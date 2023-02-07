With the eyes of the valley trained upon the annual Golden Throne basketball rivalry event late last month, Zoie Kessinger of Lewiston stepped up in a 22-point showing to lead the Lewiston girls to a 74-69 win against Clarkston.

“She had an amazing game on both ends of the floor,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said of Kessinger, who hit four 3-point goals and went 4-for-4 from the foul line. “Her shot was on and she was able to get a lot of rebounds and steals.”

