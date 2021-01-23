One of four team captains on a roster with no seniors, Logos junior Will Casebolt often has totaled close to 30 points per game this season.
His 42-point showing in the Knights’ 78-45 win against Timberline on Jan. 11 represented a career high for Casebolt, and that was enough to earn him recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“One of the impressive aspects of his game against Timberline, and all season long, has been the efficiency with which he shoots the basketball,” coach Matt Whitling said of Casebolt. “It’s not that he’s a ball-hog and taking up all the shots, but the shots that he does take — he’s wise, and his percentages are good, especially from the free-throw line.”
Casebolt shot 14-for-16 from the foul line against Timberline. He also emphasizes 3-point shooting in his personal practice routine, and it showed as he converted 8 of 11 field-goal attempts from beyond the arc.
Aside from turning out for basketball, Casebolt has played lacrosse and run cross country in past years, and earlier this school year he was a member of the Knights’ first-ever football team.
“He’s just a hard-working kid,” Whitling said. “He’s unselfish. He’s learning to lead.”