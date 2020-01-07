MOSCOW — Kash Lang coverted two insurance free throws with 1.8 seconds left as the Lewiston High boys’ basketball team took down Moscow 58-55 on Monday night in nail-biting fashion.
The Bengals made key plays down the stretch to improve to 8-2.
With 1:40 remaining, Lang made an outlet pass to Joel Mullikin, who feathered a runner to put the Bengals up two points. Lang finished with 14 points and six rebounds.
On the last possession, the Bears threw a desperation fullcourt pass that was deflected and stolen by Lang as time expired.
“It was a tough physical battle on both ends of the floor,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “Every time we travel to Moscow, that is the type of style we expect.
“We put together a team effort across the board,” he said. “This is the type of play we have to get used to when we move forward into league play, and our guys didn’t back down tonight.”
LEWISTON (8-2, 0-0)
Chanse Eke 0 0-0 0, Jace McKarcher 2 4-4 10, Kash Lang 4 4-5 14, James White 0 0-0 0, Joel Mullikin 5 1-2 13, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Cruz Hepburn 2 0-0 4, Alec Eckert 0 0-0 0, Braydon Forsman 2 0-0 5, George Forsmann 5 2-2 12. Totals 20 11-13 58.
MOSCOW
Reef Diego 1 2-3 4, Brayden Decker 1 0-0 2, Barrett Abendroth 2 1-2 6, Hayden Thompson 0 -0-0, Jamari Simpson 0 0-0 0, Joe Colter 2 0-0 4, Ben Postell 4 1-3 9, Blake Buchanan 5 3-4 13, Benny Kitchel 5 0-0 12, Tyler Skinner 2 0-0 5. Totals 22 7-17 55.
Lewiston 10 11 20 17––58
Moscow 12 9 13 21––55
3-point goals —McKarcher 2, Lang 2, Mullikin 2, Forsman, Barrett, Kitchell 2, Skinner .
JV — Moscow 47, Lewiston 42
C –– Lewiston 32, Moscow 19
GIRLSOrofino 48, Kamiah 33
KAMIAH — Grace Beardin led Orofino to a nonleague victory over Kamiah, generating 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
She was joined by Sydnie Zywina, who compiled 13 points and five steals. The Maniacs also got key contribution from Kaylynn Johnson, who added eight points and four rebounds.
“I thought it was a well-rounded team effort spreading the ball around,” Orofino coach Tessa Mullinix said. “Kaylynn did a great job distributing the ball up the floor in transition.”
The Maniacs started the first half slow defensively, but as the game wore on they weathered the storm from the Kubs and closed out the fourth quarter on an 18-9 run.
“We came into tonight kind of jittery,” Mullinix said. “We were making the game harder on ourselves, but I thought toward the end of the game we hit our stride on that end of the floor and were able to get the win.”
OROFINO (8-5)
Sydnie Zywina 6 1-6 13, Peyton Merry 1 4-6 6, Grace Beardin 6 3-4 15, Riley Schwartz 1 0-2 3, Shayla Shuman 2 0-0 4, Kaylynn Johnson 3 1-2 8. Totals 19 9-20 48.
KAMIAH
Marlee Engledow 0 0-0 0, Logan Landmark 1 0-0 2, Zayda Loewen 1 0-0 2, Dorian Hix 0 2-2 2, Jazzy Oatman 3 2-3 8, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 2 0-1 4, Destiny Knight 2 6-8 10, Irene Popp 1 1-3 3, Jayden McLay 0 0-0 0, Maria Vasquez 1 0-0 2, Claire McNall 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 11-17 33.
Orofino 13 8 9 18—48
Kamiah 8 6 10 9—33
3-point goals — Johnson.