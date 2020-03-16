Prep Athlete of the Week: Tyler Wilcoxson

Potlatch High boys’ basketball player Tyler Wilcoxson is very unselfish, always looking to set up his teammates with scoring opportunities. But he can score points in bunches, too, as he showed in tallying 19 during the Loggers’ 62-49 loss to Lapwai in the Idaho Class 1A Division I third-place game. Wilcoxson was named the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week, as voted upon by online readers.
“He’s kind of the silent assassin of our group,” Loggers coach Ryan Ball said. “Last year, he was in the shadows and really stepped out at the state tournament, had a great tournament last year and another great one this year.
“He played well those three days down there and had a good season. I think he’s just overshadowed a little bit (by the other guys) but if he was on another, team in our league he would have been the No. 1 player on their team.”
What makes Wilcoxson so good, Ball said, is that he’s a complete player.
“He’s just kind of an all-around guy,” Ball said. “He can shoot well from the outside. He’s a good offensive rebounder. He runs the floor well. He just does a lot of little things that, if you don’t see him every day, you don’t appreciate him. But when you have him every day, you know how good a basketball player he is.”
Wilcoxson is mentally tough, Ball said. It’s perhaps no surprise, then, that the senior is signed up to join the U.S. Marines after high school.