RIGGINS — Kadance Schilling registered 14 points and 11 rebounds Monday night as Clearwater Valley edged Salmon River 53-52 in a nonleague prep girls’ basketball game.
The Savages, who had trailed by nine points at one time, used a trap to induce a late traveling call but couldn’t convert at the other end.
Shada Edwards scored 13 points for the Rams (2-1), and Tobie Yocum had nine points and 10 rebounds.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA)
Santana Simmons 1 1-2 3, Ruthie Smith 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 5 2-4 13, Martha Smith 4 0-0 8, Kadance Schilling 7 0-2 14, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 3 2-4 9, Trinity Yocum 2 0-0 6. Totals 22 5-12 53.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (2-1)
Jordyn Pottenger 7 0-0 14, Charee Hollon 0 0-0 0, Raney Walters 3 0-0 6, Alethea Chapman 3 2-3 11, Sofie Branstetter 6 7-9 19, Logan Calvin 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 9-13 52.
Clearwater Valley 13 16 13 11—53
Sal. River 15 8 14 15—52
3-point goals — Edwards, To. Yocum, Tr. Yocum.
Lapwai 64, Logos 17
LAPWAI — Grace Sobotta netted 14 points to lead Lapwai past Logos to remain undefeated in three games, including two in Whitepine League Division I action.
Lauren Gould collected 11 points, eight rebounds, five steals and two assists for the Wildcats, and Omari Mitchell nabbed seven rebounds.
The Wildcats forced 46 turnovers.
LAPWAI (3-0 2-0)
Grace Sobotta 4 1-2 14, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 4 0-2 9, Glory Sobotta 1 0-0 3, Alexis Hererra 1 1-2 3, Soa Moliga 2 4-4 8, Ciahna Oatman 2 2-5 6, Lauren Gould 4 1-5 11, Kahlees Young 0 1-2 1, Omari Mitchell 4 1-1 9, Jordan Shawl 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 11-23 64.
LOGOS-MOSCOW
Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Lucia Wilson 3 1-3 7, Naomi Michaels 0 0-0 0, Emilia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 4 0-0 8, Ameera Wilson 0 2-2 2, Kaylee Vis 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Grace VanderPloeg 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 3-5 17.
Logos2 2 8 5—17
Lapwai 32 11 17 4—64
3-point goals — Gr. Sobotta 2, McCormack-Marks, Gl. Sobotta, Gould 2.
JV — Lapwai 51, Logos 25.
Kendrick 45, Troy 20
KENDRICK — Erin Morgan scored 18 points as Kendrick downed Troy in a nonleague makeup game.
Drew Stacy nabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers (3-2), and freshman Morgan Silflow added four. Rose Stewart tallied eight points and three steals.
TROY
Katie Gray 0 0-0 0 , Halee Bohman 1 0-0 3, Isabelle Raasch 0 2-4 2, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 2, Morgan Blazzard 1 4-7 6, Whitney Foster 1 0-0 2, Dericka Morgan 1 1-22 3, Betty McKenzie 0 3-4 3, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 10-15 20.
KENDRICK (3-2)
Rose Stewart 4 0-0 8, Harley Heimgartner 1 0-0 2, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0 , Drew Stacy 1 1-2 3, Hannah Tweit 3 0-0 6, Erin Morgan 8 2-2 18, Morgan Silflow 1 0-0 2, Ruby Stewart 0 0-0 0, Hailey Taylor 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 3-4 45.
Troy 3 7 5 5—20
Kendrick 18 9 12 6—45
3-point goals — Bohman.
BOYSSalmonRiver 56, CV 46
RIGGINS, Idaho — Eric Nelson scored 20 points and Jimmy Tucker added 18 as Salmon River beat Clearwater Valley in a nonleague boys’ game.
Conner Jackson had 14 points for the Rams of Kooskia.