With the eyes of the valley trained upon the annual Golden Throne basketball rivalry event late last month, Zoie Kessinger of Lewiston stepped up in a 22-point showing to lead the Lewiston girls to a 74-69 win against Clarkston.
“She had an amazing game on both ends of the floor,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said of Kessinger, who hit four 3-point goals and went 4-for-4 from the foul line. “Her shot was on and she was able to get a lot of rebounds and steals.”
A senior point guard and consistent score leader for the Bengals, Kessinger has put up as many as 25 points in a game this season. She has played basketball since elementary school, competing alongside some of her current teammates since as far back as the third grade.
“She has set the tone for other girls on our program younger than her,” Stefanchik said.
Kessinger is currently vying to lead Lewiston through the Class 5A district tournament consolation bracket for a state tournament berth.
Once basketball season is done, she will move straight into preparations for track-and-field — a sport in which she has committed to compete as a thrower for Idaho State University later this year. She placed sixth in the discus at the Idaho Class 5A state meet last spring and is hoping to post top-three showings there in both the discus and the shot put this year.