Trailing through three quarters of play, Clarkston exploded for a 20-point showing in the fourth to overtake West Valley of Spokane 46-34 on Saturday in a Great Northern League prep girls’ basketball game at Kramer Gym.
It was West Valley’s first league defeat of the season, and “felt like a turning point” for Clarkston, according to coach Debbie Sobotta.
Ashlyn Wallace of Clarkston (11-3, 4-2) put up a game-leading 23 points and held West Valley leader Hailey Marlow to seven. The Bantams’ AJ Sobotta had a 6-for-6 showing from the foul line and scored all eight of her points in the crucial fourth quarter, and teammate Jalena Henry was a “huge factor” with seven timely rebounds.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE VAL. (12-2, 6-1)
Hailey Marlow 1 4-4 7, Nevaeh Sherwood 1 5-6 8, Jillian Taylor 3 0-0 8, Alyssa Amann 1 2-2 4, Aliyah Henry 2 0-0 5, Sydney Finke 0 2-3 2, M. Carr 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 13-15 34.
CLARKSTON (11-3, 4-2)
Ashlyn Wallace 7 8-10 23, Mickala Jackson 2 0-2 5, Maggie Ogden 0 1-2 1, Erika Pickett 1 0-2 2, AJ Sobotta 1 6-6 8, Lauren Johnson 1 0-0 3, Jalena Henry 1 0-0 2, Samantha Chatfield 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 17-24 46.
West Valley 13 10 5 6—34
Clarkston 6 10 10 20—46
3-point goals — Taylor 2, Marlow, Sherwood, A. Henry, Wallace, Jackson, Johnson.
Pomeroy 55, Colton 45
COLTON — Behind another big outing from Maddy Dixon, Pomeroy slipped by Southeast 1B League foe Colton, defeating the defending state champion for the second time this season.
Dixon led the Pirates (15-1, 7-1) with 21 points (7-for-7 on free throws), 18 boards, six blocks and four assists. Alyssa Wolf finished with 12 points, all on 3-pointers, and Heidi Heytvelt kicked in 11 points.
The Wildcats (10-6, 4-3) were led by Rylee Vining, who had 20 points (three 3s), and Taylor Thomas, who logged 10 points. Pomeroy closed the third quarter on a 7-2 run, then held on from the charity stripe.
“We played with a chip on our shoulder tonight after a tough loss (Friday against Oakesdale),” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. “I was so impressed with our effort. We never lost momentum and we played with a lot of heart.”
POMEROY (15-1, 7-1)
Alyssa Wolf 4 0-0 12, Heidi Heytvelt 3 1-4 8, Sydney Watko 5 1-1 11, Chase Caruso 0 0-0 0, Maddy Dixon 7 7-7 21, Jaden Steele 0 0-0 0, Keely Maves 0 0-0 0, Jillian Herres 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Watko 1 0-1 2, Maya Kowatsch 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-16 55.
COLTON (10-6, 4-3)
Rylee Vining 8 0-0 20, Josie Schultheis 1 3-4 5, Taylor Thomas 1 7-8 10, Maggie Meyer 1 2-4 5, Sidni Whitcomb 1 0-0 2, Megan Kay 2 0-0 4, Mary Pluid 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 12-16 45.
Pomeroy 16 13 9 17—55
Colton 10 13 12 10—45
3-point goals — Wolf 4, Hetyvelt, Vining 3, Meyer, Thomas.
Nezperce 40, Logos 29
MOSCOW — Caitlyn Cronce led Nezperce with 20 points and 10 rebounds in a game that saw the Indians trail early before taking charge in the second half to down Logos of Moscow in Whitepine League Division II play.
Nezperce (12-4, 9-2), which quickly found itself in foul trouble, was down 13-11 through the first quarter and 20-15 at halftime. The Indians surged ahead in the third quarter after being sparked by a Grace Tiegs 3-point goal, then pulled away for the 11-point winning margin in the fourth.
For Logos (8-5, 7-3), Lydia Urquidez scored a team-high 12 points.
NEZPERCE (12-4, 9-2)
Amelia Husted 0 0-0 0, Grace Tiegs 2 0-0 5, Hannah Duuck 4 2-2 10, Madisyn Brower 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Cronce 5 10-17 20, KC Wahl 0 1-2 1, Kadyn Horton 2 0-0 4, Katharine Duuck 0 0-1 0, Maizy Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 13-22 40.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (8-5, 7-3)
Sydney Miller 0 1-2 1, Lucia Wilson 0 2-4 2, Kirstin Wambeke 2 0-0 6, Julia Urquidez 0 0-2 0, Lydia Urquidez 5 2-8 12, Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Naomi Michaels 3 0-0 6. Totals 11 5-16 29.
Nezperce 11 4 11 14—40
Logos 13 7 3 6—29
3-point goals — Tiegs, Wambeke 2.
JV — Nezperce 10, Logos 4 (one half)
CV 51, Troy 47
TROY — Trailing after the third quarter, Clearwater Valley held Troy to six points in the fourth to claim a Whitepine League Division I victory.
Kaitlyn Mangun provided the Rams with 12 points and 14 rebounds, while Ashton Mangun had eight points and 13 rebounds. Clearwater Valley totaled 43 boards.
Isabelle Raasch of Troy was the overall high-scorer with 22 points, while Kadance Schilling scored a team-high 16 for CV.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (7-9, 4-6)
Ashton Mangun 2 4-6 8, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Mangun 5 2-5 12, Shada Edwards 3 3-6 10, Kadance Schilling 6 4-7 16, Alicia Reuben 1 2-4 4, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 16-30 51.
TROY (6-7, 4-4)
Halee Bohman 4 0-0 9, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 2 4-4 8, Whitney Foster 0 0-1 0, Isabelle Raasch 6 10-12 22, Abby Weller 2 3-4 8, Bailey Cook 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 17-21 47.
Clearwater Valley 16 11 12 12—51
Troy 11 12 18 6—47
3-point goals — Edwards, Bohman, Weller.
Potlatch 53, Kamiah 24
POTLATCH — Potlatch beat Kamiah by nearly 30 points in a Whitepine League Division I contest behind Jordan Reynolds’ 18 points and seven rebounds.
Alyssa Hamburg (14 points, five steals), Kennedy Thompson (10 points, five rebounds), Danaira Carpenter (six assists) and Taylor Carpenter (seven rebounds) also contributed for the Loggers (5-13, 2-8).
KAMIAH
Maya Engledow 1 0-0 3, Logan Landmark 0 1-2 1, Zayda Loewen 0 0-1 0, Dorian Hix 0 0-2 0, Jazzy Oatman 1 1-10 3, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 4 0-0 8, Destiny Knight 1 1-2 3, Jayden McLay 0 0-0 0, Maria Vasquez 3 0-0 6, Claire McNall 0 0-0 0, Sarah Bytheway 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 3-17 24.
POTLATCH (5-13, 2-8)
Danaira Carpenter 1 0-0 2, Taylor Carpenter 2 1-2 5, Kyndal Cessnun 0 0-0 0, Emma Chambers 0 3-8 3, Alyssa Hamburg 4 3-4 14, Kennedy Thompson 4 2-3 10, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Charlee Beckner 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 7 4-11 18, Desi Brown 0 0-0 0, Josie Larson 0 1-1 1. Totals 18 14-25 53.
Kamiah 9 11 2 2—24
Potlatch 17 17 5 14—53
3-point goals — Engledow, Hamburg 3.
JV — Kamiah 21, Potlatch 14 (two quarters).
Gar-Pal 43, SJEL 30
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse overtook Southeast 1B League foe St. John/Endicott-La Crosse with a 14-2 third quarter and earned its 10th win of the year.
The Vikings (10-5, 3-4) were led by Kenzi Pedersen, who had 11 points and eight rebounds. Maci Brantner tacked on nine points and 10 boards, and Paige Collier added 10 points.
The Eagles got 17 points from Drew Curtis-Brewer.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (10-5, 3-4)
Lexi Brantner 0 2-2 2, Madi Cloninger 2 1-3 7, Paige Collier 4 1-5 10, MaKenzie Collier 2 0-0 4, Maci Brantner 4 1-5 9, Kenzi Pedersen 3 5-8 11, Miranda Richards 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 10-23 43.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE ()
Colby Swannack 2 0-0 5, Ellie Tollett 0 0-1 0, Brooklyn Bailey 2 2-4 7, Drew Curtis-Brewer 5 7-10 17, Zoe Bailey 0 1-2 1, Olivia Kjack 0 0-0 0, Kyra Holt 0 0-1 0, Holly Leinweber-Becker 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 10-18 30.
Garfield-Palouse 8 10 14 11—43
SJEL 10 8 2 10—30
3-point goals — Cloninger 2, P. Collier, B. Bailey, Swannack.
Correction
Megan Brocke scored 18 points for the Kendrick girls Friday night in a win against Nezperce. An incorrect total was given in Saturday’s edition because of a Tribune error.
BOYS
Clarkston 63, WV 61
Tru Allen drove the length of the court for the winning basket in the final five seconds as Clarkston nipped West Valley in a Great Northern League boys’ game at Kramer Gym.
“Really a fantastic finish,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said.
The win was a rebound for the Bantams from a defeat to border rival Lewiston in the previous day’s Golden Throne game. They improved to 9-5 overall and 5-1 in league.
Allen totaled 20 points, 10 in the final quarter. Gus Hagestad also scored 20, all within the first three quarters, and Wyatt Chatfield provided nine points, two from a dunk in the fourth quarter, and nabbed seven rebounds.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE VAL. (6-7, 2-4)
Blaine Vasicek 3 4-5 13, Jace Peterson 5 0-0 13, Dakari Pakootas 4 0-0 10, Turner Livingston 2 1-2 6, Jayce Pakootas 5 1-1 13, Mikhail Sweet 1 0-0 3, Mason Dobney 0 0-0 0, Treden Davis-Reed 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 6-8 61.
CLARKSTON (9-5, 5-1)
Christian Robbins 0 0-0 0, Tru Allen 7 6-7 20, Alex Italia 1 0-0 2, Trey Dreadfulwater 3 2-2 10, Kaeden Frazier 1 0-0 2, Gus Hagestad 9 0-0 20, Wyatt Chatfield 4 1-2 9. Totals 25 9-11 63.
West Valley 14 15 11 21—61
Clarkston 19 9 16 19—63
3-point goals — Vasicek 3, Peterson 3, D. Pakootas 2, J. Pakootas.
Troy 67, CV 60 (OT)
TROY — A fourth-quarter rally and dominant showing in overtime carried Troy to victory over Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in Whitepine League Division I play.
The Trojans (10-6, 5-4) were down 28-24 at halftime and 37-30 through the third quarter, but mustered a 17-point showing in the fourth to tie things up. They held the Rams to three points in overtime.
Zachary Stoner totaled 26 points for Troy, while Tyce Pfefferkorn scored 25 for Clearwater Valley. Laban Francis (17 points) of CV and the Trojans’ Grayson Foster (15) were the next leading scorers.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (5-9, 3-7)
Tate Pfefferkorn 0 2-2 2, Tyler Pressley 3 0-0 6, Connor Jackson 3 2-4 10, Laban Francis 8 0-0 17, Tyce Pfefferkorn 8 4-4 25. Totals 22 8-10 60.
TROY (10-6, 5-4)
Grayson Foster 6 0-0 15, Zachary Stoner 11 4-6 26, Tyler Heath 2 4-6 8, Kaiden Codr 4 3-4 12, Reece Sanderson 1 0-0 2, Rhett Sandquist 1 2-4 4. Totals 25 13-20 67.
Clearwater Valley 12 16 19 10 3—60
Troy 12 12 16 17 10—67
3-point goals — Tyce Pfefferkorn 5, Jackson 2, Francis, G. Foster 3, Codr.
JV — CV def. Troy
Potlatch 59, Kamiah 32
POTLATCH — Potlatch used its defense to build a 28-6 halftime lead en route to a bounce-back win against Whitepine League Division I foe Kamiah.
The Loggers (13-2, 8-1) had dropped their first league game of the year on Friday, against Lapwai.
Brayden Hadaller and Tyler Wilcoxson each went 7-of-10 from the field, and both chalked up 16 points. Ty Svancara collected nine rebounds. Sam Brisbois paced Kamiah (10-4, 5-4) with 12 points.
KAMIAH (10--4, 5-4)
Titus Oatman 1 0-0 3, Sam Brisbois 5 0-0 12, Trent Taylor 0 0-0 0, Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 2 1-2 6, Jace Sams 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Wilcox 1 0-0 3, Luke Krogh 1 2-3 4, Landon Keen 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 3-5 32.
POTLATCH (13-2, 8-1)
Brayden Hadaller 7 2-3 16, Connor Akins 2 0-0 4, Tyler Wilcoxson 7 2-2 16, Ty Svancara 2 2-3 6, Justin Nicholson 1 0-0 3, Jerrod Nicholson 3 0-2 8, Teegan Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Elijah Bouma 0 1-2 1, Dylan Andrews 1 1-1 3, Caleb Kerns 0 0-0 0, Totals 24 8-13 59.
Kamiah 2 4 11 15—32
Potlatch 18 10 16 15—59
3-point goals — Oatman, Brisbois 2, Mercer, Wilcox, Ju. Nicholson, Je. Nicholson.
JV — Kamiah def. Potlatch.
Moscow 61, Kellogg 39
KELLOGG, Idaho — Moscow outrebounded undersized Kellogg by 27, breezing past the Wildcats in a nonleague game.
Benny Kitchel scored 14 points while Blake Buchanan and Ben Postell had eight boards apiece, and Brayden Decker and Joe Colter tallied 10 points each during an outing in which the Bears were given ample opportunities by their post play, and shared the wealth.
MOSCOW (7-8)
Reef Diego 0 0-0 0, Brayden Decker 4 2-2 10, Barrett Abendroth 2 0-1 6, Hayden Thompson 1 0-0 2, Jamari Simpson 2 0-0 5, Joe Colter 5 0-4 10, Ben Postell 1 2-2 4, Blake Buchanan 3 1-2 7, Benny Kitchel 6 1-1 14, Tyler Skinner 1 1-3 3. Totals 25 7-15 61.
KELLOGG (8-5)
Taylor Bush 2 1-2 5, Riply Luna 1 1-1 3, Koby Luna 4 0-0 9, Tyler Oertli 0 1-2 1, Brandon Miller 2 7-11 11, KJ Walker 0 0-0 0, Logan Jerome 0 0-0 0, Gavin Luna 4 0-0 10. Totals 13 10-16 39.
Moscow 17 22 16 6—61
Kellogg 9 9 8 13—39
3-point goals — Abendroth 2, Simpson, Kitchel, K. Luna, G. Luna 2.
JV — Moscow def. Kellogg.
Lapwai 80, Genesee 50
LAPWAI — Titus Yearout scored 34 points as Lapwai blasted Whitepine League Division I foe Genesee. Yearout added seven rebounds for the Wildcats, who also got contributions from Kross Taylor (13 points), AJ Ellenwood (12 points, seven rebounds), Simon Henry (six assists) and Lydell Mitchell (three steals).
“We came out tonight with a lot of energy,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “I know our boys fought through soreness, and being tired, but they came out with a lot of energy, played together and got the victory.”
GENESEE
Sam Spence 2 3-3 10, Owen Crowley 0 1-2 1, Lucas English 2 0-0 4, Cy Wareham 6 0-0 12, Dawson Durham 4 10-16 18, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Truman Renton 0 0-0 0, Jared Ketcheson 0 0-0 0, Dillon Sperber 0 0-0 0, Carson Schwartz 1 2-3 5. Totals 15 16-23 50.
LAPWAI (13-2, 8-1)
JC Sobotta 2 0-0 4, Jenz Kash Kash 1 2-2 5, Titus Yearout 12 6-6 34, Simon Henry 0 2-3 2, AJ Ellenwood 5 2-2 12, Kross Taylor 5 0-0 13, Chris Brown 1 1-2 3, Sincere Three Iron 0 0-0 0, Lydell Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 1 0-0 3, Robert Denunzio 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 13-15 80.
Genesee 12 14 14 10—50
Lapwai 25 17 19 19—80
3-point goals — Ellenwood, Yearout 4, Taylor 3, Kash Kash, Schwartz, Spence.
JV — Lapwai def. Genesee.
Gar-Pal 63, SJEL 27
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse held St. John-Endicott/La Crosse to two points in the opening quarter en route to a Southeast 1B League win.
Sophomore Austin Orr collected 13 points and 10 rebounds in what coach Steve Swinney called “his best game of the year.” Blake Jones of Gar-Pal led all scorers with 17 points and added four steals, five assists, four blocks and seven rebounds, while point guard Austin Jones scored 11 and made three assists and five rebounds.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (11-5, 8-1)
Dawson Dugger 3 0-0 7, Austin Jones 5 0-0 11, Blake Jones 4 6-6 17, Jacob Anderson 5 0-0 10, Devin Doramus 0 0-0 0, Daniel Kramer 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Orr 6 0-0 13, Kyle Bankus 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hawkins 1 0-0 3, Dane Sykes 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-6 63.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE
Ty Harder 1 2-2 4, Douglas Stach 1 0-0 2, TJ Harder 0 0-2 0, Ryan Anderson 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Walker 2 0-0 5, Jacob Swannack 0 0-0 0, Dylan Campbell 0 1-4 1, Owen Swannack 0 1-2 1, Kameron Greenberg 4 0-0 8. Totals 8 8-16 24.
Garfield-Palouse 16 17 16 14—63
SJEL 2 11 6 8—24
3-point goals — B. Jones 3, Dugger, A. Jones, Orr, Hawkins, Walker.
JV — SJEL def. Gar-Pal
Kendrick 54, Kootenai 25
HARRISON, Idaho — Kendrick’s Alex Sneve scored 20 points and made 10 steals, and his team held Kootenai of Harrison scoreless in the opening quarter on its way to a nonleague victory.
Kendrick totaled 19 steals.
KENDRICK (7-8)
Alex Sneve 7 2-4 20, Chase Burke 4 1-4 11, Jagger Hewett 4 0-0 10, Kolby Anderson 0 0-0 0, Maison Anderson 2 1-2 5, Rylan Hogan 2 0-0 4, Tommy Stamper 0 2-2 2, Jacob Skiles 1 0-0 2, Jesse Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Matt Fletcher 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-12 54.
KOOTENAI-HARRISON
Renner 6 3-4 17, Coppa 0 0-0 0, Raudebaugh 1 0-0 2, G. Hyseil 0 0-2 0, B. Hyseil 1 1-2 3, Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Andersen 0 0-2 0, Brewster 1 1-2 3. Totals 9 5-12 25.
Kendrick 12 13 19 10—54
Kootenai 0 11 8 6—25
3-point goals — Sneve 4, Burke 2, Hewett 2, Renner 2.
LRS 54, Asotin 48
ASOTIN — Lind-Ritzville/Sprague forced five Asotin turnovers and hit four of its six 3-pointers in the third period to edge past Northeast 2B League adversary Asotin.
The Panthers led at the half and drew within two possessions down the stretch, but couldn’t complete the rally.
The young Panthers were led by Noah Renzelman, who had 18 points and 18 rebounds. Renzelman has corralled 47 rebounds in his last three games. Nick Heier chipped in 12 points.
The Broncos (11-5, 6-3) got 17 points from Austin Thompson and 19 from 6-foot-5 Drew Kelly.
LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE (11-5, 6-3)
Austin Thompson 5 3-6 17, Spencer Gering 0 0-0 0, Drew Kelly 7 2-3 19, Cole Cameron 5 1-2 11, Chase Galbreath 3 1-1 7, Carson Ayers 0 0-0 0, Josh McClure 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 8-12 54.
ASOTIN (4-13, 2-7)
Mason Nicholas 2 0-0 5, Preston Overberg 3 2-4 9, Brayden Barnea 2 0-0 4, Tanner Nicholas 0 0-0 0, Noah Renzelman 5 7-8 18, Nick Heier 6 0-0 12, Aaron Boyea 0 0-0 0, Ryan Denham 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 9-12 48.
LRS 12 9 20 13—54
Asotin 12 13 6 17—48
3-point goals — Thompson 4, Kelly 2, M. Nicholas, P. Overberg, Renzelman.
JV — LRS def. Asotin
Pomeroy 61, Colton 33
COLTON — Pomeroy trotted out what coach Chris Wolf called “the most complete game we’ve played this year,” in a Southeast 1B League defeat of Colton.
The Pirates (5-12, 5-5) were led by Danner Maves and Byron Stallcop, who had 12 points apiece as Pomeroy took a 30-10 lead at the half.
Chris Wolf (14 points) and Kian Ankerson (10) paced Colton (1-15, 1-8).
POMEROY (5-12, 5-5)
Trent Gwinn 2 3-4 7, Evan Bartels 3 2-2 8, Danner Maves 5 0-0 12, Braedon Fruh 4 1-2 10, Brady Bott 0 0-2 0, Trevan Kimble 2 3-4 7, Brodie Magill 1 2-4 5, Byron Stallcop 5 2-4 12, Anthony Lawrence 0 0-2 0, Trevin Walton 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 13-24 61.
COLTON (1-15, 1-8)
Kian Ankerson 3 2-4 10, Chris Wolf 6 0-0 14, Jackson Meyer 3 1-2 9, Raphael Arnhold 0 0-0 0, Dalton McCann 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Grant Wolf 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Jordan 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 3-6 33.
Pomeroy 12 18 15 16—61
Colton 4 6 6 17—33
3-point goals — Fruh, Magill, Maves 2, Ankerson 2, C. Wolf 2, Meyer 2.
Logos 73, Nezperce 29
MOSCOW — Logos sophomore Roman Nuttbrock nailed seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Knights past Nezperce in a Whitepine League Division II game.
Will Casebolt added 23 points for the Knights, who tallied 18 assists and 14 steals.
NEZPERCE
Cole Seiler 1 2-4 4, Jared Cronce 5 3-9 13, Brendan Nelson 3 3-4 10, AJ Douglas 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 8-17 29.
LOGOS
Jasper Whitling 2 0-0 4, Will Casebolt 9 2-4 23, Roman Nuttbock 12 0-0 31, Jonah Grieser 2 2-2 8, Isaac Blum 1 0-0 2, Ben Druffel 0 1-2 1, Zach Atwood 2 0-0 4. Totals 28 5-8 73.
Nezperce 5 8 5 11—29
Logos 21 20 17 15—73
3-point goals — Nelson, Casebolt 3, Nuttbrock 7, Grieser 2,
Oaks 65, Pullman Chr. 56
SPOKANE VALLEY — Pullman Christian got double-doubles from Shane Shaffer (24 points, 12 rebounds) and Erik Brown (17 points, 11 rebounds), but the Eagles fell in a late-reported Mountain Christian League game Friday to The Oaks.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (11-2, 9-2)
Noah Nimmer 0 1-2 1, Garrett McClure 2 0-0 5, Keaton Hewitt 1 0-0 2, Tristan Yocum 2 0-0 7, Erik Brown 6 3-6 17, Shane Shaffer 10 1-2 24, Kyle Gleason 0 0-1 0. Totals 11 8-16 56.
THE OAKS
Gabe Modderman 1 0-0 3, Noah Palpant 8 0-0 19, Isaiah Guillen 2 0-0 6, Spencer Christiansen 9 4-5 25, Grant Higdon 0 0-0 0, Cooper Christiansen 0 0-0 0, David Love 5 0-0 10. Totals 26 4-6 65.
Pullman Christian 22 10 12 12—56
The Oaks 21 20 13 11—65
3-point goals — Brown 2, Shaffer 3, McClure, Modderman, Palpant 3, Guillen 2, S. Christiansen 3.
JV — Oaks 44, Pullman Christian 34