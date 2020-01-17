KOOSKIA — Mia Barger scored two late baskets to give Kamiah High the lead as the Kubs rallied from a 12-point deficit Thursday night to top Whitepine League Division I rival Clearwater Valley 38-36 for their first girls’ basketball win in two seasons.
Shada Edwards cut CV’s deficit to one point with a shot beyond the arc before the Kubs’ Dorian Hix went 1-for-2 at the foul line with eight seconds left. A CV player missed two free throws with two seconds on the clock.
Zayda Loewen matched teammate Jazzy Oatman’s nine points and canned two pivotal 3-pointers for the Kubs (1-13), who achieved their first win since Brandon Skinner became coach last season.
KAMIAH (1-13)
Marlee Engledow 1 1-2 3, Logan Landmark 1 1-3 3, Zayda Loewen 3 0-2 9, Dorian Hix 0 1-2 1, Jazzy Oatman 4 1-4 9, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 2 2-2 6, Destiny Knight 1 2-6 4, Irene Popp 0 1-2 1, Jayden McLay 0 0-0 0, Maria Vasquez 1 0-0 2, Claire McNall 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 9-23 38.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA
Ashton Mangun 2 0-2 4, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Camille Stewart 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Mangun 4 2-2 10, Shada Edwards 1 0-1 3, Martha Smith 2 0-0 5, Kadance Schilling 2 4-20 9, Alicia Reuben 2 1-4 5, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-29 36.
Kamiah 3 8 9 18—38
Clearwater Valley 12 11 6 7—36
3-point goals — Loewen 3, Edwards, Smith, Schilling.
JV — Kamiah 38, CV 36 (two quarters)
Timberline 50, Highland 29
WEIPPE — Chasta Jared scored 16 points and Emma Brown broke out for 13 as Timberline defeated Whitepine League Division II foe Highland for its first victory of the season.
Marebeth Stemrich furnished 12 points for the Spartans (1-10, 1-7) as she continued to improve as a sophomore.
First-year Timberline coach Nathan Robison said his team has been “on the bubble” all season, getting blown out only twice. “Tonight we actually finished,” he said.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Taiylor Crea 2 0-0 5, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Payton Crow 5 3-6 13, Emily Dau 1 0-0 2, Katie Goeckner 2 0-0 4, Hannah Miller 2 1-1 5, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 4-7 29.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (1-10, 1-7)
Marebeth Stemrich 4 2-4 12, Chasta Jared 6 4-7 16, Krystal Dahl 1 0-4 2, Emma Brown 4 5-10 13, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Haily West 3 1-2 7. Totals 18 12-27 50.
Highland 6 3 13 7—29
Timberline 12 9 8 21—50
3-point goals — Crea, Stemrich 2.
Genesee 47, Moscow 40
GENESEE — Bailey Leseman netted 16 points and Genesee climbed three enrollment classes and erased a nine-point deficit late in the third quarter to beat Moscow in a nonleague game.
Emerson Parkins had five rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs, and Regan Zenner added six boards. Makenzie Stout came off the bench for eight points.
The winless Bears were held back by 30 tunovers and 27 fouls.
Megan Watson paced the Bears with 13 points.
MOSCOW (0-10)
Megan Watson 6 1-2 13, Angela Lassen 4 2-6 11, Ellie Gray 1 0-0 3 , Megan Heyns 1 0-0 3, Peyton Claus 1 1-1 3, Peyton Watson 2 0-2 4, Trinity Craig 0 0-0 0, Grace Mauman 1 1-1 3, Chloe Baker 0 0-0 0, Branen 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-12 40.
GENESEE (8-6)
Lucie Ranisate 2 1-5 5, Molly Hanson 3 1-4 7, Emerson Parkins 1 2-4 4, Mikacia Bartosz 0 0-0 0, Regan Zenner 0 3-4 3, Kendra Murray 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 5 5-9 16, Isabelle Monk 1 1-2 4, Makenzie Stout 1 5-9 8, Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 18-39 47.
Moscow 14 9 12 5—40
Genesee 11 8 10 18—47
3-point goals — Lassen, Gray, Heyns, Leseman, Monk, Stout.
JV — Moscow 45, Genesee 25
Lapwai 60, Prairie 42
LAPWAI — KC Lussoro rang up 13 points and seven rebounds to lead Lapwai to its second win of the season against Prairie, keeping the Wildcats undefeated in Whitepine League Division I.
Grace Sobotta contributed seven points and nine rebounds as the Wildcats (14-1, 7-0) overcame a 22-point effort by Prairie’s Madison Shears.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD
Delanie Lockett 0 0-0 0, Kristin Wemhoff 1 2-2 4, Madison Shears 5 9-12 22, Ellea Uhlenkott 1 2-6 4, Tara Schlader 0 0-0 0, India Peery 2 0-1 4, Ciara Chaffee 1 6-7 8, Sydnee Bruegeman 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 19-30 42.
LAPWAI (14-1, 7-0)
Grace Sobotta 2 2-2 7, KC Lussoro 5 2-2 13, Julia Gould 3 1-1 8, Omari Mitchell 3 3-4 9, Glory Sobotta 3 2-2 10, Sayquis Greene 2 0-0 4, Lauren Gould 2 3-5 7, Raylin Shippentower 0 0-0 0. Team 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 13-16 60.
Prairie 5 9 15 13—42
Lapwai 15 17 16 12—60
3-point goals — Shears 3, Gr. Sobotta, Gl. Sobotta 2, Lussoro, J. Gould .
Kendrick 53, Logos 28
MOSCOW — Lauren Morgan and Mya Brown scored 12 points each and Brown had nine of Kendrick’s 25 steals in a Whitepine League Division II win against Logos that kept the Tigers unbeaten in league play.
The Tigers (10-2, 6-0) got sparks off the bench from Erin Morgan, who came up with 10 points and eight rebounds, and Drew Stacy’s boardwork. Megan Brocke contributed eight points and six steals.
KENDRICK (10-2, 6-0))
Rose Stewart 2 0-0 4, Mya Brown 5 1-5 12, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 1 3-4 5, Jaiden Anderson 1 0-0 2, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Mina Sandino 0 0-0 0, Lauren Morgan 3 4-6 12, Erin Morgan 4 2-2 10, Abi Cook 0 0-0 0, Megan Brocke 3 1-2 8. Totals 17 11-19 53.
LOGOS-MOSCOW
Sydney Miller 2 2-3 6, Lucia Wilson 2 0-0 4, Emelia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 3 2-2 9, Ava Driskill 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 1 0-0 2, Lydia Urquidez 1 1-2 3, Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Naomi Michaels 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Vis 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 7-11 28.
Kendrick 17 14 15 7—53
Logos 13 4 6 5—28
3-point goals — Brown, L. Morgan 2, Brocke, Wambeke.
JV — Kendrick def. Logos
Troy 44, Potlatch 31
TROY — Morgan Blazzard had a monster night, finishing with 19 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists and five steals as the Trojans beat the Loggers in Whitepine League Division I play.
The Trojans (6-7, 4-3) went ahead 25-15 at halftime and expanded their lead to 16 after three quarters.
Danaira Carpenter, Emma Chambers, Kennedy Thompson and Jordan Reynolds all had six points for Potlatch.
POTLATCH
Danaira Carpenter 2 1-2 6, Taylor Carpenter 1 1-2 3, Kyndal Cessnun 0 0-0 0, Emma Chambers 3 0-3 6, Kennedy Thompson 2 2-5 6, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Charlee Beckner 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 3 0-0 6, Desi Brown 0 0-0 0, Josie Larson 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 4-12 31.
TROY (6-7, 4-3)
Halee Bohman 1 0-0 2, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 2 0-0 4, Whitney Foster 3 0-0 7, Isabelle Raasch 1 0-0 2, Morgan Blazzard 9 1-3 19, Abby Weller 4 0-0 8, Bailey Cook 0 0-0 0, Bekah Wagman 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 1-3 44.
Potlatch 6 9 7 9—31
Troy 8 17 13 6—44
3-point goals — D. Carpenter, Foster.
Asotin 56, Upper Col. 33
ASOTIN — Kayla Paine racked up 20 points, 18 rebounds and six steals and Asotin kept its composure against defensive pressure to defeat Upper Columbia in one of its best performances of the season.
Panthers freshman Haylee Appleford tallied seven points and five rebounds while Karlie Koch had seven boards and four steals.
UPPER COLUMBIA-SPANGLE
Lucy Han 0 0-0 0, Genevieve Harbour 0 0- 00, Yuegellis Lahau 0 0- 00, Joelle Townsend 1 1-3 3, Mia Pierce 7 8-10 24, Katie Bunn 0 0-3 0, Katy Tucker 1 1-2 3, Josie Clark 0 0-0 0, Gabrielle Townsend 0 1-2 1, Annika Geshke 1 0-2 2, Ashley Cox 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 11-22 33.
ASOTIN (3-13)
Rilynn Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Emalie Wilks 0 0-0 0, Eliza Bailey 1 0-0 2, Makenzie Stein 3 2-2 8, Kayla Paine 8 3-8 20, Taylor Wilkinson 0 0-0 0, Haylee Appleford 3 0-2 7, Karlie Koch 3 0-0 6, Megan Ball 2 0-0 5, Lily Denham 2 0-0 5, Emmalyn Barnea 0 0-0 0, Shelby Forgey 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 5-12 56.
Upper Columbia 12 6 7 8—33
Asotin 12 19 12 13—56
3-point goals — Pierce 2, Appleford, Denham, Forgey, Paine, Ball.
JV — Asotin def. Upper Columbia.
Orofino 42, Deary 24
OROFINO — Grace Beardin collected 17 points, seven rebounds and six steals as short-handed Orofino surged in the second half and beat Deary in a nonleague game.
Kaylynn Johnson added seven points and nine rebounds, while Riley Schwartz chipped in nine steals and four assists.
The Maniacs have only six healthy players, but coach Tessa Mullinix inserted a hybrid defense as her team held the Mustangs to seven points in the second half. Orofino finished with 21 steals.
DEARY
Graci Heath 3 0-0 6, Makala Beyer 0 0-0 0, Tona Anderson 4 2-4 10, Taylor Gregg 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 0 0-0 0, Emiley Proctor 1 2-4 4, Delainee Ellsworth 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 0 2-4 2, Macie Ashmead 1 0-0 2, Emily Scott 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 6-12 24.
OROFINO (9-6)
Sydnie Zywina 0 1-2 1, Peyton Merry 4 0-0 9, Grace Beardin 8 1-3 17, Riley Schwartz 2 0-0 4, Shayla Shuman 0 4-4 4, Kaylynn Johnson 3 1-4 7. Totals 17 7-13 42.
Deary 9 8 3 4—24
Orofino 8 7 11 16—42
3-point goals — Merry.
Cheney 51, Pullman 23
CHENEY, Wash. — Pullman was limited to nine field goals and gradually lost pace with Cheney in a Great Northern League setback.
The Greyhounds got a team-high nine points from Meghan McSweeney while Peyton Teevens added five points.
PULLMAN
Hailey Chittenden 1 0-0 2, Hallie McDougle 1 0-0 2, Peyton Teevens 2 0-0 5, Kelsi Benton 0 0-0 0, Kinsey Kallaher 1 0-0 2, Meghan McSweeney 2 5-6 9, Hailey Talbot 2 1-3 3, Elise McDougle 0 0-0 0, Audrey Pitzer 0 0-0 0, Megan Limburg 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 0 0-2 0, Reyes 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 6-11 23.
CHENEY
Avery Stark 1 0-0 2, Shelby Draper 2 0-0 4, Levy Deathearge 1 1-2 3, Emma Evans 2 0-0 6, Maggie Smith 7 0-0 18, Kaitlin Teeters 0 0-0 0, Makenna Benson 5 0-1 11, Tylin Hertel 1 0-0 2, Halle Sargent 2 0-0 4, Anna Moser 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 1-3 51.
Pullman 9 5 7 2—23
Cheney 17 10 20 4—51
3-point goals — Teevens, Evans 2, Smith 4, Benson.
Grangeville 61, Nezperce 28
NEZPERCE — Grangeville connected on 10 3-pointers and powered past Nezperce in the second half for a nonleague victory.
The Bulldogs (13-3) got 7-for-9 shooting from Macy Smith, who notched five 3-pointers and scored 19 points. Makala Roberts came off the bench to can three triples while Camden Barger scored 11 points and Colby Canaday added nine.
Grangeville led by 11 points at halftime, then outscored the Indians 28-6 in the second half.
The Bulldogs also nabbed 25 steals, with Zoe Lutz and Barger notching six of those. Barger also had six assists.
GRANGEVILLE (13-3)
Camden Barger 5 0-0 11, Hayden Hill 0 1-2 1, Talia Brown 1 0-0 2, Macy Smith 7 0-0 19, Megan Bashaw 0 3-4 3, Zoe Lutz 0 1-2 1, Iseyda LaCombe 0 0-0 0, Makala Roberts 3 0-0 9, Bailey Vanderwall 3 0-0 6, Colby Canaday 3 2-2 9, Edwards 0 0-2 0. Totals 22 7-12 61.
NEZPERCE (9-3)
Amelia Husted 0 0-0 0, Grace Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Jillian Lux 3 0-2 6, Hannah Duuck 1 6-7 8, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0, Madisyn Brower 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Cronce 4 2-2 10, KC Wahl 0 0-0 0, Kadyn Horton 2 0-2 4, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 8-13 28.
Grangeville 17 16 18 10—61
Nezperce 12 10 6 0—28
3-point goals — Barger, Smith 5, Roberts 3, Canada.
JV — Grangeville 37, Nezperce 33 (OT).
BOYS
Pullman 71, Cheney 47
CHENEY, Wash. — Ethan Kramer had 24 points as the visiting Greyhounds beat the Blackhawks in Great Northern League play.
Pullman raced out to a 21-10 lead and increased it to 15 at halftime and 24 after three periods.
Brady Wells added 13 points, while Greyson Hunt finished with eight points and 11 rebounds and Brayden Roberts had 10 boards for the Greyhounds.
Josh Whiteley had 15 points and Kaiden Custer 12 for Cheney.
PULLMAN
Dane Bednar 3 0-0 8, Brayden Roberts 1 1-2 4, Ethan Kramer 9 2-4 24, Evan Strong 3 0-0 7, Steven Burkett 3 0-0 7, Bogey Perkins 0 0-1 0, Cameron McSweeney 0 0-0 0, Greyson Hunt 4 0 0-0 8, Stephen Wilmotte 0 0-1 0, Brady Wells 3 6-6 13. Totals 26 9-14 71.
CHENEY
Josh Whiteley 3 8-11 15, Quinsie Goodloe 0 0-0 0, Tavi West 1 0-1 3, Kaiden Custer 5 2-3 12, Trinidad Richardson 2 1-2 5, Peyton McPherson 1 2-2 5, Koby Holt 2 0-0 4, Henry Browne 0 0-0 0, Alex Long 0 3-4 3, Dawson Heutt 0 0-2 0. Totals 14 16-25 47.
Pullman 21 19 19 12—71
Cheney 10 15 10 12—47
3-point goals — Strong, Roberts, Kramer 4, Burkett, Bednar 2, Wells, Whiteley, West, McPherson.
Lapwai 86, Prairie 56
LAPWAI — Titus Yearout scored 21 points and Kross Taylor drilled five 3-pointers as Lapwai downed Prairie in a Whitepine League Division I game that had been snowed out Tuesday.
Simon Henry notched a season-high 16 points and added six rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats (9-2, 3-1)
The game had initially been schedueled for Cottonwood, but the Wildcats will now play there Feb. 4.
Damian Forsmann went off for 29 points for the Pirates.
PRAIRIE
Brody Hasselstrom 2 0-0 5, Damian Forsmann 10 1-1 29, Kyle Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Sam Mager 0 4-4 4, Owen Anderson 2 0-0 4, Derik Shears 3 6-10 12. Totals 18 11-16 56.
LAPWAI (9-2, 3-1)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 2 0-0 5, Titus Yearout 7 2-7 21, Kross Taylor 5 0-0 15, Chris Brown 0 1-2 1, Lydell Mitchell 2 0-0 5, JC Sobotta 3 0-0 7, Samuel Ellenwood 1 0-0 2, Simon Henry 6 0-0 16, Since Three Iron 3 0-0 6, AJ Ellenwood 4 0-0 9. Totals 33 4-11 85.
Prairie 11 9 18 18—56
Lapwai 10 30 19 28—75
3-point goals — Hasselstrom, Forsmann 5, T. Ellenwood, Yearout, Mitchell, Sobotta, Henry 4, Taylor 5.
Asotin 74, Upper Col. 54
ASOTIN — Asotin got points from eight players, four of whom scored in double figures, as the Panthers surged to a Northeast 2B League victory against Upper Columbia.
The Panthers (4-11 overall, 2-5 in league) led by seven points at halftime, then outscored the visitors 37-24 in the second half.
Noah Renzelman led the way with 23 points and 17 rebounds while Preston Overberg (15 points), Mason Nicholas (13) and Nick Heier (11) all finished with double-digit points.
UPPER COLUMBIA-SPANGLE
Luke Mirasol 0 0-0 0, Jonathon Coleman 0 1-2 1, Ayden Lee 5 1-1 14, Evan Pierce 10 5-7 27, Will Evans 0 0-0 0, Peter Battalgia 0 0-0 0, Joah VanBover 1 0-1 2, Alden Wilfley 1 0-0 2, Zane Madden 0 0-2 0, Kirk Everett 3 2-3 8. Totals 20 9-16 54
ASOTIN (4-11, 2-5)
Mason Nicholas 4 3-4 13, Preston Overberg 4 6-9 15, Brayden Barnea 1 6-7 8, Tanner Nicholas 0 0-0 0, Jace Overberg 0 0-0 0, Noah Renzelman 9 4-4 23, Nick Heier 5 0-0 11, Aaron Boyea 1 0-0 2, Ryan Denham 0 2-2 2, Dylan Cooper 0 0-0 0, Josh Epling 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 21-26 74.
Upper Columbia 16 14 10 14—54
Asotin 17 20 18 19—74
3-point goals — Lee 3, Pierce 2, Nicholas 2, Renzelman, Heier, Overberg.
JV — Asotin def. Upper Columbia Academy
Troy 75, Deary 55
DEARY — The Troy Trojans outscored the Mustangs 25-9 in the second quarter, and that was the difference in a Whitepine League Division II road victory.
Grayson Foster led four Trojan players in double figures with 26 points. Zachary Stoner added 17, Kaiden Codr finished with 12 and Tyler Heath had 11 for Troy, which made 10 shots from 3-point range.
Brayden Stapleton had 15 points, and Patrick McManus and Dylan Wilcox each had 10 for Deary.
TROY (8-4)
Grayson Foster 9 2-2 26, Zachary Stoner 6 4-6 17, Tyler Heath 5 1-2 11, Kaiden Codr 5 0-0 12, Brody Patrick 0 0-0 0, Reece Sanderson 1 2-2 5, Rhett Sandquist 2 0-0 4, Brendan Noble 0 0-0 0, Darrick Baier 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 9-12 75.
DEARY
Brayden Stapleton 5 4-6 15, London Kirk 3 0-0 9, Jon Beyer 0 3-4 3, Kalab Rickerd 2 3-4 8, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Patrick McManus 3 1-4 10, Dylan Wilcox 4 0-2 10, Gus Rickert 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 11-20 55.
Troy 12 25 17 21—75
Deary 19 9 15 12—55
3-point goals — Foster 6, Codr 2, Stoner, Sanderson, Kirk 3, Rickerd, Stapleton, McManus 3, Wilcox 2.
JV — Deary def. Troy
Timberline 47, Highland 28
WEIPPE — Cameron Summerfield finished with 15 points as the Spartans tripped up the Huskies in Whitepine League Division II action.
Holding on to a 16-14 halftime lead, Timberline (7-1, 5-0) held Highland to 12 second-half points. The difference, coach Jason Hunter said, was the Spartans’ pressure.
Devon Wentland had nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter for Timberline.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT ()
Dalton Davis 3 0-0 6, Lane Wassmuth 3 1-4 7, Conor Morris 1 2-4 4, Kobe Droegmiller 2 0-0 4, Ty Hambly 2 1-2 5, DJ Antone 0 0-0 0, David Boswell 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 4-10 28.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (7-1, 5-0)
Rylan Larson 3 0-0 6, Carson Sellers 3 2-4 9, Parker Brown 2 0-0 4, Micah Nelson 0 0-0 0, Chase Hunter 0 2-6 2, Devon Wentland 3 4-4 11, Cameron Summerfield 5 5-7 15, Jaron Christopherson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 13-21 47.
Highland 2 14 5 7—28
Timberline 9 5 15 18—47
3-point goals — Sellers, Wentland.