon Schlieper 3 0-1 7. Totals 11 3-11 29.
Clearwater Valley 8 9 10 2—29
Kamiah 16 10 17 16—59
3-point goals — Skinner 2, Jackson 3, Landon Schlieper.
Orofino 52, Wallace 47
OROFINO — Orofino kept up its momentum with a win against Wallace in a nonleague matchup.
The Maniacs put forth a well-balanced attack, with all players connecting on a field goal, while three were in double figures scoring.
Slade Sneddon had 11 points and five steals, Nick Drobish put up 13 points and Reid Thomas hauled in 10 rebounds to go with eight points.
“It was a good team effort,” Orofino coach Rocky Barlow said. “Everything (Wallace) threw up in the first quarter seemed to go in, but my guys kept their composure, got it all back and then some.
“Slade Sneddon stuck out defensively. He was tough for their ballhandlers to get around tonight.”
WALLACE (0-3)
Brad Tesky 1 0-0 2, Will Farkas 3 0-0 7, Hayden Hogamier 3 0-0 9, Blak Allison , Carter Bailey 7 5-9 23, Rob Morin 1 0-0 2, Connor Denson 1 0-0 2, Luke Hull 1 0-0 2, Nate Hamerberg 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5-9 47.
OROFINO (3-0)
Slade Sneddon 5 0-0 11, Joe Sparano 4 2-2 11, Nick Drobish 5 3-4 13, Reid Thomas 3 1-2 8, Joel Scott 2 3-6 7, Nick Graham 1 0-4 2. Totals 20 9-18 52.
Wallace 15 4 18 10—47
Orofino 8 15 14 15—52
3-point goals — Farkas, Hogamier 3, Bailey 4, Sneddon, Sparano, Thomas.
JV — Orofino def. Wallace.
GIRLS’
Orofino 63, St. Maries 49
OROFINO — Kaylynn Johnson collected 22 points and eight rebounds as Orofino opened its Central Idaho League season with a win against St. Maries.
Grace Beardin tallied 16 points and six rebounds and Abi Cook added 10 boards for the Maniacs (4-1, 1-0), who jumped to a 20-10 lead and weathered some foul trouble in the middle two quarters.
“All in all, great rebounding, better on free throws,” Maniacs coach Tessa Mullinix said. The foul trouble “threw the girls a little but they worked through it and finished.”
ST. MARIES (2-4, 0-1)
Lacie Sines 0 1-4 1, Trista Janssen 0 0-0 0, Sami Badgett 0 0-0 0, Berkli McGreal 2 1-4 5, Macie Rimel 8 1-3 18, Taci Watkins 0 1-2 1, Stacie Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Jenna Holder 3 0-0 7, Kirsten Miller 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Hammond 5 4-9 15, Lily Daniel 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-22 49.
OROFINO (4-1, 1-0)
Grace Beardin 6 4-5 16, Sydnie Zywina 3 1-3 7, Riley Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Abby Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Kaylynn Johnson 7 8-11 22, Miley Zenner 0 0-0 0, Peyton Merry 0 0-0 0, Lindi Kessinger 0 0-3 0, Abi Cook 1 3-4 5, Solara Greene 0 0-0 0, Sayq’is Greene 3 4-4 13. Totals 20 20-30 63.
St. Maries 10 20 10 9—49
Orofino 20 19 9 15—63
3-point goals — Rimel, Holder, Hammond, S. Greene 3.
JV — Orofino, 44. St. Maries 41
Kamiah 53, Clearwater Valley 43
KOOSKIA — Despite getting outscored at the free-throw line 19-2, the Kamiah girls pulled out a win against Clearwater Valley in a Whitepine League Division I contest.
Ashlyn Schoening led the Kubs (3-3) with 16 points while Mya Barger pitched in 10.
For the Rams (2-2), Shada Edwards scored 18 on 10-of-10 in free throws.
“Overall we (went with) a defense by commitee with several of our athletic girls,” Kamiah coach Brandon Skinner said. “They did a great job team defense-wise.”
With Clearwater Valley running a 1-2-2 zone defense for most of the game, Skinner opted for a different offensive approach to open up more looks.
“We went with a high post set,” he said. “Our shooters were taking good shots. We preach high-quality shots and they executed tonight.”
KAMIAH (3-3, 2-1)
Logan Landmark 0 0-0 0 , Zayda Loewen 2 0-0 5, Dorian Hix 0 0-0 0, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 5 0-0 10, Laney Landmark 2 0-0 5, Mariah Porter 4 0-0 9, Ashlyn Schoening 8 2-4 16, Karlee Skinner 3 0-0 6, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Maya Engledow 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 2-4 53.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (2-2, 1-2)
Santana Simmons 1 0-0 3, Ruthie Smith 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 3 10-10 18, Martha Smith 1 1-2 4, Kadance Schilling 0 9-11 9, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 4 1-1 9, Trinity Yocum 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 19-21 43.
Clearwater Valley 11 8 9 15—43
Kamiah 9 16 10 18—53
3-point goals — Laney Landmark, Porter, Schoening 2, Simmons, Edwards 2, Smith.
Nezperce 42, Highland 23
CRAIGMONT — Hannah Duuck generated 13 points and 12 boards as Nezperce took out Highland of Craigmont in a Whitepine League Division II game.
Duuck was part of a 17-1 fourth-quarter push that sealed the game.
“It took (everybody) a while to settle down,” Nezperce coach Dave Snodgrass said. “In the first half we tried to run a full-court press but we weren’t calm.
“When we went back to the press, (Highland) couldn’t handle it.... In the fourth quarter we stayed calm and made our baskets.”
NEZPERCE (3-1, 2-0)
Amelia Husted 1 0-0 2, Jillian Lux 4 0-0 8, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0, Hannah Duuck 4 5-10 13, Madisyn Brower 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 0 0-2 0, Kayden Sanders 4 0-1 8, Maizy Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Brianna Branson 1 0-0 2, Kadyn Horton 4 1-2 9, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-15 42.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-2, 0-2)
Taiylor Crea 2 0-0 4, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Payton Crow 5 1-1 11, Emily Dau 0 0-1 0, Katie Goeckner 1 2-3 4, Hannah Miller 1 1-2 4, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 4-7 23.
Nezperce 10 10 5 17—42
Highland 7 4 11 1—23
3-point goals — Miller.
Grangeville 36, New Plymouth 33
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — Camden Barger racked up 13 points, eight steals, eight rebounds and six assists as Grangeville beat respected New Plymouth in a nonleague showdown, improving to 4-2 on the year.
Talia Brown added eight points and eight boards while Bailey Vanderwall scored 13.
“It was a rough game,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “The first half didn’t look so good, but we outrebounded them by a lot. That was the big difference.”
Grangeville held Pilgrims star forward Alyssa Christenson to 10 points.
“We had a big focus on Christenson,” Barger said. “She’s 6-foot-3 and can step out and shoot the 3. ... Zoe (Lutz) did a great job on her. We all kind of helped on her and they did a great job.”
The Bulldogs had lost to New Plymouth 42-39 in last year’s state tournament bracket.
“It was kind of a redemption win for us,” Barger said. “This team complements each other well, both on and off the court, and you can see the camaraderie there.”
GRANGEVILLE (4-2)
Camden Barger 3 6-6 13, Macy Smith 0 0-0 0, Talia Brown 4 0-0 8, Zoe Lutz 0 0-0 0, Cameran Green 1 0-4 2, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 5 2-4 13, Emma Edwards 0 0-2 0. Totals 13 8-16 36.
NEW PLYMOUTH (7-3)
Kerissa Rupp 1 2-4 4, Alyssa Christenson 3 2-2 10, Emma Austin 0 1-1 1, Nichole Binggeli 2 2-2 7, Jane Gibson 1 0-0 3, Ebani Shaw 3 2-2 8. Totals 9 9-12 33.
Grangeville 4 9 11 12—36
New Plymouth 6 12 7 8—33
3-point goals — Barger, Vanderwall, Christenson, Binggeli, Gibson.