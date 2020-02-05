RATHDRUM — The Moscow boys’ basketball team led by two going into the fourth and held on to beat 4A Inland Empire League foe Lakeland 71-66 Tuesday on the road to clinch the conference title with one league game left. It’s Moscow’s fourth straight title.
“They tied it a couple times in the fourth and we made some big baskets down the strtch to keep us on top,” Bears coach Josh Uhrig said. “It’s just a testament to how hard these guys work, during the offseason and the season.”
Benny Kitchel led Moscow with 21 points while Brayden Decker and Blake Buchanan added 11 apiece.
MOSCOW (10-8, 3-0)
Reef Diego 1 0-0 2, Brayden Decker 3 3-5 11, Barrett Abendroth 1 0-0 2, Jamari Simpson 4 1-3 9, Joe Colter 4 0-0 8, Ben Postell 2 2-2 6, Blake Buchanan 4 3-5 11, Benny Kitchel 7 3-3 21, Tyler Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 12-17 71.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM
Ben Zubaly 6 1-2 15, Carson Seay 8 1-3 20, Ammon Munyear 2 0-0 4, Noah Haaland 2 2-2 6, Travis Derrick 0 0-0 0, Henry 2 0-0 4, Abe Munyear 2 0-0 4, Waddington 1 1-2 3, Scasen 3 0-0 7. Totals 27 6-11 66.
Moscow 8 27 14 21—71
Lakeland 11 11 25 19—66
3-point goals — Decker 2, Kitchel 4, Zubaly 2, Seay 3, Scasen.
JV — Lakeland def. Moscow.
Clarkston 56, EV 46
SPOKANE — Traveling Clarkston clinched the Great Northern League title with a win against East Valley of Spokane.
A strong second quarter in which the Bantams outscored the Knights 15-6 paved the way for the Clarkston victory.
Alex Italia was “instrumental” for Clarkston, per coach Justin Jones, providing 10 points and five rebounds along with an “extremely good” defensive effort. Teammate Tru Allen was the game’s high-scorer with 18 points, while Gus Hagestad hit three 3-point goals and totaled 15.
“It was our goal tonight to come up and take care of business, and we did,” said Jones, whose team improved to 13-5 overall and 9-1 in league games.
CLARKSTON (13-5, 9-1)
Misael Perez 0 0-0 0, Tru Allen 7 4-7 18, Alex Italia 4 0-0 10, Christian Robbins 0 0-0 0, Trey Dreadfulwater 2 0-0 5, Andrew Reeder 0 0-0 0, Kaeden Frazier 1 0-0 2, Gus Hagestad 6 0-0 15, Jayden Hopkins 0 0-1 0, Max Johnson 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Chatfield 3 0-0 6, Dawson Packwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 4-8 56.
EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (7-11, 4-6)
RJ McGee 1 0-0 3, Adreyan Hargrave 1 1-3 3, Reece Rasmussen 3 3-8 9, Taylor Hofstee 4 0-0 8, Tyrell Brown 0 0-0 0, Henry Stevens 4 2-2 10, Zach Honegger 0 0-0 0, Aiden Constantino 0 0-0 0, Coleton Hanser 4 2-2 11. Totals 13 6-13 46.
Clarkston 14 15 13 14—56
East Valley 11 6 14 15—46
3-point goals — Italia 2, Deadfulwater, Hagestad 3, McGee.
Lapwai 63, Grangeville 33
GRANGEVILLE — Titus Yearout led Lapwai with 24 points while Kross Taylor added 14 for the Wildcats in a nonleague win.
Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman lauded his team for its ball movement and defense.
“Tonight we didn’t make as many shots as we normally do, but the ball movement was there,” Eastman said, “and I’m so proud of my boys playing as a team.”
LAPWAI (18-2)
JC Sobotta 1 0-0 2, Titus Yearout 8 6-6 24, Simon Henry 1 1-2 4, AJ Ellenwood 0 2-4 2, Kross Taylor 6 0-0 14, Chris Brown 3 2-2 6, Lydell Mitchell 3 0-0 8, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 11-15 63.
GRANGEVILLE
Miles Lefebvre 0 0-0 0, Tescher Harris 3 0-0 6, Blake Schoo 2 0-0 4, Aiden Anderson 3 0-0 6, Kyle Frei 1 0-0 2, Tori Ebert 2 0-0 4, Caleb Frei 1 0-0 2, Dane Lindsley 2 0-0 5, Jared Lindsley 2 0-0 4. Totals 6 1-6 33.
Lapwai 14 10 14 25—63
Grangeville 4 10 9 10—33
3-point goals — Ellenwood-Jones, Yearout 2, Taylor 2, Mitchell 2, Henry.
JV — Lapwai def. Grangeville.
Potlatch 67, Deary 36
DEARY — Potlatch had 22 steals as a team during a dominant win against nonleague Deary. The Loggers were led by Brayden Hadaller’s 18.
“It was a good opportunity to let a lot of our kids who don’t get as much playing time play, and they did a pretty good job,” Loggers coach Ryan Ball said.
POTLATCH (16-2)
Brayden Hadaller 9 0-0 18, Connor Akins 3 1-1 7, Tyler Wilcoxson 5 2-2 13, Ty Svancara 2 0-2 4, Justin Nicholson 4 0-0 8, Jerrod Nicholson 5 2-4 14, Teegan Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Elijah Bouma 0 2-2 2, Dylan Andrews 1 0-0 2, Caleb Kerns 0 1-2 1, Totals 29 8-13 67.
DEARY
Brayden Stapleton 4 0-0 10, Preston Johnston 1 0-0 2, London Kirk 2 0-0 4, Jon Beyer 1 0-0 2, Karson Ireland 1 0-0 3, Kalab Rickerd 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 1 0-0 2, Patrick McManus 0 0-0 0, Dylan Wilcox 5 1-3 13, Gus Rickert 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 1-3 36.
Potlatch 8 24 22 13—67
Deary 9 5 14 8—36
3-point goals — J. Nicholson 2, Wilcoxson, Stapleton 2, Ireland, Wilcox 2.
JV — Potlatch def. Deary (half game).
Orofino 46, Kamiah 42
OROFINO — Reid Thomas led Orofino with 12 points as the Maniacs beat nonleague Kamiah.
“We just played really well defensively as a team,” Orofino coach Garrison Bretz said.
KAMIAH
Titus Oatman 3 3-3 9, Kaden Mercer 0 0-0 0, Sam Brisbois 3 0-1 6, Trent Taylor 0 0-0 0, Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 3 0-0 6, Jace Sams 10 1-2 21, Wyatt Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Luke Krogh 0 0-0 0, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-11 42.
OROFINO
Slade Sneddon 3 1-2 8, Jose Barajas 3 0-0 8, Joe Sparano 2 3-4 8, Trevor Dennison 0 0-0 0, Jarom Scott 3 1-3 7, Thomas Duncan 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 1 0-0 3, Will Beardin 0 0-0 0, Reid Thomas 6 0-0 12, Nick Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-10 46.
Kamiah 9 8 12 13—42
Orofino 10 20 8 8—46
3-point goals — Sneddon, Barajas 2, Sparano, Scott.
JV — Kamiah 52, Orofino 27.
LRS 57, Colfax 52
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Colfax led by one with 28 seconds left but couldn’t hold to beat Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in a Northeast 2B League game.
Colfax got a defensive stop with just under half a minute left and tried to call timeout, but “in the process, they ripped the ball out of our guys’ hand,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. The Bulldogs fouled that defender, who tied the game up with a free-throw split.
With 12 seconds left, LRS got another steal and scored a layin with two seconds left for the go-ahead bucket.
Jenkin said the loss would “fuel” his team going forward.
COLFAX (14-5, 8-3)
Hunter Claassen 4 0-0 12, Cole Baerlocher 2 0-0 5, John Lustig 5 3-4 15, Gavin Hammer 1 0-0 3, Cotton Booker 2 0-0 4, Blake Holman 6 1-2 13, Lane Gingerich 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 4-6 52.
LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE
Josh McClure 1 3-3 5, Carson Ayers 0 0-0 0, Austin Thompson 6 6-8 21, Spencer Gering 4 3-4 15, Drew Kelly 6 1-2 14, Chase Galbreath 0 0-0 0, Cole Cameron 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 13-19 57.
Colfax 16 10 15 11—52
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 8 20 12 17—57
3-point goals — Claasen 4, Baerlocher, Lustig 2, Hammer, Thompson 3, Gering 4, Kelly.
JV — Colfax def. LR
GIRLS
Clarkston 41, East Valley 40
SPOKANE — Clarkston constructed a late push after being down 28-12 at halftime, putting together a 23-7 run in the third frame that helped the Bantams hold on for a Great Northern League victory against rival East Valley.
Ashlyn Wallace led Clarkston with a game-high 13 points and collected four steals, while Lauren Johnson contributed nine points, six boards and five steals.
CLARKSTON (15-4, 8-3)
Ashlyn Wallace 5 2-3 13, Mickala Jackson 1 0-0 2, Maggie Ogden 0 2-2 2, Jacey Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Erika Pickett 0 2-2 2, Marielena Ronquillo 0 0-0 0 , AJ Sobotta 2 0-1 5, Lauren Johnson 2 4-5 9, Jalena Henry 1 0-0 2, Samantha Chatfield 2 2-3 6. Totals 11 12-16 41.
EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (14-5, 7-4)
Gabby Magana 3 0-2 8, Mataya Green 2 2-5 6, Ellie Syverson 2 1-4 6, Destiny Hillyard 2 0-0 5, Ellie Stowell 5 1-2 11, Brie Holecek 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 4-13 40.
Clarkston 6 6 23 6––41
East Valley 8 20 7 5––40
3-point goals — Wallace, Sobotta, Johnson, Magana 2, Syverson, Hilyard.
JV — Clarkston 47, East Valley 40
Prairie 68, Kamiah 10
No. 2 seed Prairie held No. 7 seed Kamiah scoreless in two quarters en route to the Pirates winning their Idaho Class 1A Division I District II tournament opener at the Lewis-Clark State Activity Center.
Today in the semifinals, Prairie faces Genesee at 7:30 back at the Activity Center.
Madison Shears led the Pirates with 18 points and seven steals while India Peery had 15 points, six steals and six assists. Ellea Uhlenkott had 11 points and eight rebounds.
“A good opener for the kids, everybody got to play,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said.
KAMIAH (3-14)
Maya Engledow 0 0-0 0, Logan Landmark 1 1-2 3, Zayda Loewen 0 0-0 0, Dorian Hix 0 2-2 2, Jazzy Oatman 1 1-2 3, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 0 0-0 0, Destiny Knight 1 0-2 2, Irene Popp 0 0-0 0, Jayden McLay 0 0-0 0, Maria Vasquez 0 0-0 0, Claire McNall 0 0-0 0. Totals 3 4-8 10.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (17-3)
Delanie Lockett 3 0-0 6, Kristin Wemhoff 1 1-2 3, Madison Shears 6 2-2 18, Ellea Uhlenkott 4 3-7 11, Josie Remacle 2 0-1 4, Tara Schlader 3 0-0 6, India Peery 6 0-0 15, Hope Schwartz 1 1-2 3, Ciara Chaffee 1 0-0 2, Sydnee Bruegeman 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 7-14 68.
Kamiah 0 3 7 0—10
Prairie 20 19 21 8—68
3-point goals — Shears 2, Peery 3.
Genesee 66, Potlatch 25
The Genesee girls’ basketball advanced in the D1 district tournament on Tuesday night, as the third-seeded Bulldogs blazed past Potlatch (#6 seed) in a dominant victory spearheaded by Claira Osborne, who posted 21 points, seven rebounds and eight steals. Genesee will play at the LCSC Activity Center tonight against Prairie, and the winner will advance to the state tournament.
“This was a great team effort and we were very balanced,” said Genesee coach Greg Hardie. “Our bench is really deep and that is rare, to have ten or eleven players that can really play well together.”
POTLATCH (5-16, 2-13)
Danaira Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Kyndal Cessnun 0 0-0 0, Emma Chambers 2 1-2 5, Alyssa Hamburg 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Thompson 2 0-0 4, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Charlee Beckner 1 0-0 2, Jordan Reynolds 3 4-7 10, Desi Brown 0 0-0 0, J. Larson 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 5-9 25.
GENESEE (13-8, 9-4)
Lucie Ranisate 4 0-0 8, Molly Hanson 3 1-2 10, Emerson Parkins 3 1-2 8, Mikacia Bartosz 0 0-0 0, Regan Zenner 3 0-0 7, Kendra Murray 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 3 2-4 8, Isabelle Monk 1 0-0 2, Makenzie Stout 1 0-0 2, Claira Osborne 9 3-4 21, Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 7-12 66.
Potlatch 1 9 9 6––25
Genesee 14 17 14 11––66
3-point goals — Hansen, Parkins, Zenner.
Troy 53, CV 37
Troy, the No. 4 seed at the Idaho Class 1A Division I District II tournament, beat No. 5 seed Clearwater Valley of Kooskia behind Morgan Blazzard’s 20 points and nine rebounds. The game was at the Lewis-Clark State Activity Center.
Abby Weller added 14 points and Isabelle Raasch had 11 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Trojans (9-11). They’ll face Lapwai today at 6 p.m. in the semifinals back at the Activity Center.
“I thought it was a good team win,” Troy coach Aaron Dail said.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (7-12)
Ashton Mangun 0 0-5 0, Kaitlyn Mangun 2 6-10 10, Shada Edwards 3 0-1 8, Kadance Schilling 1 1-4 3, Alicia Reuben 4 4-7 14, Macy Morrow 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 11-27 37.
TROY (9-11)
Halee Bohman 1 1-4 4, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 1 0-0 2, Whitney Foster 1 0-1 2, Isabelle Raasch 5 1-1 11, Morgan Blazzard 8 3-5 20, Abby Weller 6 2-2 14. Totals 22 7-13 53.
Clearwater Valley 7 10 6 14—37
Troy 14 14 14 11—53
3-point goals — Edwards 2, Reuben 2, Bohman, Blazzard.
Highland 44, Timberline 42
LAPWAI — The Highland girls’ basketball team scrapped by seventh seeded Timberline on Tuesday night in an overtime thriller, as the Huskies (#6 seed) used stiffling defense to turn the tides against a Spartan team that refused to go down easily. Highland will face off against Logos at Lapwai on Thursday night in the second round of the D2 district tournament.
“It was pretty wild,” said Highland coach Brett Arnzen. “I had two (players) foul out late in the fouth quarter and a lot of the others stepped up.”
In a hard-fought first round matchup, it was Katie Goeckner who led Highland with 10 points, with Payton Crow adding 9.
“Just a tough tough game. we went to a man-to-man defense and fortunately we made it through,” Arnzen said.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (1-15, 1-8)
Gracie Warner , Marebeth Stemrich 2 1-2 6, Chasta Jared 4 4-7 12, Krystal Dahl 4 2-5 11, Elise Jones 0 1-2 1, Emma Brown 3 4-4 12, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Haily West 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 12-18 42.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (4-15, 2-10)
Taiylor Crea 2 3-4 8, Emmy Kmowltom 0 1-3 1, Payton Crow 4 1-2 9, Emily Dau 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 4 2-6 10, Tylar Crow 4 0-2 8, Hannah Miller 3 2-4 8, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-21 44.
Timberline 8 3 11 14 6––42
Highland 8 5 10 13 8––44
3-point goals — Crea, Stemrich, Dahl.
Colfax 50, Lind-Ritzville 48
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Colfax was able to walk off the floor with a victory against Lind-Ritzville on Tuesday night, as the Bulldogs were led by Skylre Sakamoto-Howell’s 13 points and three 3-pointers and had just enough left in the tank in the fourth period to come out on top.
Colfax’ contributions on the glass were a huge deciding factor in the outcome, as the Bulldogs saw Asher Cai go for 10 points and eight rebounds, with Kierstyn York providing nine points and seven boards, “It was good to see the energy that they brought to this game,” said Colfax coach Corey Baerlocher. “We were undersized in the post but our players kept scrapping and battling for rebounds.”
COLFAX (14-6, 8-4)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 4 2-3 13, Kaitlyn Cornish 2 2-2 6, Shyah Antoine 0 1-2 1, Asher Cai 5 0-1 10, Anni Cox 0 0-0 0, Kierstyn York 4 1-1 9, Sydney Berquist 3 0-2 6, Hannah Baerlocher 2 0-0 5, Justice Brown 0 0-0 0, Perry Imler 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-11 50.
LIND-RITZVILLE (13-7, 8-4)
Dakota Killian 2 0-2 5, Brinley Moore 0 0-0 0, Eliza Galbreath 2 9-13 13, Linnea Schafer 4 1-4 9, Sydney Kinch 0 1-2 1, Julia Klein 3 2-4 8, Taylor Galbreath 1 0-0 2, Janaye Wilkie 3 4-11 10. Totals 15 17-36 48.
Colfax 13 16 7 14––50
Lind-Ritzville 5 13 15 15––48
3-point goals — Sakamoto-Howell 3, Baerlocher.
JV — Colfax 52, Lind-Ritzville 35
Salmon River 57, Garden Valley 32
NEW MEADOWS — Salmon River opened Idaho 1A Division II District III tournament play with a win against Garden Valley. The Savages will play for the district title Thursday at 6:30 p.m. PST at the same venue against an opponent to be determined. No other details were available.