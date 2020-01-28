GRANGVILLE — Rylee Vining drained four 3-pointers and scored 18 points as the Colton High girls’ basketball team decisively avenged a home loss by beating Grangeville 50-37 on the road in a makeup nonleague game Monday night.
Taylor Thomas tallied 12 points for the Wildcats, who had lost 59-38 at Grangeville earlier in the season.
Colton, winner of 10 state titles in 11 years, bounced back from a loss to league rival Pomeroy, its second setback of the season against the state runner-up the past two years.
Wildcats coach Clark Vining liked his team’s defense, especially Josie Schultheis’ work against Camden Barger, who was held to one field goal.
COLTON (11-6)
Rylee Vining 5 4-18 18, Maggie Meyer 2 1-2 6, Taylor Thomas 4 3-6 12, Josie Schultheis 2 4-6 9, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Megan Kay 1 3-4 5, Mary Pluid 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 15-26 50.
GRANGEVILLE
Camden Barger 1 3-4 5, Hayden Hill 1 1-2 3, Talia Brown 0 2-2 2, Macy Smith 0 1-2 1, Megan Bashaw 0 2-2 2, Zoe Lutz 1 2-2 4, Makala Roberts 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 4 4-4 13, Colby Canaday 1 4-4 7. Totals 8 18-22 37.
Colton 13 9 14 14—50
Grangeville 8 10 12 7—37
3-point goals — Vining 4, Meyer, Thomas, Schultheis, Vanderwall, Canaday.
Kamiah 59, Timberline 50
KAMIAH — Destiny Knight scored 14 points and played strong defense as Kamiah downed Timberline in nonleague action for its second win of the season.
The Spartans got sparks from the bench from freshman Logan Landmark and sophomore Maria Vasquez, who had 12 points apiece.
Those efforts came in handy because one Kamiah player was out with the flu and another was limited for the same reason.
Kubs coach Brandon Skinner was especially pleased by his club’s second-half defense.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE
Marebeth Stemrich 3 5-9 13, Chasta Jared 5 7-12 18, Krystal Dahl 1 1-4 3 , Elise Jones 0 0-0 0, Emma Brown 2 4-8 8, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Haily West 3 2-2 8. Totals 14 19-35 50.
KAMIAH (2-15)
Maya Engledow 1 2-4 4, Logan Landmark 6 0-2 12, Zayda Loewen 1 0-0 2, Dorian Hix 1 0-0 2, Jazzy Oatman 2 3-4 7, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Destiny Knight 4 5-10 14, Irene Popp 0 0-0 0, Jayden McLay 1 0-0 3, Maria Vasquez 5 1-4 12, Clair McNall 1 0-0 2, Sarah Bytheway 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 11-24 58.
Timberline 16 17 6 11—50
Kamiah 19 21 7 11—58
3-point goals — Stemrich 2, Jared, Knight, McLay, Vasquez.
Genesee 36, Oakesdale 30
GENESEE — Point guard Emerson Parkins collected 11 points, four steals and four rebounds as Genesee avenged an earlier lopsided loss by rallying for a nonleague win against Oakesdale.
Regan Zenner made three steals for the Bulldogs, who trailed by eight points after a quarter but ruled the fourth period 15-4 against a team that had recently handed Pomeroy its first loss of the season.
“We knew we’d have to bring it,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “Last time (against Oakesdale) we didn’t score in double digits in any quarter, and that’s just not our style.”
OAKESDALE
Jessie Reed 2 1-4 5, Lizzy Perry 4 0-0 9, Bree Rawls 2 2-2 7, Marilla Hockett 0 0-0 0, Kyla Hansen 1 0-0 3, Lauryn Rawls 1 2-2 4, Louellen Reed 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 5-8 30.
GENESEE (10-8)
Lucie Ranisate 1 2-6 4, Molly Hanson 1 0-0 3, Emerson Parkins 3 4-9 11, Mikacia Bartosz 1 0-1 2, Regan Zenner 1 2-2 4, Kendra Murray 2 0-0 4, Isabelle Monk 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Stout 0 2-2 2, Claira Osborne 2 2-4 6, Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 12-24 36.
Oakedale 14 7 5 4—30
Genesee 6 9 6 15—36
3-point goals — Perry, B. Rawls, Hansen, Hanson, Parkins.
JV — Logos 36, Genesee 25.
BOYS
Kamiah 69, Timberline 57
KAMIAH — Sam Brisbois netted 20 points and Kamiah rolled to a 15-point halftime lead on its way to a nonleague win over Timberline.
Jace Sams added 16 points and Luke Krogh 11 for the Kubs (11-4), who led 39-24 at the break.
Kubs coach Aaron Skinner appreciated the win but criticized his team’s defense after it allowed nine 3-pointers, including three by Chase Hunter.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE
Rylan Larson 2 2-4 7, Carson Sellers 3 0-1 8, Parker Brown 3 0-2 8, Micah Nelson 2 3-6 8, Chase Hunter 5 0-113, Devon Wentland 4 0-0 8, Cameron Summerfield 0 1-2 1, Jaron Christopherson 1 2-5 4. Totals 20 8-20 57.
KAMIAH (11-4)
Titus Oatman 3 2-3 8, Sam Brisbois 5 8-9 20, Trent Taylor 1 3-7 5, Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 0 2-2 2, Jace Sams 7 2-2 16, Luke Krogh 4 3-4 11, Landon Keen 1 1-2 3, Brady Cox 0 4-4 4, Everett Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 25-32 69.
Timberline 8 16 15 18—57
Kamiah 16 23 14 16—69
3-point goals — Larson, Sellers 2, Brown 2, Nelson, Hunter 3, Brisbois 2.
JV — Kamiah 24 Timberline 16 (two quarters)
Logos 61, Colton 38
COLTON — Roman Nuttbrock stayed hot with 24 points and Will Casebolt added 23 points and 10 rebounds as the sophomore tandem led Logos to a nonleague win against Colton.
Casebolt and Nuttbrock drilled five and four 3-pointers respectively as the Knights (8-4) offset the five triples of Colton’s Chris Wolf, who had 20 points.
Logos coach Matt Whitling also lauded his team’s defense in holding the Wildcats to single digits in three of the four quarters.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (8-4)
Jasper Whitling 1 2-5 4, Will Casebolt 9 0-1 23, Roman Nuttbrock 8 4-6 24, Isaac Blum 0 0-0 0, Kenny Kline 1 0-2 2, Rory Wilson 1 1-2 3, Jonah Grieser 2 0-0 5. Totals 22 7-16 61.
COLTON
Kian Ankerson 2 0-0 5, Chris Wolf 7 1-1 20, Jackson Meyer 2 1-2 7, Dalton McCann 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 1 0-0 2, Grant Wolf 1 1-2 4. Totals 13 3-10 38.
Logos 14 11 12 24—61
Colton 8 9 12 9—38
3-point goals — Casebolt 5, Nuttbrock 4, Grieser, Ankerson, C. Wolf 5, Meyer 2, G. Wolf.
JV — Logos def. Colton (two quarters).