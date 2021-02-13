Grangeville senior Zoe Lutz always is “incredible on defense,” according to coach Michelle Barger.
When the 5-foot-10 post gets going on offense as well, she can produce complete performances like her 18-point, 10-rebound senior night outing Feb. 6 against Genesee, which Barger called “the game of her life.” Lutz led Grangeville to a 63-52 victory and gained recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“I was so excited,” Barger said of her reaction to Lutz’s showing. “She’s just really come on strong in the last part of the season.”
Lutz followed up this week with eight points and six steals in the Bulldogs’ resounding 43-14 Class 2A district final victory Wednesday against St. Maries. She will make her fourth consecutive trip to State next week, with third-ranked Grangeville set to start out facing top-ranked Cole Valley Christian at 1 p.m. Pacific on Thursday at Boise’s Bishop Kelly High School. Lutz was a part of a fourth-place run at State for the Bulldogs two years ago, and will be looking to help them outdo that finish to cap her high school career.
“I hope we go out with a bang this year,” Lutz said. “It’s my last one. I hope to get the good end to my high school career.”
Lutz, who comes from an athletic household, also has been a leader in volleyball, playing middle and outside hitter and producing double-digit kill totals on more than one occasion. She considers the friendships she’s formed with teammates and coaches to be the greatest joy of playing for a sports team.
“It’s just the family essence,” she said. “Sports are very rewarding, and help us get through. It’s an outlet.”
Lutz, who has yet to decide on a college, plans to study to become a radiologist after finishing high school.
“She’s just a wonderful young lady,” Barger said. “So nice, so respectful. She’s a great teammate. I just can’t say enough about her — gets good grades. Good person. She’s going to do wonderful. Really fortunate to have her, and one of my favorites.”