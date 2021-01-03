NEZPERCE — Riley Leseman scored 19 points and was one of four Genesee players with five-plus steals as the once-beaten Bulldogs downed Nezperce in a nonleague game.
Included among Genesee’s 32 steals were six each by Leseman, Lucie Ranisate and Taylor Mayer and five by Isabelle Monk.
Monk netted 15 points and helped establish a quick tempo for the Bulldogs (8-1), who also welcomed back Makenzie Stout from the inactive list.
“Obviously Nezperce is always well-coached, so I think certainly in stretches we played really well,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said.
Claira Osborne tallied 10 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs while Mayer and Monk collected four and three assists.
GENESEE (8-1)
Taylor Mayer 1 0-0 3, Riley Leseman 6 5-5 19, Bailey Leseman 0 0-0 0, Lucie Ranisate 1 1-4 3, Makenzie Stout 1 1-4 3, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 3 4-8 10, Isabelle Monk 5 3-4 15, Jessica Holmes 0 0-0 0, Shondoa Bunte 1 0-0 3, Sarah Vestal 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 14-25 56.
NEZPERCE
Amelia Husted 0 0-0 0, Grace Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Katharine Duuck 0 0-3 0, Hannah Duuck 2 2-2 6, Madisyn Brower 1 2-2 4, Erica Zenner 2 0-0 4, Kayden Sanders 4 0-0 8, Brianna Branson 0 0-0 0, Kadyn Horton 5 0-1 10, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Faith Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Mia Horton 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 4-8 32.
Genesee 16 19 11 10—56
Nezperce 10 10 8 4—32
3-point goals — Monk 2, R. Leseman 2, Mayer, Bunte.
BOYSGenesee 55, Nezperce 17
NEZPERCE — Sam Spence scored 11 points to lead a balanced effort as Genesee defeated Nezperce in a nonleague game.
The Bulldogs (4-3) got points from 10 players in a game scheduled after their contest against St. Maries was canceled. Shadowed by coronavirus issues for weeks, Genesee is trying to play strictly within its region.
Bulldogs coach Travis Grieser said his team enjoyed playing in front of their fans for the first time this season. About 25 of them made the trip to Nezperce.
GENESEE (4-3)
Cooper Owen 2 0-0 5, Owen Crowley 2 0-0 4, Sam Spence 4 1-2 11, Cameron Meyer 2 0-0 6, Nolan Bartosz 1 0-0 3, Cy Wareham 1 3-4 5, Dawson Durham 3 1-2 7, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Roderick Douge 2 2-4 6, Jacob Krick 1 0-0 2, Teak Wareham 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 7-12 55.
NEZPERCE
Triston Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jared Cronce 3 2-2 8, Ryan Zenner 2 0-2 4, Tanner Johnson 1 0-1 2, Logan Packer-Brower 0 0-0 0, Marshal Nelson 0 0-0 0, Brycen Danner 1 0-0 2, Nic Kirkland 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 3-7 17.
Genesee 18 16 11 10—55
Nezperce 3 10 4 0—17
Owen, Spence 2, Meyer 2, Bartosz.
G. Valley 69, Lapwai 68
LAPWAI — Lapwai bowed to Garden Valley in a nonleague boys’ game despite leadng 33-10 after a quarter. No details were available.
Garden Valley 10 14 19 26—69
Lapwai 33 10 5 20—68