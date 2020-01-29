KENDRICK — The Kendrick girls’ basketball team sewed up at least a share of the Whitepine League Division II crown, beating Deary at home Tuesday 65-24 to improve to 10-0 in league. Kendrick has two league contests remaining in the regular season.
The Tigers jumped out to a 16-point lead in the first quarter and were led by Erin Morgan’s 17 points.
Megan Brocke also reached double-figure scoring (13 points) while adding four steals and Mya Brown did a little bit of everything for the Tigers (nine points, eight assists, seven rebounds). Drew Stacy added eight points.
“We had nine out of 10 players score,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said, crediting his team’s unselfishness.
DEARY
Graci Heath 2 0-0 5, Makala Beyer 2 0-0 4, Tona Anderson 2 0-0 4, Matteya Proctor 1 0-0 2, Triniti Wood 1 0-0 2, Emiley Proctor 2 3-4 7. Totals 10 3-4 24.
KENDRICK (14-3, 10-0)
Rose Stewart 1 0-0 2, Mya Brown 3 2-2 9, Drew Stacy 4 0-0 8, Jaiden Anderson 2 0-0 5, Hannah Tweit 2 0-0 4, Mina Sandino 1 0-0 2, Lauren Morgan 2 1-2 5, Erin Morgan 7 3-4 17, Megan Brocke 5 0-0 13. Totals 27 6-8 65.
Kendrick 18 15 12 20—65
Deary 2 11 7 2—24
3-point goals — Heath, Brown, J. Anderson, Brocke 3.
JV — Kendrick def. Deary.
Clarkston 56, Cheney 38
Clarkston rallied from a slow first quarter, ultimately recovering in the second to allow just two points from Cheney as the Bantams finished off the Blackhawks for a Great Northern League victory.
Ashlyn Wallace turned in a 20-point performance to go along with five rebounds and three assists to lead Clarkston, with Lauren Johnson adding nine points with leadership on the defensive end for coach Debbie Sobotta.
“Lauren (Johnson) does such a nice job being near shooters,” Sobotta said. “We can always count on her to do the right thing, she adapts quickly and has a high IQ.”
CHENEY (5-11)
A. Stark 2 0-0 4, L. Deatherage 0 1-3 1, S. Draper 5 0-1 11, E. Evans 4 1-1 11, M. Smith 3 2-2 11. Totals 14 4-7 38.
CLARKSTON (13-3)
Ashlyn Wallace 8 1-1 20, Mickala Jackson 3 0-0 8, Maggie Ogden 2 1-2 5, Erika Pickett 1 0-0 2, AJ Sobotta 2 0-0 5, Lauren Johnson 4 1-1 9, Jalena Henry 1 0-0 2, Samantha Chatfield 2 1-2 5. Totals 24 4-6 56.
Cheney 18 2 5 13––38
Clarkston 15 10 13 18––56
3-point goals — Draper, Evans, Smith 3, Wallace, Jackson 2, Sobotta.
JV — Cheney def. Clarkston
NIC 46, Pullman Christian 45
PULLMAN — Pullman Christian rallied from a 15-point hole to take the lead with a minute left, but North Idaho Christian of Hayden inched back in front during a Mountain Christian League game.
The Eagles (10-2, 8-2) needed a 3 to tie it with a few seconds left, but missed and got a putback instead. They went 8-for-14 in the final frame, outscoring NIC 23-9.
In the first quarter, Pullman Christian was held to a 1-of-19 mark from the field.
“We figured out how to shoot again,” Eagles coach Trent Goetze said. “I will say I’m super proud of our young team for coming back and having a chance to win it. They’re fighters.”
Faith Berg (11 points), Annie Goetze (10) and Samantha Shaffer (10) led the Eagles. Goetze had 10 rebounds and Grace Berg nabbed 12. Pullman Christian has clinched the No. 2 seed at the Mountain Christian League tournament.
NORTH IDAHO CHRISTIAN-HAYDEN
S. Pilgrim 2 0-0 4, G. Gwin 7 0-1 17, R. Anderson 2 0-0 4, K. Malinauskus 1 2-2 5, I. Bresee 5 2-5 12, A. Newman 1 1-1 4. Totals 18 5-8 46.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (10-2, 8-2)
Faith Berg 2 7-8 11, Annie Goetze 3 3-4 10, Samantha Shaffer 4 1-3 10, Claire Wilson 0 1-2 1, Grace Berg 2 2-2 7, Alina Combs 2 1-2 5. Totals 13 15-21 45.
North Idaho Christian 13 11 13 9—46
Pullman Christian 4 6 12 23—45
3-point goals — Gwin 3, Malinauskus, Newman, F. Berg, G. Berg, A. Goetze, Schaffer.
Prairie 58, Troy 31
PRAIRIE – Prairie was led to a Whitepine Division I win by India Peery, who produced 22 points and four steals as the Pirates shut down Troy.
Ciara Chaffee also came through with a 14-point and 10-rebound double-double to help bring home Prairie’s eighth league win of the season.
“Our defensive intensity and pressure wore Troy down,” said coach Lori Mader. “Everyone did a good job of stepping up and we got big moments from our seniors.”
TROY (7-9, 4-7)
Halee Bohman 3 0-2 7, Isabelle Raaseh 3 0-1 6, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 3, Morgan Blazzard 1 0-0 2, Abby Weller 3 0-1 8, Betty McKensie 0 1-2 1, Whitney Foster 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 1-6 31.
PRAIRIE (14-3, 8-2)
Delaney Lockett 2 2-5 6, Kristin Wemhoff 3 0-0 6, Ellea Uhlenkott 3 0-0 6, Josie Remacle 1 0-0 2, Tara Schlader 1 0-2 2, India Peery 6 7-8 22, Ciara Chaffee 5 4-8 14. Totals 21 13-23 58.
Troy 3 10 9 9––31
Prairie 11 19 10 18––58
3-point goals — Peery 3, Bohman, Chamberlin, Weller 2.
Pomeroy 45, Sunnyside Chr. 32
POMEROY — Maddy Dixon pitched in nine points and secured 17 boards as Pomeroy handled nonleague opponent Sunnyside Christian.
Alyssa Wolf also had nine points with Heidi Heytvelt providing 12 points and four rebounds in the victory.
“We had a bit of a slow start tonight and didn’t come out with as much fire as I would have liked,” said Pomeroy coach Tai Bye. “(But) we gutted it out in the second half and started connecting on some shots we needed.”
POMEROY
Maddy Dixon 3 1-2 9, Sydney Watko 2 2-5 6, Alyssa Wolf 3 0-0 9, Heidi Heytvelt 5 0-0 12, Keely Maves 1 4-6 6, Jillian Herres 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 7-13 45.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN
Madi Candanoza 4 0-0 8, Sydney Banks 0 3-5 3, Kelli Candanoza 1 1-4 3, Ella Alseth 1 0-0 2, Sophie Halma 3 3-4 9, Jenna Andringa 3 0-3 7. Totals 12 7-16 32.
Pomeroy 17 10 8 10––45
Sunnyside Chr. 7 12 3 10––32
3-point goals — Andringa, Heytvelt 2, Wolf 3, Dixon 2, Herres.
Liberty 70, Asotin 38
ASOTIN — Liberty of Spangle, the leader in the Northeast 2B League standings, proved too much for league foe Asotin.
“We kinda got outsized; their whole team is taller than our tallest girl,” Panthers assistant Jade Gutzman said. “But we did a pretty good job holding our own, and we didn’t quit.”
Liberty (16-1, 9-0) got 23 points from Maisie Burnham while Asotin (3-15, 3-7) was led by Kayla Paine’s 10 points and five assists. Makenzie Stein had eight points and “about 10 rebounds,” Gutzman noted.
ASOTIN (3-15, 3-7)
Emalie Wilks 1 0-0 2, Eliza Bailey 2 0-0 6, Makenzie Stein 4 0-0 8, Kayla Paine 3 2-4 10, Taylor Wilkinson 0 1-2 1, Haylee Appleford 1 0-2 0, Megan Ball 1 0-0 3, Lily Denham 0 1-2 1, Shelby Forgey 1 0-0 3, Emily Elskamp 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 4-12 38.
LIBERTY-SPANGLE (16-1, 9-0)
Kendyl Fletcher 3 0-0 6, Annika Tee 3 2-2 8, Delaney Goodwin 2 4-6 10, Maisie Burnham 7 8-8 23, Aleena Cook 1 2-2 4, Ava Budde 1 0-2 3, Ellie Denny 4 0-0 12, Jaidyn Stephens 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 16-20 70.
Asotin 7 5 11 15—38
Liberty 26 21 12 11—70
3-point goals — Bailey 2, Forgey, Paine, Ball, Budde, Denny 4, Goodwin, Stevens, Burnham.
JV — Liberty def. Asotin 42-26
Orofino 47, Kamiah 17
OROFINO — Kaylynn Johnson provided 13 points, 18 rebounds and eight steals for Orofino, which held visiting Kamiah to single digits in each quarter en route to a nonleague win.
Teammate Grace Beardin added 10 points of her own along with six rebounds for the Maniacs (10-8). Orofino totaled 17 steals as a team.
“Defensively, we just swapped up some things with our lineup,” said Orofino coach Tessa Mullinix. “(We) repositioned some girls, and it was obviously for the better.”
KAMIAH
Logan Landmark 0 1-2 1, Zayda Loewen 1 1-2 4, Dorian Hix 1 0-1 2, Jazzy Oatman 3 1-3 7, Haleigh Wyatt 1 0-1 2, Destiny Knight 0 0-4 0, Jayden McLay 0 0-1 0, Maria Vasquez 0 1-2 1. Totals 6 4-16 17.
OROFINO (10-8)
Sydnie Zywina 8 0-3 20, Grace Beardin 3 4-4 10, Riley Schwartz 0 1-2 1, Shayla Shuman 1 1-2 3, Kaylynn Johnson 5 3-4 13. Totals 17 9-15 47.
Kamiah 3 4 7 3—17
Orofino 13 12 7 15—47
3-point goals — Zywina 4, Loewen.
EV 63, Pullman 43
PULLMAN — East Valley’s Brie Holecek scored a game-high 20 points to help the Knights of Spokane hold off Pullman in a Great Northern League game.
The Greyhounds (3-11, 0-6) were led by Meghan McSweeney, who had 15 points, and Hailey Chittenden, who tallied 12.
EV (13-3, 6-2) used a 19-9 second quarter to pull away.
EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (13-3, 6-2)
Mataya Green 7, Ellie Syverson 6, Emma Glore 4, Gabby Magana 5, Ellie Stowell 5, Brie Holecek 20, Shawnee Munns 4, Destiny Hillyard 7.
PULLMAN (3-11, 0-6)
Hailey Chittenden 12, Peyton Teevens 5, Kelsi Benton 2, Meghan McSweeney 15, Hailey Talbot 9.
East Valley 15 19 19 14—63
Pullman 12 9 12 10—43
Colfax 54, Upper Columbia 25
COLFAX — Kierstyn York scored 18 points, including the first seven of the game for Colfax, as the Bulldogs blasted Northeast 2B League foe Upper Columbia Academy.
York added six rebounds for the Bulldogs who also got contributions from Skylre Sakamoto-Howell (eight points and five steals), Shyah Antoine (10 points), and Asher Cai (12 points, five steals).
UPPER COLUMBIA-SPANGLE
Genevieve Harbour 2 0-0 5, Yuegellis Lahau 0 1-2 1, Mia Pierce 3 5-7 12, Katy Tucker 1 0-0 2, Josie Clark 1 0-0 2, Gabrielle Townsend 0 1-2 1, Ashley Cox 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 7-12 25.
COLFAX (12-6, 6-4)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 3 1-3 8, Shyah Antoine 5 0-0 10, Asher Cai 5 0-0 12, Kierstyn York 8 2-3 18, Sydney Berquist 1 0-0 2, Abree Aune 1 0-0 2, Perry Imler 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 3-6 54.
Upper Columbia 5 2 11 7—25
Colfax 19 9 16 10—54
3-point goals — Sakamoto-Howell, Cai 2, Harbour, Pierce.
JV — Colfax def. UC.
St. John Bosco 40, Highland 25
CRAIGMONT — Lexi Currier attacked the basket and had 13 points while Erin Chmelik added 11 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for St. John Bosco of Cottonwood in a Whitepine League Division II win against Highland of Craigmont.
Flirting with a double-double for the Patriots was Jade Prigge (13 rebounds, nine points). Jessie Sonnen had six steals and the visitors improved to 4-6 overall and in league.
“Highland played us really well,” SJB coach Alex Frei said. “We had a hard first quarter, and then we really got some scoring in (during) the second quarter, but they were still (fighting).”
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (4-6, 4-6)
Erin Chmelik 5 1-4 11, Dani Sonnen 0 2-4 2, Lexi Currier 5 2-3 13, Jade Prigge 4 1-4 9, Jessie Sonnen 2 0-0 4, Makayla Rose 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 7-17 40.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Taiylor Crea 1 0-0 3, Payton Crow 2 3-5 8, Emily Dau 1 0-0 2, Katie Goeckner 1 0-0 3, Tylar Crow 1 1-2 3, Hannah Miller 2 2-2 6. Totals 8 6-9 25.
St. John Bosco 5 15 11 9—40
Highland 5 7 9 4—25
3-point goals — Currier.
BOYS
Kendrick 58, Deary 54 (OT)
KENDRICK — Kendrick beat Deary in overtime of a Whitepine League Division II game behind Jagger Hewett’s 25 points.
Hewett added 10 steals and six assists for the Tigers, who also got contributions from Alex Sneve (14 points), Rylan Hogan (11 points) and Chase Burke (eight points). Burke played shut-down defense, holding Deary’s star to two first-half points.
“Chase has been kind of our defensive cornerstone,” Tigers coach Tim Silflow said. “Our defense goes off of how he plays.”
DEARY
Brayden Stapleton 7 3-4 17, Preston Johnston 3 0-2 8, London Kirk 4 0-0 8, Karson Ireland 2 2-2 6, Patrick McManus 2 0-2 4, Dylan Wilcox 4 0-0 11. Totals 22 5-10 54.
KENDRICK (8-8, 4-3)
Alex Sneve 5 2-2 14, Chase Burke 3 1-2 8, Jagger Hewett 8 7-10 25, Rylan Hogan 5 1-2 11. Totals 21 11-16 58.
Deary 14 11 10 13 6—54
Kendrick 16 9 8 15 10—58
3-point goals — Burke, Hewett 2, Sneve 2, Johnston 2, Wilcox 3.
JV — Deary 18, Kendrick 13 (half game).
Moscow 51, Lakeland 48
MOSCOW — The Moscow boys’ basketball team came through with a big win in a matchup that came down to the wire against 4A Inland Empire League leader Lakeland.
The Bears got contributions across the board, but none was bigger than Blake Buchanan’s 15-point performance. Buchanan hauled in nine boards and finished 9-of-11 from the charity stripe with many of those conversions coming down the stretch to help seal the victory.
Ben Postell also provided a spark for Moscow with three points and eight rebounds, giving the Bears aggressive minutes on the glass.
“It was a physical game, and thankfully we shot well from the line,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (13-2, 1-1)
Ben Zubaly 5 3-4 13, Carson Seay 5 1-5 12, Ammon Munyear 1 0-0 2, Noah Haaland 5 1-4 13, Bryce Henry 1 0-0 2, Abe Munyer 2 2-2 6. Totals 19 7-15 48.
MOSCOW (8-8, 2-0)
Reef Diego 1 0-0 2, Brayden Decker 1 4-4 6, Barrett Abendroth 1 1-2 3, Joe Colter 2 2-3 6, Ben Postell 1 1-4 3, Blake Buchanan 3 9-11 15, Benny Kitchel 3 3-4 10, Tyler Skinner 2 2-2 6. Totals 14 22-30 51.
Lakeland 12 14 10 12––48
Moscow 9 12 11 19––51
3-point goals — Seay, Haaland 2, Kitchel.
JV — Moscow def. Lakeland
NIC 47, Pullman Christian 46
PULLMAN — Pullman Christian pulled within one with 40 seconds left, but had only fouled twice in the fourth quarter. So by the time the Eagles finally got North Idaho Christian to the line for a 1-and-1, less than three seconds remained. NIC missed the front end of its final bonus trip, but the Eagles weren’t able to get a credible shot at the end and fell in a Mountain Christian League contest.
Erik Brown led Pullman Christian with 23 points. The Eagles also got contributions from Shane Shaffer (19 points, 13 rebounds), Noah Nimmer (13 rebounds) and Keaton Hewett (10 rebounds).
The Eagles were outscored 22-8 in the second quarter.
NORTH IDAHO CHRISTIAN-HAYDEN
Phil Connelly 1 0-0 2, Malachi Bullington 11 3-4 25, Josiah Desrochers 2 0-0 6, Cruz Allian 1 2-3 5, Kessler Johnson 2 4-5 9. Totals 17 9-12 47.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (11-3, 9-3)
Noah Nimmer 1 0-0 2, Keaton Hewitt 1 0-0 2, Tristan Yocum 0 0-1 0, Erik Brown 7 5-11 23, Shane Shaffer 7 3-4 19, Totals 14 8-12 46.
North Idaho Christian 8 22 7 10—47
Pullman Christian 10 8 14 14—46
3-point goals — Desrochers 2, Allian, Johnson, Brown 4, Shaffer 2.
JV — NIC 67, PC 44.
Lapwai 71, Kamiah 38
KAMIAH — Titus Yearout put up 19 points and four steals for visiting Lapwai, which cruised to victory in a Whitepine League Division I contest against Kamiah.
The Wildcats (14-2, 9-1) also benefited from 15 points off five 3-point goals from Kross Taylor, who pulled down five rebounds to boot. Teammate Lydell Mitchell scored 12 and had six rebounds, while Simon Henry shot 6-for-6 from the foul line and eight total points, three steals and six assists.
For Kamiah, Jace Sams scored a team-high 11 points.
“We had great defensive pressure,” said Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman. “Playing defense and working on our defense was really what won us the game.”
LAPWAI (14-2, 9-1)
JC Sobotta 2 0-0 4, Titus Yearout 6 5-6 19, Simon Henry 1 6-6 8, AJ Ellenwood 1 0-0 2, Kross Taylor 5 0-0 15, Sincere Three Iron 0 1-2 1, Lydell Mitchell 6 0-0 12, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 4 0-0 8, Robert Denunzio 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 12-14 71.
KAMIAH
Titus Oatman 3 1-2 8, Kaden Mercer 1 0-0 2, Sam Brisbois 1 0-0 3, Trent Taylor 1 0-0 2, Robert Whitney 1 0-0 2, Jace Sams 3 5-6 11, Luke Krogh 0 2-4 2, Landon Keen 0 1-1 1, Karr Mercer 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 8-12 38.
Lapwai 24 21 18 8—71
Kamiah 12 6 10 10—38
3-point goals — Taylor 5. Titus 2, Ellenwood 2, Henry, Oatman, Brisbois.
JV — Lapwai 59, Kamiah 56
Clarkston 72, Cheney 34
Clarkston remained atop the Great Northern League standings with a rout of Cheney.
The Bantams (10-5, 6-1) broke free for 23 points in the second quarter to go up 38-13 at the half. In all, 10 players scored, with Gus Hagestad (17 points, six boards), Trey Dreadfulwater (14) and Tru Allen (13) leading the charge.
“Three guys in double figures is always the goal,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “We were much more efficient in this one than we have been.”
Clarkston controlled the glass and shot 61.7 percent from the floor to a 7-for-27 mark for Cheney (2-13, 1-7).
CHENEY (2-13, 1-7)
Josh Whiteley 1 1-2 3, Quinsie Goodloe 3 0-0 8, Tevin West 1 1-2 4, Peyton McPherson 3 0-0 6, KTrinidad Richardson 2 0-0 5, Luke Hemenway 0 3-4 3, Alex Long 0 1-2 1, Van Vega 1 2-2 4. Totals 11 8-12 34.
CLARKSTON (10-5, 6-1)
Misael Perez 2 0-1 5, Christian Robbins 3 0-0 6, Tru Allen 5 3-4 13, Trey Dreadfulwater 6 0-0 14, Andrew Reeder 1 4-4 6, Kaeden Frazier 1 0-0 2, Gus Hagestad 7 1-2 17, Jayden Hopkins 1 1-2 4, Wyatt Chatfield 0 3-4 3, Dawson Packwood 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 12-17 72.
Cheney 7 6 8 13—34
Clarkston 15 23 19 15—72
3-point goals — Goodloe 2, West, Richardson, Perez, Dreadfulwater 2, Hagestad 2, Hopkins.
Pullman 71, East Valley 37
PULLMAN — Pullman’s duo of Ethan Kramer (22 points, four rebounds) and Evan Strong (17 points, nine rebounds, seven assists) led the Greyhounds to a Great Northern League rout against East Valley.
Brady Wells also played well for Pullman (9-7, 5-3), playing a support role and posting seven assists, as well as anchoring the defense by swiping three steals and rejecting two shots.
Reece Rasmussen led the scoring attack for the Knights with 12 points.
EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (7-9, 4-4)
Adreyan Hargrave 1 0-0 2, Collin Zurfluh 1 1-1 3, Reece Rasmussen 3 5-6 12, Zach Honegger 1 0-0 3, Julian Gunderson 4 1-1 9, Coleton Hansen 2 3-4 7, Aiden Constantino 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 11-14 37.
PULLMAN (9-7, 5-3)
Dane Bednar 6 0-0 14, Brayden Roberts 2 0-0 4, Ethan Kramer 10 2-3 22, Evan Strong 5 5-5 17, Steven Burkett 1 0-0 2, Peyton Rogers 2 0-1 4, Cameron McSweeney 2 0-1 4, Hyatt Utzman 1 0-0 3, Brady Wells 0 1-2 1. Totals 29 8-12 71.
East Valley 5 11 7 14––37
Pullman 15 16 25 15––71
3-point goals — Rasmussen, Honegger, Bednar 2, Strong 2, Utzan.
Prairie 76, Clearwater Valley 61
KOOSKIA — Four Pirates scored in double figures, but it was the defense that continued to impress coach Shawn Wolter as Prairie earned a Whitepine League Division I road victory.
“Defense and rebounding, we’ve been able to pick it up a little bit,” Wolter said. “We haven’t let as many teams get as many shots at the rim.”
Cole Schlader and Derik Shears paced the Pirates (9-5, 5-3) with 16 points apiece. Damian Forsmann added 14 points and Sam Mager finished with 10.
Tyce Pfefferkorn had a game-high 26 points for Clearwater Valley, Connor Jackson contributed 15 points and Tate Pfefferkorn had 10.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (9-5, 5-3)
Sam Mager 5 0-0 10, Damian Forsmann 4 4-6 14, Derik Shears 8 0-3 16, Brody Hasselstrom 2 1-2 6, Zach Rambo 1 0-0 2, Hayden Uhlenkott 1 1-2 3, Owen Anderson 3 2-4 9, Cole Schlader 7 0-2 16. Totals 31 8-19 76.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA
Tate Pfefferkorn 5 0-0 10, Tyler Pressley 1 0-0 2, Connor Jackson 4 6-8 15, Laban Francis 4 0-0 8, Tyce Pfefferkorn 10 1-4 26. Totals 24 7-12 61.
Prairie 19 9 24 24—76
Clearwater Valley 9 21 13 18—61
3-point goals — Schlader 2, Forsmann 2, Hasselstrom, Anderson, Ty. Pfefferkorn 5, Jackson.
JV — Prairie def. Clearwater Valley (2 quarters).
Colfax 83, UCA 51
COLFAX — John Lustig shot 10-of-13 from the floor, finishing with 30 points to lead Colfax to a Northeast 2B League blowout of Spangle’s Upper Columbia Academy.
Lustig was 8-of-8 from inside the arc, and added a pair of 3s.
The Bulldogs (14-4, 8-2), who shot “about 50 percent” and hit nine 3s, also got 13 points and 10 assists from Hunter Claassen. Colfax has turned a corner, and sits second in league.
UPPER COLUMBIA-SPANGLE
Jonathon Coleman 0 0-1 0, Ayden Lee 4 1-2 10, Evan Pierce 9 4-5 23, Joah VanBover 1 0-0 2, Zane Madden 2 0-0 5, Kirk Everett 4 3-3 11,. Totals 20 8-11 51.
COLFAX (14-4, 8-2)
Hunter Claassen 5 0-0 13, Cole Baerlocher 4 0-0 9, John Lustig 10 8-10 30, Gunnar Aune 2 0-0 4, Damian Demler 2 0-0 4, Blake Holman 4 0-0 8, Lane Gingerich 1 0-0 3, Mason Gilchrist 3 2-2 9, Kyle Dail 1 0-0 3. Totals 32 10-12 83.
Upper Columbia 10 7 15 19—51
Colfax 28 19 16 20—83
3-point goals — Lee, Pierce, Madden, Claassen 3, Baerlocher, Lustig 2, Gingerich, Dail, Gilchrist.
JV — Colfax def. UCA
Potlatch 60, Genesee 27
GENESEE — Brayden Hadaller didn’t miss a shot all night, as he converted on 7 of 7 field goals and went 6-of-6 from the free-throw line to account for 22 points and six assists with only one turnover, as Potlatch got hot early and cruised to a Whitepine Divison I victory over Genesee.
“We shot the ball extremley well tonight,” said Potlatch coach Ryan Ball. “I really like how we are playing right now, we are taking it one game at a time and sometimes that’s the approach you need to take.”
POTLATCH (15-2, 9-1)
Brayden Hadaller 7 6-6 22, Connor Akins 4 3-3 11, Tyler Wilcoxson 2 3-4 8, Ty Svancara 3 2-2 8, Justin Nicholson 0 2-2 2, Jerrod Nicholson 3 1-2 9, Caleb Kerns 0 0-1 0. Totals 19 17-20 60.
GENESEE (4-12, 1-10)
Owen Crowley 0 1-2 1, Cy Wareham 2 3-6 8, Dawson Durham 3 0-0 6, Truman Renton 1 0-0 3, Carson Schwartz 1 1-2 3, Sam Spence 2 0-0 6. Totals 9 5-12 27.
Potlatch 22 16 18 4––60
Genesee 11 9 4 3––27
3-point goals — Hadaller 2, Jerrod Nicholson 2, Wilcoxson, Spence 2, Wareham, Renton.
JV — Potlatch def. Genesee