Lewiston senior Zoie Kessinger logged a career-high 21 points in the Bengals’ recent 55-38 nonleague girls basketball win against Moscow.
“It felt pretty good,” Kessinger said of the watershed performance. “I started out just kind of playing my game, I guess, and as I kept going, I kept pressing the ball, trying to score.”
It also felt good to learn not long afterward that she had been voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“She leads with a lot of heart,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said. “Where Zoie goes, we go, and so it’s good to see. Hopefully this will continue to build her confidence.”
Kessinger took up club basketball in elementary school and has been playing alongside some of her current teammates since third grade. She hopes broadly to both “have a good time” with her longtime friends on the team and to “win some more games” in the course of their senior season.
“She’s grown into such an amazing senior point guard leader for us, and really embodied that role,” Stefanchik said. “Seeing how much she’s grown in her confidence and ability to lead her team, it makes us proud.”
Away from the basketball court, Kessinger also plays soccer and is a standout in the discus and shot put for the Bengals’ track & field program. She plans to continue her throwing career at the collegiate level.