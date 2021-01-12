MOSCOW — Will Casebolt converted 8 of 11 shots from long range and scored a career-high 42 points Monday night as Logos downed Timberline 74-56 in a nonleague boys’ basketball game.
Casebolt, a junior guard, went 14-for-16 from the foul line for the Knights (5-3), who took control by winning the third quarter 17-7.
“It really came down to defense in the third,” Logos coach Matt Whitling said. “It really gave us that cushion that took us through the end of the game.”
Roman Nuttbrock tallied 21 points for the Knights and Jasper Whitling added seven.
Rylan Larson led Timberline with 22.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE
Rylan Larson 6 10-13 22, Parker Brown 0 0-0 0, Ryder Cram 0 0-0 0, Micah Nelson 3 1-2 7, Chase Hunter 2 2-4 8, Logan Hunter 3 1-2 9, Devon Wentland 0 2-2 2, Jaron Christopherson 3 0-0 6, Jordan Stewart 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 16-23 56.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (5-3)
Jack Driskill 0 0-0 0, Jackson Crapuchettes 0 0-0 0, Roman Nuttbrock 7 7-9 21, Kenny Kline 0 2-3 2, Aiden Elmore 0 2-4 2, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Will Casebolt 10 14-16 42, Jasper Whitling 2 3-3 7, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Ben Druffel 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 28-35 74.
Timberline 9 15 7 22—56
Logos 13 16 17 25—74
3-point goals — C. Hunter 2, L. Hunter 2, Casebolt 8.
JV — Logos def. Timberline.
Orofino 59, CV 35
OROFINO — Joel Scott scored 15 points and Reid Thomas added 13 points and 10 rebounds, including six on offense, and Orofino surged in the second half to defeat Clearwater Valley in a nonleague game.
Joe Sparano contributed nine points and Nick Graham came off the bench for eight.
The Maniacs tallied 14 steals and were balanced up and down the stat sheet. They trailed by a point before dominating the third quarter 22-3.
“Pretty sloppy first half,” Orofino coach Rocky Barlow said. “Came out in the third quarter and turned it up, both offensively and defensively.”
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA
Connor Jackson 2 0-0 5, Luke Olsen 0 0-0 0, Joshua Francis 2 0-0 6, Jake Kolb 0 0-0 0, Laton Schlieper 2 1-4 5, Will Willis 0 0-0 0, Austin Curtis 2 0-0 4, Landon Schlieper 2 0-0 6, Preston Amerman 3 0-0 9. Totals 13 1-4 35.
OROFINO (6-2)
Slade Sneddon 1 1-2 3, Silas Naranjo 1 0-0 2, Joe Sparano 3 2-4 9, Nick Drobish 1 1-2 3, Reid Thomas 5 3-6 13, Joel Scott 6 2-5 15, Joel Sneddon 0 1-2 1, Nick Graham 3 2-4 8, Cameron Mael 0 0-0 0, Ayden Boyd 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 12-25 59.
Clearwater Valley 9 12 3 11—35
Orofino 11 9 22 16—59
3-point goals — Jackson, Amerman 3, Lan. Schlieper 2, Francis 2, Sparano, Scott.
GIRLSCV 54, Timberline 13
WEIPPE — Santana Simmons collected 13 points and shot 4-for-7 from beyond the 3-point arc as Clearwater Valley downed Timberline in a nonleague game.
Kadence Schilling tallied 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Rams (5-3), who were playing for the first time since Dec. 20.
CV coach Darren Yocum said the rust showed in the first quarter, but he liked how his team regained its focus and played tough defense, led in part by Tobie Yocum.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (6-3)
Santana Simmons 4 1-2 13, Macy Morrow 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 3 1-2 7, Martha Smith 2 0-0 4, Kadence Schilling 5 1-8 11, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 2 0-0 5, Tobie Yocum 3 1-2 8, Trinity Yocum 2 1-2 6. Totals 21 5-16 54.
TIMBERLINE
Gracie Warner 0 1-2 1, Carlie Harrell 1 0-2 2, Morgan Soester 1 0-0 2, Marebeth Stemrich 3 1-2 8, Marissa Larson 0 0-0 0, Natalie Amorillas 0 0-1 0, Elise Martin 0 0-0 0, Sam Brown 0 0-0 0, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 2-7 13.
Clearwater Valley 5 22 19 8—54
Timberline 0 5 5 3—13
3-point goals — Simmons 4, Tr. Yocum, Martin, To. Yocum.