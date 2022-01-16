Prairie senior Zach Rambo outscored the entire opposing team with 26 points in a 56-24 nonleague victory for the Pirates against Timberline of Weippe on Jan. 4.
The 6-foot-2 senior guard’s efforts were rewarded with recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“I feel like the kid could go off and do that every single night,” Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said of Rambo. “He is just such an unselfish player that he won’t allow himself to shoot the ball that many times, and I had to ask him to do so that night just to see what he could give us. The team needs him to score that much more than he wants to score that much.”
Wolter called Rambo a “versatile offensive player” who can score from the inside or the outside as the situation calls for it, and is “one of the elite defenders in our league” to boot.
“He’s got it all in his bag,” Wolter said. “He’s one of those players that every coach wants to have on their team. … Not only does he put up points every night, but he also guards the opposing team’s best player night in and night out. He's got his work cut out for him every night, and he seems to deal real well with it. He's up to the task.”
Outside competition, Wolter describes Rambo as a “good-hearted kid” who does a lot of work around the community, and who collaborated with a teammate to put on a youth basketball camp in the offseason for his senior project.
“He’s real helpful with the little kids,” Wolter said. “He’s just a good person to be around.”
Rambo said he has "always loved the game of basketball," whether watching or playing, and finds it is fulfilling and relieves stress. His central goal this season is to help the Pirates qualify for the state tournament and make a run there.
"As a team we have a lot of really good talent," he said. "There's a lot of guys out there that can score really well. Playing well and playing together as a unit is a goal for our team, which I think will help in the ultimate goal of State."