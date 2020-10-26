Prep Athlete of the Week: Tyson Tucker

Earlier this month, Tyson Tucker of Potlatch High threw 12-for-15 and totaled 240 offensive yards with one passing and one rushing touchdown to lead the Loggers to their first victory of the season, a 30-28 upset of Kamiah.
The junior quarterback’s efforts gained him recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“He plays tough, and that really showed against Kamiah,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said of Tucker. “Had a great night throwing and running — made the correct decision all game long.”
Said Tucker, “That was a fun game. I’m just proud of the way the boys played that game, and the whole season, really.”
Tucker, who began playing football in elementary school under his father Ben’s guidance, has played the quarterback position all three of his seasons with Potlatch.
“Very good person,” Ball said. “Not only a good player, but a very good student. Gets the most out of his athletic ability and is always working to improve.”
In addition to playing football, Tucker wrestles for the Loggers, and was runner-up at Districts in the 138-pound division last February. Still two years out from starting postsecondary education, he views the University of Idaho as a likely college choice, though his “dream college” experience would be to go “somewhere down in California, playing football” — something which he notes to be “kind of a high hope.”
