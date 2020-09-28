Prep Athlete of the Week: Ty Koepp

Freshman quarterback Ty Koepp of Kendrick High School won the Tribune Prep Athlete of the Week award for the week of Sept. 14-19, courtesy of a 294-yard passing performance with six total touchdowns in a 62-14 victory for the Tigers on Sept. 18 against Troy.
Koepp completed 13 of 15 passes for five touchdowns and rushed for 42 yards and another score.
“He just did a good job of commanding the offense,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “There’s a lot to be said about a smart football player, a kid that understands the game, a quarterback that understands defenses. I’ve never seen a kid at that age have that kind of IQ, and that’s really helping him out right now.”
Koepp has been playing with many of the same peers since elementary school, and played quarterback at the middle-school level the past two seasons.
“We’ve all grown up together and played football together for a long time,” said Koepp, who considers the camaraderie with his teammates his favorite part of the game.
“It felt pretty good,” he said of gaining Prep Athlete of the Week recognition, “but I only played two varsity games, so I feel like I’ve still got a lot more to prove. Making the team better — that’s my biggest goal.”