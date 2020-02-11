KOOSKIA — In a duel of short-handed teams, Grangeville shrugged off a string of injuries to beat Orofino 49-24 in the opener of a best-of-three series for the girls’ championship of the Idaho 2A District I-II prep girls’ basketball playoffs.
Talia Brown led the Bulldogs with 11 points, and Megan Bashaw added 10.
“Brown and Bashaw stepped up big for us with the injuries,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “I was really proud and we did what we had to do tonight.”
Game 2 is Wednesday at the same site. If the Bulldogs win, they’ll punch a ticket to the state tournament in Boise. If they lose, the deciding game will be Thursday.
Orofino, which has been playing with a five-person roster, managed to get six healthy for this game.
OROFINO (9-11, 1-4)
Sydnie Zywina 1 3-7 5, Peyton Merry 0 0-0 0, Grace Beardin 2 4-5 8, Riley Schwartz 0 5-8 5, Shayla Shuman 1 0-0 2, Kaylynn Johnson 2 0-0 4. Totals 6 12-20 24.
GRANGEVILLE (17-4, 5-0)
Camden Barger 2 1-2 6, Hayden Hill 0 0-0 0, Talia Brown 5 1-1 11, Macy Smith 1 0-0 3, Megan Bashaw 4 2-2 10, Zoe Lutz 4 0-0 8, Iseyda LaCombe 0 0-0 0, Makala Roberts 1 0-0 3, Bailey Vanderwall 1 2-2 4, Colby Canaday 2 0-4 4. Totals 20 6-11 49.
Orofino 4 0 12 8––24
Grangeville 6 11 15 17––49
3-point goals — Barger, Robert, Smith.
Colfax 46, Chewelah 27
SPOKANE VALLEY — Asher Cai collected 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals as Colfax whipped Chewelah in the first round of a Washington 2B district tournament at West Valley.
The Bulldogs, seeded No. 4 in the South, face the No. 1 seed from the North, St. George’s, at 8 p.m. on Thursday at the same venue.
Kierstyn York scored 11 points and Sydney Berquist added 10 in a win agaisnt the No. 5 North team.
The Bulldogs held Chewelah standout Alyssa Fitzgerald to 13 points, using aggressive defense that sometimes crossed the line as the Cougars went 11-of-24 at the foul line. Colfax coach Corey Baerlocher liked his team’s intensity and preparation.
CHEWELAH
Alyssa Fitzgerald 2 9-17 13, Haven Rainer 1 0-2 2, Cassidy Whittikend 2 1-2 6, Brooke Bennett 0 0-0 0, Natalie Rose-Sheppard 0 0-1 0, Becca Bennett 0 0-0 0, Taya Tapia 0 0-0 0, Lexi Robertson 1 1-2 3, Milayna Hartill 0 0-0 0, Bailey Fuller 1 0-0 3. Totals 7 11-24 27.
COLFAX (14-7)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 2 0-0 5, Kaitlyn Cornish 0 1-2 1, Shyah Antoine 2 0-0 4, Asher Cai 4 1-1 11, Anni Cox 0 0-0 0, Kierstyn York 5 1-2 11, Sydney Berquist 3 4-4 10, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 0 0-0 0, Abree Aune 1 0-0 3, Perry Imler 0 1-2 1, McKenna Lomax 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 8-11 46.
Chewelah 3 10 3 11—27
Colfax 13 11 11 11—46
3-point goals — Whittikend, Fuller, Sakamoto-Howell, Cai 2, Aune.
Genesee 55, CV 23
Bailey Leseman sliced her way to 23 points, six rebounds, three 3-pointers and two steals as Genesee improved to 2-1 in the Idaho 1A Division I district tournament at LCSC as the Bulldogs blew out Clearwater Valley.
“Its important for us to have (Leseman) come out and make plays and be confident,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “When she does that it gives the rest of the team a good lift.”
“We just need to keep playing our style and not turn the ball over.”
Genesee will compete in a play-in game with Wallace in a loser-out matchup today at 6 p.m. Should the Bulldogs take care of business, they will make a bid for a state championship appearance in a second play-in contest Saturday.
CLEARWATER VAL.-KOOSKIA (7-14, 4-9)
Ashton Mangun 1 0-0 2, Camille Stewart 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Mangun 1 2-2 4, Shada Edwards 3 2-3 8, Kadance Schilling 2 0-3 4, Alicia Reuben 2 0-0 5, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 4-8 23.
GENESEE (15-9,9-4)
Lucie Ranisate 3 0-0 6, Molly Hanson 0 0-0 0, Emerson Parkins 0 2-2 2, Mikacia Bartosz 0 0-0 0, Regan Zenner 3 0-2 6, Kendra Murray 0 2-2 2, Bailey Leseman 7 6-10 23, Isabelle Monk 1 0-0 3, Makenzie Stout 2 2-3 6, Claira Osborne 1 2-2 4 , Taylor Mayer 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 14-21.
Clearwater Valley 6 4 9 4––23
Genesee 18 13 18 6––55
3-point goals — Reuben, Leseman 3, Monk, Mayer.
Colton 64, Touchet 39
COLTON — Rylee Vining popped seven 3-point goals and scored 24 points to lead Colton to a Southeast 1B League win against Touchet.
In a game that honored Colton seniors Taylor Thomas and Megan Kay, the Wildcats jumped to a 34-14 halftime lead and got a 21-point effort from Maggie Meyer.
Kay had seven rebounds and Josie Schultheis tallied nine.
Colton starts District play Friday at Oakesdale.
TOUCHET (9-8, 1-8)
Saige Smith 2 1-2 6, Ashley Luna 0 0-0 0, Areli Orozco 3 2-4 10, Emily Skamstad 1 0-0 3, Briana Andrade 6 0-0 18, LeAnn Kincaid 1 0-0 2, Emmaleigh Olson 0 0-0 0 Totals 13 3-6 39
COLTON (14-6, 7-3)
Rylee Vining 8 1-2 24, Maggie Meyer 7 1-2 21, Josie Schultheis 1 1-1 3, Taylor Thomas 2 3-6 9, Lola Baerlocher 1 0-0 2, Megan Kay 0 0-0 0, Mary Pluid 2 0-2 5, Totals 21 6-13 64
Touchet 10 4 11 14—39
Colton 19 15 18 12— 64
3-point goals — Smith, Orozco 2, Skramsad, Andrade 6, Vining 7, Meyer 6, Thomas 2, Pluid
Lakeland 67, Moscow 43
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Moscow was eliminated in a loser-out matchup against Lakeland despite Ellie Gray recording 14 points.
The Eagles saw three players reach double figures in scoring and never trailed.
“Obviously we would have liked to win this one,” Moscow coach Karlee Wilson said. “But they fought their way back into the game and played hard till the end. I enjoyed having our players and watching them grow throughout the season.”
MOSCOW (1-16, 1-5)
Megan Watson 5 0-0 10, Angela Lassen 1 0-0 2, Ellie Gray 4 3-4 14, Megan Heyns 0 0-0 0, Peyton Claus 3 0-0 7, Peyton Watson 3 2-2 8, Eryne Anderson 0 0-0 0, Trinity Craig 0 0-0 0, Grace Mauman 0 1-3 1, Chloe Baker 0 1-2 1, Julia Branen 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-11 43.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (9-13, 2-5)
Sarah Boyer 2 0-0 6, H. Tintey 0 0-0 0, Darby McDevitt 2 1-2 6, Abbey Neff 1 0-0 2, Katy Ryan 5 4-6 14, S. Hofteere 1 2-2 4, Mel Loutzenhiser 3 4-5 11, A. Kiefer 8 0-0 17, B. Womtner 1 4-4 7, M. Calbert 0 0-0 0, K. Simon 0 0-0 0, F. Huddlesgon 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 16-20 67.
Moscow 6 6 16 6––43
Lakeland 17 9 22 19––67
3-point goals — Loutnezhiser, Claus, Boyer 2, McDevitt, Kiefer, Womtner.
NWC 54, Asotin 25
SPOKANE VALLEY — Ellie Sander helped bring Northwest Christian of Colbert a victory in a first-round Washington 2A district matchup against Asotin, turning in 17 points. Kayla Paine led the Pathers with eight points
“Playing with four or five injuries, going with a lot of freshmen, and some District nerves,” Asotin coach Krisi Pratt said of her team’s loss. “Hopefully we can prepare and pick it up for our next game.”
Asotin will play Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against an undetermined opponent.
ASOTIN (3-17, 3-9)
Rilynn Heimgartner 0 0-1, Eliza Bailey 0 0-2 0, Kayla Paine 4 0-2 8, Haylee Appleford 3 0-0 6, Megan Ball 2 0-0 4, Lily Denham 1 0-0 3, Emmalyn Barnea 1 1-3 4, Shelby Forgey 0 0-0 0, Emily Elskamp 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 5-8 25.
NW CHRISTIAN-COLBERT ( 14-8, 6-5)
Natalie Smith 0 0-0 0, Ellie Sander 6 4-4 17, Chiara Carey 5 1-3 11, Naomi Turner 0 0-2 0, N.L. Larson 2 0-0 4, Makenzie Nelson 1 0-0 2, Jazlynn Johnson 0 0-2 , Avery Bowman 0 1-2 1, Integrity Larson 2 0-0 4, Eden Clemmer 1 1-2 3, S. Tonison 6 0-0 12. Totals 23 9-17 54.
Asotin 2 6 11 6––25
NW Christian 20 17 14 1––54
3-point goals — Sander, Denham, Barnea.
BOYSColfax 56, NW Christian 45
SPOKANE VALLEY — John Lustig racked up 29 points and Colfax rolled Northwest Christian in the first round of a Washington Class 2B district tournament at West Valley.
The Bulldogs (15-6) flew out to a 18-4 lead in the first quarter and held on to win by double digits despite Northwest Christian cutting the lead to six in the fourth quarter.
“I don’t know if this was the cleanest game that we played all year, but the kids found a way to grind and pull out a win,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “Sometimes you have to find a way to win when you don’t necessarily play your best game.”
Lustig and Hunter Claassen (18 points) provided most of the offfense for Colfax.
Northwest Christian was led by Mitch Littleman with 15.
Colfax will next play Kettle Falls on Thursday at the same site. Tipoff time has yet to be determined.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN-COLBERT
Mitch Littleman 7 1-6 15, Justin Jones 0 0-0 0, Aidan Tibbets 1 0-1 3, Mack Young 1 0-0 2, David Maynard 2 4-4 8. Daniel Swanson 4 1-2 9, Jonny Lester 3 2-2 8. Totals 18 8-15 44.
COLFAX (15-6)
Hunter Claassen 7 3-6 18, Cole Baerlocher 1 0-0 3, John Lustig 9 7-9 29, Gavin Hammer 1 0-0 2, Gunnar Aune 0 0-0 0, Cotton Booker 0 0-0 0, Damian Demler 0 0-0 0, Blake Holman 1 0-0 2, Lane Gingerich 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 10-15 56.
NW Christian 4 17 9 15—45
Colfax 18 13 11 14—56
3-point goals — Tibbets, Lestig 4, Claasssen, Baerlocher.
Chewelah 61, Asotin 37
SPOKANE VALLEY — Noah Renzelman came through with a 19-point and 15-rebound effort, but it wasn’t enough for Asotin to advance in the Washington 2B district bracket.
The Panthers fell behind early and couldn’t pick up the pieces, and Chewelah bullied them inside for most of the contest.
“Physically it was just too much,” Asotin coach Seth Paine said. “We struggled with the size of some of their post players, and they beat us up on the boards, but it happens, just growing pains.”
Asotin is now in a loser-out situation, as the Panthers will play the loser of Davenport vs. Liberty on Saturday at 2 p.m. in West Valley.
ASOTIN (4-18, 2-9)
Mason Nicholas 3 0-0 7, Preston Overberg 1 2-2 4, Brayden Barnea 1 0-0 2, Tanner Nicholas 2 0-0 5, Jace Overberg 0 0-0 0, Noah Renzelman 9 1-2 19, Ryan Denham 0 0-0 0, Dylan Cooper 0 0-0 0, Josh Epling 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 3-4 37.
CHEWELAH
Middlesworth 0 0-0 0, Frants 7 1-2 16, George 2 3-5 7, Kubik 7 7-10 22, Baldwin 3 0-0 8, Sweat 2 0-0 4, Triplett 1 0-0 2, Shierloh 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 11-17 61.
Asotin 6 16 12 3––37
Chewelah 12 19 22 8––61
3-point goals — Nicholas, Nicholas, Middlesworth, Kubik, Baldwin 2.
Nezperce 59, SJB 46
NEZPERCE — Nezperce capped its regular season with a win against nonleague opponent St. John Bosco, and sported two players with double-doubles. Brendan Nelson put up 27 points to go with 10 rebounds, while Jared Cronce scored 12 points and snatched 15 boards.
“It was Brendan’s best game of the year,” Nezperce coach Pete Norman said. “He was really leading us with selective shots and we did well on the glass.”
Nezperce is set to open district tournament play early next week.
ST JOHN BOSCO
Cody Wassmuth 6 4-4 17, David Wassmuth 4 0-0 8, Luke Stubbers 3 0-0 6, Chmelik 5 1-4 11, Uhlenkott 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 5-8 46.
NEZPERCE (2-14, 0-6)
Tristan Currall 0 0-2 0, Austin Nelson 1 1-2 3, Jared Cronce 4 4-10 12, Brycen Danner 2 0-0 5, Marshal Nelson 0 0-0 0, Brendan Nelson 11 2-6 27, AJ Douglas 5 0-0 10. Totals 23 7-18 59.
SJB 13 11 12 10––46
Nezperce 12 13 10 16––59
3-point goals — C. Wassmuth, Danner, B. Nelson 3.
Touchet 46, Colton 39
COLTON — Colton wrapped up its season with a Southeast 1B League loss to Touchet. The Wildcats didn’t qualify for postseason play.
Colton rallied in the final period, led by Chris Wolf (15 points for the night) and Kian Ankerson (14) with two 3-pointers apiece.
“We were just a little late on our run,” Colton coach Nick Simons said. “We were solid defensivley, but we couldn’t get enough shots to fall.”
TOUCHET (1-15, 1-10)
Dominic Solis 4 0-0 9, Dominic Preciado 8 2-4 18, Bryan Orozco 0 2-2 2, Daniel Lopez 0 0-0 0, Alexis Gonzalez 6 0-4 13, Grayson Zessin 1 0-0 2, Deegon Dodd 1 0-2 2. Totals 20 4-12 46.
COLTON (1-19, 1-11)
Kian Ankerson 4 4-5 14, Chris Wolf 6 1-2 15, Jackson Meyer 2 0-2 4, Raphael Arnhold 0 1-2 1, Jaxon Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Grant Wolf 2 0-0 5. Totals 14 6-9 39.
Touchet 14 7 15 9––46
Colton 4 6 13 16––39
3-point goals — Ankerson 2, C. Wolf 2, G. Wolf, Solis, Gonzalez.